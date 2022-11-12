Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Arnowitt cancels
RANDOLPH — Former Vermont pianist Michael Arnowitt, now a resident of Toronto, has canceled his new program “Crossroads” scheduled for tonight (Nov. 11) at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.
For more information, go online to www.chandler-arts.org
‘Her Sister from Paris’
BRANDON — The scene: Europe. The cast: rich people. Get swept off your feet by not one but two privileged ladies, both played by amazing actress Constance Talmadge, in this effervescent battle-of-the-sexes comedy.
Silent film with live music returns to Brandon Town Hall with a screening of the comedy “Her Sister from Paris” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The program will be presented with live music by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
Ronald Colman and Constance Talmadge play a wealthy American society couple living in Vienna. Due to an argument, she leaves to stay with her mother. At the railway station she meets her identical twin, a celebrated dancer in Paris (also played by Talmadge), who agrees to trick the husband to help rekindle her sister’s marriage.
The fun starts when the husband and his friend, an official at the British Embassy, fall in love with the sister, leading to a dizzying round of complications.
Admission is free; donations are welcome to help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts. Brandon Town Hall and Community Center is at 1 Conant Square, Route 7. Visit www.jeffrapsis.com for more about the music.
McWilliams in Concert
MONTPELIER — Organist, pianist and composer Christopher McWilliams will appear in concert, “Thanksgiving,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bethany Church, 115 Main St.
“Thanksgiving” features piano and organ works of which the titles imply gratitude. The program also includes handbell ringing and flutist Denise Ricker. There will be arrangements of familiar Thanksgiving tunes along with the works of Bach, Beethoven, McWilliams and others.
Admission is a $20 donation for Bethany Church activities, at the door.
Jasper & Jupiter
MIDDLEBURY — The Jasper and Jupiter String Quartets will be presented by Middlebury College in a joint concert at Mahoney Arts Center, Robison Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
The program will include Reena Esmail’s String Quartet (“Ragamala”) performed by the Jasper Quartet, Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet performed by both quartets, and Franz Schubert’s Cello Quintet in C major, performed by the Jupiter Quartet with Jasper Quartet cellist Rachel Henderson Freivogel.
The Jasper and Jupiter quartets celebrate many years of deep connections that go beyond simply enjoying playing music together. There are siblings — J. Freivogel from the Jaspers is the younger brother of Jupiter members Meg and Liz Freivogel; spouses — Rachel Henderson Freivogel and J. are married in the Jaspers, and Daniel McDonough and Meg are married in the Jupiters; and longtime friends — Nelson Lee and Karen Kim were apartment mates while they were college students in Boston.
In 2021, the two quartets celebrated the release of a collaborative album on Marquis Classics, produced by Grammy-winner Judith Sherman, which includes the Mendelssohn Octet that they will perform in Middlebury, composed when Mendelssohn was 16 years old.
Tickets (with assigned seating) are $25, $10 for youth; call (802) 443-MIDD (6433), or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online. Vaccinations and boosters are required; masks are optional. The Mahaney Arts Center is at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/South Main Street.
‘Bohemian Baroque’
COLCHESTER — The Burlington Choral Society will present “Bohemian Baroque” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael’s College.
Soloists are sopranos Mary Bonhag and Jane Snyder, alto Amy Frostman, tenor Adam Hall and bass Michael Galvin.
Artistic director Richard Riley will lead the chorus, with soloists and string orchestra, in flamboyant, theatrical music from composers Heinrich Biber (1644-1704) and Jan Zelenka (1679-1745). Bohemian Czech by birth, each went on to important careers — Biber in Salzburg and Zelenka in Dresden.
Program highlights include Biber’s dramatic Requiem, his joyous Magnificat and Zelenka’s two versions of Dixit Dominus.
Tickets are $25, $8 for students; go to www.bcsvermont.org online.
Hindustani cello
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro native Jake Charkey, a cellist whose unusual career has led him to spend the last two decades immersed in the study of North Indian classical music, presents a program featuring the rare sound of Hindustani cello at the Brattleboro Music Center at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
As one of only a small handful of cellists who play Indian classical music, Charkey has been a pioneer in the development and adaptation of new techniques for rendering raga on the cello in the style of vocal Hindustani music.
Charkey will be accompanied by Naren Budhkar, who has accompanied artists like Pundit Jasraj, Ashish Khan, Pundit Ramesh Mishra, Krishna Bhatt, Ustad Mashkoor Ali Khan, Anup Jalota, Terry Riley, La Monte and many others.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance or $25; call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
Heliand ‘Vignettes’
ST. JOHNSBURY — Heliand presents “Vignettes” at South Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Pianist Cynthia Huard, oboist Katie Oprea, and Lyndon native and bassoonist Rachael Elliott return to the NEK with an evocative program of miniatures and songs. The Vermont-based chamber group perform music of Haydn, Beethoven, Clemence de Granval, William Grant Still, Chick Corea and others. “Vignettes” also includes a special guest appearance by music students from St. Johnsbury Academy.
Admission is by donation; for information, go online to heliand.net
American Ballet Theatre
LYNDON CENTER — Catamount Arts will present the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company at Lyndon Institute, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series.
Tasked with developing the next generation of one of the world’s most revered dance companies, the Studio Company performs masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons as well as ABT repertoire and original choreography.
Considered one of the world’s greatest dance companies, the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has been lauded as a living national treasure since its creation in 1939, boasting a size, scope, and outreach rivaled by few. The central mission of ABT Studio Company is to prepare its exceptionally promising dancers, ages 17-21, for careers in the American Ballet Theatre’s main company or in other prestigious companies worldwide.
Go online to www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org for tickets or information.
