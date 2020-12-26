Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Taconic New Year
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music has announced it will welcome 2021 with a pair of concerts that offer something for everyone, from the young to young-at-heart. In consideration of everyone’s health and safety, the concerts will be live-streamed from the Inn at Manchester, which has donated the use of their Celebration Barn for these events.
Coming up first is a family concert at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, featuring the Taconic String Band — Taconic Artistic Directors Ariel Rudiakov and Joana Genova, together with a cadre of string and percussion players — in a 45-minute, family friendly performance featuring many of the pieces that will also be heard in Thursday’s New Year’s concert.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, the Taconic String Band with Matthew Gold and Michael Rudiakov, drums and percussion, perform Vivaldi, Viennese waltzes, tangos, Broadway tunes and more, ending with the traditional “Radetzky” March.
“We will miss seeing everyone’s faces and the festive food and drink this year,” commented the Rudiakovs, “but we want to make sure everyone stays well so that we can return to in-person concerts for all in the not too distant future. For now, it will be nice to know we are bringing music to all.”
Links to the live-streams and more information can be found at www.taconicmusic.org
Northern Harmony
MONTPELIER — Northern Harmony has prepared a program of Christmas and midwinter music that will be viewable online for one week. This show video will and will remain online until Jan. 3. The online video is hosted by our local Community Arts platform.
The concert program presents a selection of Christmas and seasonal music from many different countries and vocal styles including: 15th and 16th century Spanish Renaissance works; traditional songs from Bulgaria, Georgia and Corsica; English ballad carols; and American Appalachian and shape-note songs.
For access, visit this link to sign up to get sent the link: commarts.org/village-harmony/northern-harmony-world-harmony-ensemble/
‘Listening in Place’
MIDDLEBURY — Gov. Phil Scott's recent call for Vermonters to “light the way” inspired the Vermont Folklife Center to ask Vermonters from a variety of backgrounds what it means to share light with others during the darkest days of the year. Listen to audio shorts drawn from these conversations on Instagram, Facebook and the Vermont Folklife Center website.
Dec. 21 marked the winter solstice — the point at which the annual process of shortening days and lengthening nights reaches its peak, bringing us the shortest day (or longest night, if you prefer) of the year. The solstice is a turning point; in the days, weeks and months that follow, the light returns — dependably — as it always has.
“Listening in Place: Winter Lights” explores the significance of sharing light during this darkest time of the year.
To experience Listening in Place: Winter Lights follow @vermontfolklife on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or visit www.vtfolklife.org
Winter landscapes
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is offering “Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor” with Robert O'Brien, in person, at the Springfield Unitarian Meeting House, 21 Fairground Road on Saturday, Jan. 9. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Explore painting the beautiful snowy New England winter landscape in this one-day workshop. Glazing techniques and layering of the subtle tints of snow will be introduced. Value, composition and painting light and shadow will be emphasized. Students will work from photo reference and learn to create a finished painting from a favorite winter subject.
Open to all abilities, sign up by Jan. 2. The fee is $90. Materials list will be provided at registration.
For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go online to www.galleryvault.org
