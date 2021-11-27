Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
MOMIX Dance
LYNDON — Catamount Arts and KCP Presents are bringing “Viva MOMIX Forever,” the company’s 40th anniversary show, to its creator’s alma mater, Lyndon Institute, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Known internationally for presenting works of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Lyndonville’s own Moses Pendleton.
Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, big screen and television. In an endless search for another gravity, Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant and astonish.
In celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary, “Viva MOMIX Forever” is a mix-and-match variety of sections from their hugely popular shows, “Botanica,” “Alchemia,” “Remix,” “Opus Cactus” and “Lunar Sea.” Additionally, four new pieces were created especially for the birthday celebration in June 2020 at Teatro Nazionale in Milan, site of the very first MOMIX show ever performed.
“MOMIX creates a tension,” praised the New York Times, “between illusion and reality, apprehension and excitement.”
Call 802-748-2600 or go online to www.catamountarts.org for tickets or information. Proof of vaccination or PCR Test within 72 hours, and masks are required.
Vt. Fiddle Orchestra
BARRE — Despite COVID, the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra has found ways to rehearse and is scheduled to present its first live concert in two years. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, the orchestra will perform a variety of northeast American and Northern European traditional tunes at the Barre Opera House to a live audience. Peter MacFarlane, who has been musical director for the past two years, will have his debut as the director of a full concert. He first appeared with the VFO as the soloist at its last concert in December 2019.
The VFO welcomes the opportunity to share with the public two years worth of music learned virtually at home during that time. MacFarlane has been teaching tunes and conducting over 50 members on ZOOM from his studio in Vergennes. A waltz written by him will be featured. The orchestra will also honor its previous director, David Kaynor, who recently passed from ALS, by playing two tunes written by him.
Admission is by donation; go online to www.vermontfiddleorchestra.org for information.
‘Light & Dark’
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater presents “Krampusnacht: Stories of Light and Dark for the Winter Solstice” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, in the company’s natural amphitheater.
An eclectic mix of original material and seasonal traditions from around the world, the show will be presided over by Krampus himself, the dark companion of St. Nicholas who punishes naughty children in European folklore. Bald Mountain’s most popular event of the year, this show doesn’t gloss over the dual nature of the season: It represents both the long, dark night, full of tension and fear, as well as the glimmering hope of a new day.
“There will be seasonal stories, winter folktales, a musical blend of the traditional and wholly new, and colorful, costumed characters from pagan and lesser-known Christmas traditions,” says producer Killian White. “This show provides an alternative to the usual holiday fare and plays with some of the darker themes of the season while still having fun with it.”
And for the first time, it will be performed outdoors, surrounded by bonfires and fire spinners. Bring your own chair and dress warmly. This evening is suitable for any age with parental discretion, but contains scary and adult themes.
Tickets are $15; go online to baldmountaintickets.ludus.com/index.php for tickets or information, www.baldmountaintheater.org for information. All performances are at 185 Brandon Mountain Road.
‘She Kills Monsters’
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre will present “She Kills Monsters,” by Qui Nguyen and directed by Olga Sanchez Saltveit,
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday Dec. 2-4, in Wright Memorial Theatre. The Friday performance will be followed by a Q&A with the director, company members, and special guests.
This fantastical comedy about the power of imagination takes us to Athens, Ohio, in 1995 where we meet Agnes Evans, an “average” young woman who wishes her life was less boring. That wish opens the door to a world of adventure as Agnes discovers that her teenage sister Tilly has led a double life as Tillius the Paladin, Dungeons & Dragons healer of the wounded and the protector of lights!
Award-winning playwright Qui Nguyen is also a TV/film writer and co-founder of the OBIE Award-winning Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company of New York City.
Content warning: this play includes homophobic language and actions and some adult language, but is generally suitable for middle school students and older.
Tickets are $15, $8 under 21; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to go.middlebury.edu/boxoffice for tickets or information. Wright Memorial Theatre is at 96 Chateau Road. Vaccinations and masks are required.
Love klezmer?
MONTPELIER — The Thursdays at Noon concerts during the month of December begin with the return of the Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band Dec. 2 in the sanctuary at Christ Church Episcopal, 64 State St.
Translated from the Yiddish, “Nisht Geferlach” means “not dangerous,” or better still, “Relax, it won’t kill you.” The central Vermont musicians have been delighting audiences with freilachs, bulgars and other lively instrumentals along with songs from the Jews of Eastern Europe and the golden age of New York’s Yiddish theater. Singer and storyteller Avram Patt begins the 50-minute program, then joined by Kathy and Steven Light, and Rick Winston.
Admission is free; donations will be solicited for the Central Vermont Refugee Action Network (CVRAN); call 802-223-3631, or email administrator@christchurchvt.org for more information.
VJC Big Band
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center’s Big Band will present its annual Scholarship Gala at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Vermont Jazz Center. This year the band will feature vocalist Amanda Carr who has sung with the Boston Pops, Artie Shaw and Glenn Miller’s Orchestras and many others.
The VJC Big Band, under the leadership of Music Director Rob Freeberg, is made up of area professional musicians who come together to enjoy the camaraderie and swinging tunes while raising money for the VJC’s Scholarship Fund. December’s annual gala is the VJC’s only fundraiser for the VJC Scholarship Fund.
Call 802-254-9088, ext. 1, or go online to www.vtjazz.org for tickets or information. The Vermont Jazz Center us at 72 Cotton Mill Hill #222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.