VJC Big Band concert
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center’s Big Band will present its annual Scholarship Gala at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. This event is the primary fundraiser for the VJC Scholarship Fund which grants an annual average of $27,000 in scholarships to students, offsetting fees for VJC ensembles, private lessons and its world-renowned summer jazz workshop.
This year the band will feature clarinetist/vocalist Evan Arntzen in a tribute to one of America’s most important composers, Duke Edward Kennedy Ellington as well as raffle of some exciting items.
The VJC Big Band, under the leadership of musical director Rob Freeberg, is made up of area professional musicians who come together to enjoy the rewards of playing invigorating, challenging and historically significant repertoire while raising money for the VJC’s Scholarship Fund. This year’s event will also include a raffle to enhance the Scholarship Fund.
Duke Ellington’s music is widely loved. A small portion of his immense catalog is jazz standards, performed by jazz bands around the world, but Ellington’s imprint goes much deeper: his impact on the history of modern music cannot be overemphasized. According to music historian Gunther Schuller, Ellington was “the most significant composer of his genre.”
Tickets are available by calling 802-254-9088, ext. 1, at www.vtjazz.org online. The Vermont Jazz Center is at 72 Cotton Mill Hill #222.
Noontime concerts
MONTPELIER — Christ Church Episcopal will present its midday concert series on Thursdays from noon to 1 in the historic sanctuary at 64 State St., beginning with “Hope, Peace, and Joy” on December 1 with area musicians Christopher McWilliams, organ and piano, and baritone Stuart Williams. On the program, are works by Handel, Bach and Grieg, with “An Advent Suite for Organ” by McWilliams, and art songs by Robert Schumann.
In this opening concert, musicians spotlight the newly acquired Yamaha grand piano which complements the acoustics of the space. Other concerts in the series include:
— Dec. 8: Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band
— Dec. 15: Montpelier Community Gospel Small Choir
— Dec. 22: Champlain Consort
Admission is by donation (for the piano fund); for information, call 802-223-363, or email administrator@christchurchvt.org.
4 days of music
CASTLETON — Four of Castleton University's longest-running music ensembles will be presenting their end-of-semester concerts Dec. 4-8. These concerts will highlight the repertoires of work that each ensemble has been developing over the course of the semester. All performances are located at Casella Theater, Fine Arts Center.
— Friday, Dec. 2: Chamber Singers: featuring Josu Elberdin's “Malakatumba,” Rosephany Powell's “To Sit and Dream,” and Anton Bruckner's “Locus Iste,” 7 p.m.
— Sunday, Dec. 4: String Orchestra: featuring Ballet No. 6 from "L'Amant Anonyme" as well as familiar pieces from "The Nutcracker" and "Holiday Inn," 2 p.m.
— Tuesday, Dec. 6: Jazz Ensemble: featuring the music of Joe Henderson, Kenny Dorham, and more; with special opening acts, Mill River Union High School Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m.
— Thursday, Dec. 8: Wind Symphony: featuring Sergei Prokofiev's “Peter and the Wolf,” Op. 67 and Leonard Bernstein's Suite from “Candide,” 7 p.m.
Tickets for all performances are $10, $5 for seniors and alumni; for reservations, call 802-468-1119.
‘A Wonderful Life’
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Dec. 2-11 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100). Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays.
The show will be styled as a 1940s live radio broadcast, with an ensemble of five actors bringing to life all the characters from the movie. Sound effects will be created live on stage and the show will be punctuated with musical accompaniment and 1940s-era commercials. The show will also be available to watch online through the Valley Players website.
The show was adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and draws from the now-classic film, telling the story of idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
Call 802-583-1674 or go online to www.valleyplayers.com for reservations or information.
‘The Moors’
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre will present Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,” directed by Michole Biancosino. In this comedy, two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of new faces to their cloistered world sets all three on a strange and dangerous path.
The world of the play is inspired by the Bronte sisters and their writings. The setting, themes, and tone evoke “Wuthering Heights,” “Jane Eyre” or “Agnes Grey” at different times. However, in this experimental take on the genre, the women are in power with no men in sight. When a new governess, Emilie, arrives to a stately house, she discovers the master of the house, Branwell, seems to have disappeared. Also, there doesn’t seem to be a child, so what has she been hired to do? The audience follows her journey into this dangerous environment, where the domestic sphere is just as wild as the landscape of the moors outside.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3 in the Wright Memorial Theatre. A post-show talkback and discussion follows the Friday performance. The performance runs approximately 110 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets are $15, $8 for youth (under 21); call 802-443-6433 or go to middlebury.universitytickets.com online.
