Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Foolaroo
MIDDLEBURY — On Saturday, Aug. 21, Foolaroo, a free community-wide celebration across downtown Middlebury will feature world-class circus arts performers, live music, sidewalk sales, Middlebury Money giveaways, and free offerings and activities from Neighbors, Together. This event, produced by many partners, culminates the multi-year Middlebury rail-bridge construction project, and signals the rebirth of our downtown. Town Hall Theater and Middlebury Underground present a feast of “fools”:
— 1 to 1:45 p.m.: Town Green — The Real McCoy Show, international stunt comedy with a hard hat.
— 2 to 2:45 p.m.: College Park (across from Shafers) — Cate Great, gravity-defying, high-end circus comedy.
— 3 to 3:45 p.m.: Marble Works — Snap Boogie, America’s Got Talent & NBA half-time performer combining high-energy dance & crazy stunts.
— 3:50 to 4 p.m.: Marble Works — Rachel Schiffer, stunning wire-walker, gymnast, aerialist, and acrobatic flyer.
— 4 to 5 p.m.: Marble Works: Atom & The Orbits, seven-piece dance band playing modern rock ’n’roll.
Enjoy dinner at a local restaurant and then see the rollicking side-splitting comedy “Servant of Two Masters” (admission charge) live at Town Hall Theater, at 7 p.m.
Call 802-382-9222 or go online to townhalltheater.org for more information.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 60th annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will take place today and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15 in Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7. New hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The State of Vermont COVID Guidelines that are in place at the time of our event will be followed.
Juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers will be featured. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, and demonstrations of works in progress held throughout the weekend.
Live music will be performed all day on Saturday and Sunday featuring Allison Fay Brown, Moose Crossing, Melissa D., and Phil Henry, along with other musical groups.
A voluntary donation is appreciated. Call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for information.
Hand Picked Band
FAIR HAVEN — At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Fair Haven Concerts in the Park will welcome The Hand Picked Band, the last concert of the 2021 summer series.
This group is a cover band playing a variety of music from rock and country classics, to today's new country hits and pop. With five singers, the vocals take center stage with backing instrumentation designed to complement the singers.
Band members are: Glen Pratt (lead guitar, vocals), Thom Burke (drums, vocals), Jeff Durkee (bass guitar, vocals), Nicole Durkee-Saunders (lead female vocals) and Beth Durkee (backup vocals).
To find out the weather status of the concert, call the hotline at 802-265-3010 ext. 301 (updated at 3 p.m.).
Comedian Jeff Dunham
RUTLAND — The Paramount Theatre is presenting comedian/ventriloquist/actor Jeff Dunham at The Vermont State Fair Grandstands at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“We are proud to be able to continue our tradition of presenting world-class live entertainment here in Rutland City. Welcoming a comedian with such international name recognition as Jeff Dunham to our corner of the world is an honor, “Eric Mallette, the Paramount’s executive director, said.
Hailed as "America's favorite comedian" by Slate Magazine, for over two decades Dunham has sold-out arenas around the globe, cementing him as a comedy powerhouse. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership of his standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central.
Tickets are $50-$65; go online to www.paramountvt.org for tickets or information.
‘Ballad of Ethan Allen’
MIDDLESEX — The Western Terrestrials’ film “The Ballad of Ethan Alien,” a 75-minute sci-fi musical created entirely during the pandemic, will be released in its final version and shown at venues throughout Vermont this summer and fall.
“The film is uniquely Vermont,” said the film’s producer, Barnard based filmmaker Teo Zagar, “yet it highlights concepts that will resonate well beyond the Green Mountain State, such as inclusivity, collective action, diversity, anti-racism and the importance of artistic expression,”
The film features appearances by Vermont notables such as Ben and Jerry, Kiah Morris, Luis Guzman, Jen Kimmich, Rusty “The Logger” DeWees, Bill “Spaceman” Lee, and Christine Hallquist. Scheduled screenings are:
— Friday, Aug. 20: Middlesex — With special musical guests Western Terrestrials, Sara Grace and Ben Dunham, Camp Meade.
— Friday, Sept. 3: West Fairlee — Milldale Farm.
— Wednesday, Sept. 8: Manchester — with musical guest Bob Stannard, Town Green.
— Wednesday, Sept. 8: Windsor — Farmer's Exchange.
— Sunday, Sept. 12: Greensboro — Highland Lodge.
— Thursday, Sept. 23: St. Albans — Town Green.
— Thursday, Sept. 30: Rutland — location TBA.
Go online to www.balladofethanalien.com for more information.
Jennings & Azarian
EAST MONTPELIER — Jennings & Azarian present old-time fariety at the Four Corners Schoolhouse, 945 Vincent Flats Road, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Live, unmasked (optional) and vaccinated! Tim Jennings and Ethan Azarian present an indoor evening of old-time variety entertainment for the 80% who’ve had our shots.
Reservations encouraged, audience limited to 30, vaccinated only; call 802-223-9103 or email folktale@mac.com.
‘Ode to Minor White’
BRATTLEBORO — Curator Katherine Gass Stowe will give a free guided tour of “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” at 7:30p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC). The tour will take place in person at the museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Zoom and Facebook.
“Sequences: Ode to Minor White” is a group exhibition of contemporary works of art that are in some way evocative of the influential work of American photographer, writer, and educator Minor White (1908–1976).
“I’ve always loved Minor White,” Gass Stowe said. “Years ago, I started to see in contemporary artwork shades of the philosophies that White worked so hard to capture in his photography and in his writing.”
The artists featured in the exhibit include Andrea Belag, William Eric Brown, Niqui Carter, and Kevin Larmon, along with a selection of vintage photographs by Minor White on loan from the Bank of America Art Collection and a concurrent off-site outdoor art installation by Jessica Judith Beckwith.
Register at www.brattleboromuseum.org to attend online or for information; registration is not required for those planning to attend in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.