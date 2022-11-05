Arts News

The Eleva Chamber Players celebrates the legacy of violinist John Lindsey, its founding concertmaster, as he retires from the orchestra after 17 years, Saturday, Nov. 12, in Waterbury and Nov. 13 in Waitsfield.

 Courtesy Eleva Chamber Players

Eleva Chamber Players

