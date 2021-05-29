Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Flights of Fancy’
PUTNEY — “Outdoors at Sandglass” returns for two weekends, June 4-6 and June 12-13, of intimate events in our own backyard with “Footpath to the Puppets: Attempts at Flight” and an exhibition of new works by Jana Zeller.
Come see how we mere mortals have tried to soar through our technology, our struggle to grow wings, our philosophical gymnastics and our spiritual ladders to reach the Angels! And yet, our flights of the imagination have kept us alive in our hopes and dreams, throughout trying times and the challenges of this world.
“Footpath to the Puppets: Attempts at Flight” presents four short sketches adapted from Sandglass’ 1992 production, “The Village Child,” which toured the U.S. and Europe for more than 5 years. Performances are: 5:45 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 4; 4:30, 5:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Audience is limited to no more than 25 individuals per performance.
Tickets are $12, $10 seniors and students, and $8 for EBT/Medicaid card holders. There will be four performance stations; each with limited seating intended for individuals who are unable to stand comfortably for 7 minutes. Audience will walk from one station to the next along uneven, unpaved terrain.
The following weekend, June 12 and 13, features an outdoor exhibition of new paintings by Jana Zeller. “Suspended Disbelief” is a body of new work created throughout the past year that reflects on a moment when life as we knew it stopped.
In order to care for all members of the audience and ensemble, masks and social distancing will be required at all events on the Sandglass Theater grounds.
Go online to www.sandglasstheater.org for tickets or information.
Moving Light Dance
EAST MONTPELIER — Moving Light Dance Company presents “Illuminated” June 4-6. Follow Sirona down the trash can as she embarks on an adventure to return home to her heart and awareness of our deep connectedness with one another and nature.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 4-6, at Peck Farm Orchard, 750 Sibley Road.
In a world where we are in relationship mostly through technology and unaware of the true impacts of our behavior, one girl is called by the Sea Goddess to plant a seed of light and love. Sirona must open to all that the spirits of the water, air and Earth want to reveal to her however painful to see. The truths of pollution, destruction, harm and suffering pull her to the garden. Here she begins anew connecting with the Earth and the abundant support for life and aware of her responsibility to honor this precious gift.
Join friends and family on an eye-opening journey brought to life on an outdoor stage by the all-ages 45-member cast of professional company dancers, local students and handmade dancing puppets, with all-original choreography and an imaginative array of locally made sets and costumes.
Go online to www.movinglightdance.com for tickets or information.
Walker Farm Music
WESTON — Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents an 85th Anniversary Celebration Series kicking off with Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition. Join nationally recognized musicians at 7 p.m. June 26, July 3 and July 4 under the Tent at Walker Farm.
First in the series, Kat Wright returns to Weston on June 26 after her incredible 2020 sold out Walker Farm Music winter series performance. Coming on July 3 is Upstate, at times, known for a large ensemble of eclectic instruments and musicians, while at others for featuring dazzling three-part vocal harmonies. Closing out the series is The Suitcase Junket on July 4, Matt Lorenz's vision developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary.
Tickets will go on sale June 1. Pay-what-you-will ticket options include $45, $35 and $25 tickets; go online to www.westonplayhouse.org for tickets or information.
‘Roots Roadshow’
The “Vermont Roots Roadshow” live music showcase has announced three dates. Scheduled are performances by Vermont acts Ida Mae Specker and Terrible Mountain Stringband, Maple Run Band, Saints & Liars, Sarah King and Western Terrestrials. A celebration of the Green Mountain State’s legacy of traditional and original music, the concerts offer Vermonters an opportunity to gather, celebrate, sing and dance together again. The first three “Vermont Roots Roadshow” dates announced are:
— Aug. 7: Londonderry — Magic Mountain
— Aug. 14: Jay — Jay Peak
— Sept. 24: South Burlington — Higher Ground
Go online to www.vermontrootsroadshow.com for tickets or information.
Cartoonist Tove Jansson
BRATTLEBORO — Beginning at sundown Friday, June 4, Epsilon Spires will project the Finnish film “Tove” (2020) in the parking lot of historic First Baptist Church downtown. This COVID-safe event, which takes place at the end of Gallery Walk, will feature an introductory presentation by Jo Dery, associate professor of film studies at Keene State College.
The first in a series of weekly film screenings this summer at Epsilon Spires, “Tove” tells the story of Tove Jansson, best known as the creator of the beloved comic strip "Moomin," which during the past 70 years has been adapted into several books, television shows, movies and even a theme park in Jansson’s native Finland.
Although Jansson is remembered primarily for her whimsical cartoons, she also led a fascinating life as a free-spirited artist in post-war Europe, engaging in romantic relationships with both men and women as she struggled to reconcile her passion for drawing comics with her family’s expectation of a more refined career as a painter.
Tickets range $10-$12 depending on size of party; go online to www.epsilonspires.org for tickets or information.
Artist Jennifer Bryan
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Sullivan Museum and History Center presents “Liquid Mind: Abstractions by Jennifer Bryan,” an exhibition featuring a colorful selection of abstract paintings by Norwich alumna Jennifer Bryan ’05, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Bryan’s collection of abstract work is meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, along with capturing moments otherwise dulled due to short-term memory loss. Her work is a statement about mental health and the importance of self-care and healing.
A self-taught artist since 2018, Bryan works in mental health with children where the importance of coping strategies is paramount to encourage growth and self-regulation. By integrating and regenerating feelings and moments to canvas, Bryan hopes to bring attention to the need for mental illness education and de-stigmatization.
Born in Berlin (Vermont), Bryan received her education in central Vermont and began school at Norwich University at 16 years old, ultimately graduating with highest honors at 20.
To attend reception, pre-register by calling 802-485-2183. (All attendees will be asked to check in, where they will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival and/or proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination.)
Go online to norwich.edu/museum for more information.
