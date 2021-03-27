Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Young Tradition
MIDDLEBURY — The Young Tradition Touring Group will perform a 45-60 minute online concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, via Town Hall Theater’s YouTube and Facebook Live platforms. Featured will be the 20 teen members of the touring group.
An opening set will feature the 2020-21 Youth Commission ensemble led by Maeve Fairfax and four other touring group members. Artist leaders Oliver Scanlon, Fern Tamagini-O’Donnell and Hilary Menegaz Weitzner will be featured as well.
The Young Tradition Touring Group features teens who focus on learning and performing traditional music and dance over the course of a 9-month, early September through early May season, including an April performance tour. Group members learn from and are supported by artist leaders, visiting and guest master musicians and dancers/dance leaders, in addition to musical exchanges with master artists, young musicians and dancers while on performance tours.
Touring Groups have previously traveled to Scotland, Cape Breton, England, Ireland, Japan, and New York/New Jersey. Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions the group will travel virtually in late April.
Admission is free; go online to townhalltheater.org to access live streaming.
Virtual Studio Center
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center has announced the Virtual VSC lineup for April, including special programming for National Poetry Month. Virtual VSC offers a rich variety of new online readings, artist talks, book discussions, craft conversations and gallery shows.
Virtual VSC is open to the public and engages an international community of artists and writers in a diversity of compelling, thought provoking online experiences designed to create meaningful connections and encourage creative exploration.
— Thursday, April 8, VSC Book Discussion: “Kontemporary Amerikan” poetry by John Murillo, 7 p.m.
— Friday, April 9: Writer to Writer: C. Dale Young and Angela Narciso Torres, 8 p.m.
— Monday, April 12: Virtual Artist Talk: Shervone Neckles, 7 p.m.
— Thursday, April 15: Reading to launch Green Mountains Review’s Black Voices special issue with Keith Wilson, 7 p.m.
— Monday, April 19: Virtual Artist Talk: Alex Da Corte, 7 p.m,
— Friday, April 23: VSC Alumnx Poetry Open-Mic Night, and VSC poet-alumna Emily Pittinos (Dec. ‘19) will read from her debut poetry collection, “The Last Unkillable Thing,” 7 p.m.
— Tuesday, April 27: Visiting Writer Reading: Tiana Clark, 7 p.m.
— Thursday, April 28: Visiting Writer Craft Talk: Tiana Clark, 10 a.m.
— Thursday, April 29: Writers on the Rise: Ina Cariño, 7 p.m.
Go online to vermontstudiocenter.org/events-calendar for more information on all of Virtual VSC’s offerings.
Art sustains
MONTPELIER — Local artist Susan Bull Riley will donate proceeds from the sale of her paintings, now on display at The Drawing Board, to support the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition.
Riley is one of the foremost painters in the area. She has exhibited throughout New England and has had numerous jury awards and prizes. Many would recognize her work from the holiday card sent out by the Bridge this year. That painting is part of the offering.
“I want to see Montpelier thrive over the long haul,” Riley said. “I am impressed by how Sustainable Montpelier looks at urgent problems in the face without flinching. I support them and all organizations that are working to address the challenges posed by the dramatic ways in which our lives will be increasingly affected by multiple factors.”
Riley’s paintings that hang at The Drawing Board are weighted towards the North Branch River.
“I see the downtown stretch of the river several times a week, and am constantly inspired by how light plays upon the brick buildings, the architecture with magnificent cupolas, and ever-changing reflections in the water,” she said. “I frequently paint the view of Montpelier from Berlin Street and also from North Street, where the sight of the church steeples, gracing a city embraced by surrounding hills, is irresistible.”
Go online to sustainablemontpelier.org for more information or visit The Drawing Board at 22 Main St.
SVAC assessment
MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP), which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums. Through guided self-study assessment and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in MAP will empower SVAC to better serve the citizens of southern Vermont and beyond by facilitating its meeting and exceeding the highest professional standards of the museum field.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study assessment and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.
A MAP organizational assessment will help SVAC build a solid foundation for long-term health and community impact while ensuring that activities, resources, and mission align with each other and with professional ethics, practices and standards.
“We are grateful to the American Alliance of Museums for this opportunity and for their dedication to the museum field,” said Anne Corso, SVAC executive director. “I am thrilled to start the next chapter for SVAC and to benchmark our organization against the high standards set by AAM and other peer institutions.”
Visit www.svac.org online for more information.
Creative aging
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council (VAC) in partnership with the Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) has received a $23,000 award from the National Assembly of State Art Agencies (NASAA) and Aroha Philanthropies to advance creative programming for older adults.
In 2020, CVCOA created the “Creative Care Kit” program, which provided over 160 free Creative Care Kits to people age 60 and older. The kits included several activities along with supplies, instructions and resources needed for practicing and producing artwork. In addition, each participant in the Creative Care Kit Project can access a trained “Creative Companion” volunteer. Through phone and video calls, the volunteers engaged participants in meaningful conversations inspired by the activities and stories that arose in the process.
With the new funding, the VAC will partner with CVCOA to build the awareness, the relationships and skills among teaching artists, staff and volunteers for creative aging programming to flourish. This will include another Creative Care Kit project and additional initiatives to build creative aging capacity.
Older adults have many contributions to make to their communities, but they often face ageism and isolation and have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging program, a joint initiative of the NASAA and Aroha Philanthropies, attempts to meet these challenges.
“The pandemic has made us all keenly aware of the importance of art and creativity to nurturing the creative spirit and health of individuals, as well as the collective well-being of our communities,” said Karen Mittelman, executive director of the Vermont Arts Council. “We are excited to be part of this nationwide Creative Aging initiative, which advances our goal of ensuring that everyone in Vermont has access to the arts and creativity in their lives.”
Go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org for more information.
