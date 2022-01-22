Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Clarinet & piano duo
ST. JOHNSBURY — The “exquisitely talented” (SI Reporter, N.Y.) Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo will appear at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 3 p.m. at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov and pianist Misuzu Tanaka, both Juilliard graduates and global competition winners, have been performing together since 2012. The program will feature works of Carl Reinecke, Brahms, and Schumann, all of which will highlight not only their masterful technique, but their musical intelligence.
Tickets, at the door or online, are $18, $16 for seniors, $6 for students and special rate; go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
‘Spice on Snow’
MONTPELIER — The Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture will present “Spice on Snow,” an online winter music festival, Saturday, Jan. 29.
Typically, the “Spice on Snow” annual winter music festival is a four-day celebration of roots and folk music in downtown Montpelier. This year, the Summit School board of directors and “Spice on Snow” festival committee have decided to move the festival to an online platform with a limited schedule, with the anticipation of a follow-up live concert with the festival headliners this summer.
The online version of “Spice on Snow” will include performances by: Vermont-based puppet theater group Modern Times Theater, Worcester area banjoist and songwriter Fern Maddie, the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission Ensemble, and the southern Vermont old-time band the Slide Grinders. Each group will perform from their own home or studio, and the Summit School will stream the performances online on our Facebook page and website.
The Slide Grinders will also be offering instrumental workshops for intermediate musicians. The updated schedule is posted on Summit School’s website.
Go online to www.summit-school.org for tickets and information.
Sondheim’s ‘Company’
MIDDLEBURY — Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” will be presented at at Town Hall Theater Jan. 27-30, the annual joint production of Town Hall Theater and the Middlebury College Department of Music.
A production of a Stephen Sondheim musical is always an event, but the master composer’s recent death gives the upcoming Middlebury production a new poignancy.
“We scheduled this production of ‘Company’ last year,” said Town Hall Theater Artistic Director Douglas Anderson. “So it’s bittersweet timing to find ourselves presenting the work so soon after his death. I must say it gives everyone connected with it a new sense of purpose. We want to demonstrate to the world just how thoroughly Sondheim changed the American Musical Theater.”
Company debuted in 1970, with both music and lyrics by Sondheim. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical, but many audience members didn’t know what to make of it.
“Musicals have always been extremely idealistic,” said Anderson. “They say that marriage is the best thing that can happen to you, and happily-ever-after is for real. That’s all fine, says Sondheim, but life isn’t like that.” So while a beloved musical like ‘Guys and Dolls’ ends with two happy marriages, in ‘Company’ Sondheim presented, for the first time, marriages that are complicated and difficult.
Tickets are $20; call 802-382-9222, or go online to townhalltheater.org
Puppet-making demo
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) will present a free online puppet-making demonstration with artist B. Lynch at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, via Zoom and Facebook live.
Lynch will describe her puppet-making process, sharing images of in-progress and finished objects and exploring the techniques she uses. Lynch does not consider herself a puppeteer, but rather a visual artist who uses performative objects. She uses oversized masks, tiny puppets, full-size hand puppets, and large figurines in installation setups and performative videos.
The event is presented in connection with “B. Lynch: Pull Back the Curtain,” a multimedia installation on view at BMAC through Feb. 13.
Registration is free; go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
April poetry
RANDOLPH — PoemTown organizers are now soliciting original poetry submissions from poets of all ages residing anywhere in Vermont. No more than three poems should be submitted, each poem no longer than 24 lines. The deadline for submission is Feb. 15.
Each poem should be typed on a separate page. Please type the name of the poet and town of residence at the bottom of each poem. (Poets should be assured that this information will not be shared with the judges of the poems, but will be helpful when the chosen poems are submitted to the designer who prepares the broadsides for display in town as well as the published anthology.)
In the text of the email, please include the poet’s contact information (name, mailing address, email address, and telephone number). Each poem should be sent as a separate attachment to the email, with the title of the poem as each attached document’s name.
Poets should send one to three original poems as MS Word or rtf attachments by email to musbird@gmail.com (No pdfs please!)
Artist Jean Shin
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a virtual talk with artist Jean Shin, as a part of the Visiting Artist Program and Virtual VSC, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, on Zoom. Recognized for her monumental installations, artist Jean Shin transforms large accumulations of everyday objects into expressions of identity and community engagement.
Shin’s innovative work has been widely exhibited in over 150 major museums and cultural institutions, including solo exhibitions at The Museum of Modern Art in New York, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington DC, Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Arizona, Crow Collection in Dallas and Storm King Art Center.
Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in the United States, Shin attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in 1999 and received a BFA and MS from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.
Registration is free; go online to vermontstudiocenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.