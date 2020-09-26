Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Roger Clark Miller
BRATTLEBORO — As the saying goes, the third time’s the charm. Rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the technical challenges of live-streaming a one-person “electric guitar ensemble” from the Vermont woods, “Roger Clark Miller: Four Dream Interpretations” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, via Zoom and Facebook live. Presented by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), the performance will be followed by a Q&A with Miller.
The concert is offered in conjunction with the multimedia installation “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” on view in BMAC’s Mary Sommer Room through Oct. 12. Miller is a co-founder and front man of the art-punk band Mission of Burma and a member of Alloy Orchestra, a three-person ensemble that Roger Ebert called “the best in the world at accompanying silent films.”
“Four Dream Interpretations” is an updated version of Miller’s Elemental Guitar work from the 1990s. It features Miller on a customized Stratocaster six-string, three altered/prepared lap-steel guitars, a looping device, and sound-altering tools. Miller describes his performance as a “solo electric guitar ensemble,” because the looping device means that there are often three or more guitar parts heard simultaneously. Like much of Miller’s work, “Four Dream Interpretations” blends rock, classical new music, psychedelia, electronic composition, and ambient sound.
For more information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
Sandglass outdoors
PUTNEY — Who is hanging pictures outdoors between weeds and falling leaves? Yet another unusual act during a time where improvisation becomes the spice of life.
Ines Zeller Bass invites you to the great outdoors at Sandglass Theater to take a peek into “My Other World,” a peek at a new set of images painted with joy, fury, humor and watercolor, each one framed in a different way and with a small component of animation. So, if it does not rain or snow on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27 come and see what she has hung on a number of boards and stakes in our backyard. And there will be a crankie with music, too.
To ensure the health and safety of the community, traffic flow will be regulated, and all visitors will complete a brief health survey and temperature check prior to admittance to the grounds. All visitors will be required to wear a mask and maintain a minimum of six feet social distance between groups.
Admission is free; go online to sandglasstheater.org Sandglass Theater located at 17 Kimball Hill.
Black Joy Project
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — At the start of September, JAG Productions, writer-director Stevie Walker-Webb, 11 actors, two documentarians, a producer, and a chef set out on a month-long retreat to explore the question: “Can a play be created outside the power structures and without reference to whiteness, in a pure expression of Black Joy?”
Or as JAG Producing Artistic Director Jarvis Green asks, “Is racism what’s distracting us from being our fullest creative selves? What does it mean to create a theatrical piece where we’re not distracted by racism? Where racism isn’t in the room? Where we are solely focused on our joy and all aspects of our Blackness?”
The group of 17 Black creatives will spend four undisturbed weeks at Knoll Farm in Waitsfield to attempt to answer these questions, resulting in a new play, a methodology, and a documentary. The 11 artists will tell interweaving stories that produce and revel in a spiritual cleansing of authentic, joyful Blackness.
Directors of photography and cinematography Anthony Marques and Claudel Chery will document the four-week long process and out of it will create a documentary called “Homecoming: A Return to Black Joy.”
For more information, go online to www.jagproductionsvt.com
Yellow Barn ‘Noise’
PUTNEY — On Tuesday, Sept. 29, performances inside the Big Barn and outside on a wooded trail in Putney are the focus this week’s Yellow Barn Patio Noise, a series of interactive programming conversations led by Yellow Barn Artistic Director Seth Knopp.
Taking a look at Yellow Barn’s concert stream from July 25, audience members have the opportunity to talk to musicians, and each other, about a program that explores interactions between love and nature, from Amy Beth Kirsten’s “yes i will yes i said Yes,” based on the final chapter of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” to Toshio Hosokawa’s “Windscapes” for two percussionists performed outdoors. Joining Knopp will be musicians from the concert, including Vermont-based saxophonist Travis Laplante, who gave the premiere performance of his new work “The Obvious Place.”
“Patio Noise” conversations take place by Zoom, each Tuesday through Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. The “room” will be open via Yellow Barn’s homepage. Those participating are invited to share insights and questions in advance by sending them in advance, or by using the Zoom “chat” option.
For more information, call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org
Artist Sharon Kenney Biddle
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild presents “About What Remains,” works by Sharon Kenney Biddle, Oct. 1–Nov. 21, in its Back Room Gallery.
Many people in the Northeast Kingdom know Biddle as their elementary or high school art teacher at Danville School. Many others throughout New England know her also for her professional work as an artist, adult teacher, workshop presenter and extensive gallery exhibitions. Her community work, from Catamount Arts to education and local committees is part of her far-reaching influence, in the art of living and giving.
“My interest in old stuff and end-of-the-season remnants increases as I grow older,” Biddle wrote. “This appreciation has inspired me to paint such subjects as ancient stones, broken birdhouses, discarded vehicles, and changing, sometimes lonely landscapes.”
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; go online to www.nekartisansguild.com NEK Artisans Guild is located at 430 Railroad St.
Mad River Chorale
WAITSFIELD — On Monday evening, Sept. 28, singers of the Mad River Chorale will begin online rehearsals for the fall holiday program that will culminate in a virtual concert in December.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin says, “Things need to be done differently for now. We wish it weren't the case, but it looks like in-person concerts and rehearsals won't be happening for a while. However, we stand firmly committed to keeping our community connected, both within our organization and beyond. It has been a longstanding tradition of the MRC to provide a heartwarming holiday program every December, and this year we will continue that tradition even if it may take a different form.”
Singers interested in taking part in the program will meet using Zoom on Monday evenings. There will be a few group numbers, familiar and beloved holiday pieces that everyone will recognize. For those singers who are more adventurous, there will be smaller ensemble options to participate in and opportunities for solos. Recording participation will be completely voluntary, based on everyone's comfort level.
For more information, call 802-496-4781, or go online to madriverchorale.net
