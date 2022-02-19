Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Maple Roots returning
MONTPELIER — Maple Roots Music Festival, created by musicians for musicians and music lovers, was born out of a love for live music and the hope of reinvigorating the music community during a time when we all needed the healing powers of music more than ever.
The inaugural event, held at Morse Farm Maple Sugar Works on the County Road, was brought to life in 2021 by a coalition of independent musicians, artists and music industry workers. The First Annual Maple Music Festival featured great music by Vorcza, Sabouyouma, High Sumer (among others) and the outpouring of community support from the hundreds of people who enjoyed the festivities helped make this dream a reality.
As many know, dear friend, musician, father, son, brother and co-founder of Maple Roots Music Festival Tom Morse passed away late last year. The Vermont music scene and beyond has been devastated by this heartbreaking loss.
“We struggled to envision a way to make Maple Roots Fest happen without him, but after discussions with his family and friends we have all agreed that this is something that was very important to Tom and would be a great way to honor his legacy,” a statement for the festival reads. “Although Tom’s boots could never truly be filled, loved ones have stepped up to fill this enormous void and help us move forward.
Thus this year’s Maple Roots Music Festival will be held Saturday, July 23, at Morse Farms Sugarworks.
“Please join us again this year for another event featuring great music, community togetherness and family fun!”
For information, go online to www.maplerootsfest.com
‘Duma’ and friend
MIDDLEBURY — MNFF Selects, the monthly screening series presented by the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, will present the revival of the stirring family adventure drama “Duma” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at Town Hall Theater.
In keeping with the theme of this year’s Selects series, “Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds,” this colorful film, directed by Carroll Ballard, is the story of an orphaned cheetah that becomes the best friend and pet of a young boy living in South Africa. Winner of the Humane Society’s 2006 Genesis Award for Family Feature Film, “Duma” offers audiences a blend of excitement, adventure and compassion-ate storytelling with a beautiful and grand landscape as its backdrop.
Starring Campbell Scott and Hope Davis, and Alexander Michaletos as the young boy Xan, and based on the book “How It Was with Dooms” by Carol Cawthra Hopcraft, “Duma” embodies a style of filmmaking that is warm in tone and generous in spirit. The film is rated PG.
Individual tickets are $16, $11 for youth 12-17, $7 under 12; call 802-382-9222 or go online to middfilmfest.org
EOS Project concert
BRATTLEBORO — The EOS Concert Series presents “Gather Up in the Arms of Your Love” Sunday, Feb. 20.
The 4 p.m. concert at the Brattleboro Music Center will feature songs by Florence Price, two songs to poems of Langston Hughes from “Shadow of the Blues” by John Musto, a prolific contemporary composer, and music for piano and strings by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. In addition, the program includes a piano trio premier by Brattleboro’s Stan Charkey, based on Coleridge-Taylor’s piano arrangement of the well-known spiritual “Deep River.”
The performers, all BMC Music School faculty members, include soprano Margery McCrum with Bruce Griffin on the piano, Michelle Liechti and Moby Pearson on violin, and Judith Serkin on cello.
The BMC launched the EOS (Educate. Open. Strengthen.) Concert Series as a direct response to questions about social justice as it pertains to the world of classical music and institutions such as the BMC.
Tickets are $20; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
Mad River Chorale
WAITSFIELD — After waiting for omicron numbers to trend downward, Mad River Chorale conductor Mary Jane Austin and the chorale’s board of directors have announced the start of spring term 2022. The first rehearsal will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Waitsfield UCC. Rehearsals will continue on Monday evenings in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School. Concerts, usually performed in May, will be postponed until June 11 and 12 this year due to the late rehearsal start.
New members always are welcome. The only requirement is that singers put in some time learning the music outside of rehearsals, and they be able to hold their part and sing with their voice section. A number of aids to music learning are provided. Dues are charged, but no one is ever turned away for lack of ability to pay, as scholarships are available.
For information, call 802-496-4781 or go online to madriverchorale.net
Peter Pan
BRATTLEBORO — Adults and children alike will have the opportunity to be transported to Neverland through a multimedia presentation of “Peter Pan” (1924), featuring a live score by Washington-based harpist Leslie McMichael and theatrical special effects by the Western Massachusetts troupe The Lovelights. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the sanctuary of the arts venue Epsilon Spires at 190 Main St.
Scottish writer J.M. Barrie created the character of Peter Pan in 1902, and since then several adaptations of his work have been created for stage and screen. The 1924 silent film version that will be screened at Epsilon Spires sticks closely to the script that Barrie wrote for the 1904 play “Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up,” and marks the first appearance of Peter Pan on screen.
Accompanying the film will be a live soundtrack written and performed on the harp by Leslie McMichaels, a faculty member at the Music Center of the Northwest. The event will be accented with moments of live theater by The Lovelights, a performance troupe based in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, that makes public television and immersive in-person experiences celebrating imaginative play.
Tickets are $15, $8 for children; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
