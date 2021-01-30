Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
NACHMO dance
BURLINGTON — Vermont Dance Alliance presents the NACHMO Challenge Virtual Showcase at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Join 17 Vermont choreographers for this virtual dance performance showcase. The evening will feature all new works, created in the month of January during the National Choreography Month challenge. Meet new artists, see dance, find inspiration! This performance is a fundraiser for the Vermont Dance Alliance.
Artists features are: Lauren Best, MC DeBelina, Cyndal Ellis, Isaac Euler, Tina Fores-Hitt, Lucia Gagliadone, Elizabeth Kurylo, Joy Madden, Liz Moore, Ciara Perez, Lydia Roe, Hannah Rohloff, Christy Rose, Hanna Satterlee, Nikaio Thomashow, Denise Townsend and Liz Westbrook.
Tickets are $15-$80; go online to vermontdance.org
Preparing Valentines
MIDDLEBURY — Valentine romance is in the air and the Sheldon Museum is offering two ways to express your love — “Folded Love” is a virtual origami Valentine card activity and “Love Lines” let’s you write a valentine sentiment that will appear in the Addison Independent.
Tell them you love them in more than words with an origami Valentine card. Start with the image of the vintage Cupid Valentine and fold it into an origami heart with your message inside. The Sheldon will provide an instructional video for creating the card.
“Folded Love” has two options: Print-at-home cards ($10): download a PDF of the Valentine to print at home with the card-folding video tutorial or mailed-to-you cards ($15 plus $2 per additional card): download the card-folding video tutorial and the museum will mail you a printed Valentine card sheet to fold with an envelope for the completed card. The deadline to order the $15 option is Friday Feb. 5 to allow for shipping time.
“Love Lines” allows you to surprise your Valentine — your spouse, partner, child, grandchild, pet, or secret admirer — by writing two Love Lines (limit 10 words per line) dedicated to them for the Sheldon Museum's Valentine page appearing on the back of the Feb. 11 Arts & Leisure section of the Addison Independent. Your love lines will appear with a selection of vintage Valentines from the Sheldon Museum's archives. Each submission is $20 and must be received by Feb. 4. Submit your Love Lines by going to the Events page on the Sheldon’s website.
To participate or for information, go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Robert De Niro Sr. art
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents a free one-time online screening of the HBO documentary “Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro Sr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
The 39-minute film is presented in association with the BMAC exhibit “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” which includes work by De Niro and nine other painters. After the film, the exhibit’s curator, Karen Wilkin, will offer insights and take questions from the online audience.
In the film, the late artist’s son, actor Robert De Niro Jr., explores his father’s artistic accomplishments, personal challenges, and relative lack of recognition. Neil Genzlinger of the New York Times notes in his review of the film that De Niro Sr. “never made it to the pantheon inhabited by Pollock, Rothko and others who thrived in the middle of the last century.” The artist’s work is, however, in the collections of numerous museums, including the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Denver Art Museum.
Register in advance for this free event, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
Artist T.J. Dedeaux-Norris
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a Virtual Artist Talk with T.J. Dedeaux-Norris through Virtual VSC, to discuss their current exhibition “T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris,” and how an artist can control their own narrative, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
“A lot of my work is thinking about, how can I control my narrative?” Dedeaux-Norris said. “How do you flip exploitation?”
Dedeaux-Norris works in a variety of media — painting, music, dance, installations, videos, the internet, performance art — to, as they put it, “explore identity from the inside out.” T.J.’s most vital tool, though, is their own body.
Admission is free, but registration is required; go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Humanities talks
MONTPELIER — Vermont Humanities has announced that it will offer its First Wednesdays series of humanities lectures online via Zoom and its social media channels through May, the remainder of its 2020-2021 season. Many talks presented earlier in the season can be viewed online.
The events taking place at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 will include “We Are Still Here” with Joseph and Jesse Bruchac of the Nulhegan Abenaki Nation. The father and son storytellers and musicians will use drum, flute, rattle, and vocals to address the continued presence and vibrant cultural heritage of the Wabanaki Nations of Ndakinna, with special emphasis on the years of the Vermont Eugenics project.
The same night, Mark Breen, meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, will keep our eyes on the sky as he discusses how people have gazed into the heavens to find meaning and connection to their lives for centuries.
On March 3, Greg Bottoms explores the powerful historical, cultural, social, and political forces behind white supremacy while drawing from his memoir, “Lowest White Boy.”
Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart from the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury will delve into the extraordinary story of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake on April 7. Bryant and Drake were a married same-sex couple who were socially accepted in early 19th-century rural Vermont.
Finally, viewers can listen along through the poetic lens of Madeleine Kunin, Vermont’s first woman governor and ambassador to Switzerland for President Clinton. On May 5, Kunin speaks about her life in politics and reads from her latest poetry book, “Red Kite, Blue Sky.”
Advance registration is required for most of these free events; go online to www.vermonthumanities.org/first-Wednesdays
Acting workshop
WATERBURY CENTER — Across Roads Center for the Arts will present an online “Scene Study Workshop for the Experienced Actor,” taught by Joanne Greenberg, Tuesday nights, Feb. 16-March 23, sponsored by Grange Hall Cultural Center
This intermediate/advanced acting series will build on previous acting training and/or experience, furthering the participant’s ability to handle scripted material authentically and creatively. Over six Zoom sessions, the class will explore such aspects of performance as script analysis, actor choices, and character development, mainly through the process of partnered scene work in a safe environment. The series will culminate in a scene showing for an invited online audience.
Greenberg, of Green Room Productions, directs plays, leads an improvisation troupe, and teaches theater-related workshops around Vermont. During pandemic times, she directed “Two for Zoom” and Chandler’s Vermont Pride Theater reprise of “Raggedy And” as online productions. She has also taught acting classes through Open Door Theater and at Community College of Vermont. Earlier in her career, Greenberg taught English and advanced acting classes at U-32 High School, where she directed more than 50 major productions.
The fee is $125 for the six-week series; to register or for information, call 802-244-4168, or email info.acrossroads@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.