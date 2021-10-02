Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Green Mountain Monteverdi
MONTPELIER — The Green Mountain Monteverdi Ensemble of Vermont will perform a program of early Renaissance choral music celebrates two giants of the Franco-Flemish School of composers, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Christ Episcopal Church on State Street.
Johannes Ockeghem, born sometime around 1421 was a leading composer in the second half of the 15th century and Josquin des Prez, his student, was perhaps the most famous of all composers of this period. Josquin died in 1521.
The Green Mountain Monteverdi Ensemble is: Molly Clark and Miranda Bergmeier, sopranos; Amy Frostman and Carolyn Mortaon, altos; Adam Hall and Erik Nielsen, tenors; and Stephen Falbel and Nathaniel Lew, basses.
Reservations (limited seating) are recommended; go online to gmmev.org for tickets.
Biss & Doric
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present a collaborative concert with the Doric String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Biss at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall.
Hailed as “one of the best young string quartets’’ by Gramophone, the Doric String Quartet has emerged as a leading British ensemble of its generation. The quartet had the audience on its feet during its 2017 Vermont debut at the MAC, and this year’s performance of Beethoven’s first and Bartók’s third quartets will most certainly evoke a similar reaction. This powerhouse evening concludes with Elgar’s Piano Quintet in A Major with Biss, who has served as the Marlboro Music Festival’s co-artistic director in recent years.
Middlebury Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin will offer a free pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online. The concert will also be streamed, both live and for 48 hours after the show; tickets are $15. The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Dorrance Dance
LYNDON CENTER — Catamount Arts will present the second show of the 2021-22 KCP Presents performing arts series season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium.
Dorrance Dance, founded by MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, presents “SOUNDspace,” a masterful, bombastic celebration of the roots and evolution of tap dance. The award-winning dance company will take the stage, kicking off an astoundingly evocative experience of unexpected acoustics, spellbinding rhythms, and exuberant, explosive choreography.
Dorrance Dance’s 10-member company aims to engage with audiences on a musical and emotional level while showcasing the complex history and powerful legacy of a Black American art form through performance and education. The company’s inaugural performance won a coveted Bessie Award for “blasting open our notions of tap.”
Call 802-748-2600, or go online to www.kcppresents.org for tickets or information.
Twangtown Paramours
BRANDON — The music of The Twangtown Paramours has been called “sophisticated Americana,” and is a hybrid of the Nashville and Austin music scenes. They will perform at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 9.
This award-winning husband-and-wife acoustic duo, made up of MaryBeth Zamer and Mike T. Lewis, is known for well-crafted and award-winning songs, topnotch lead singing and fine harmonies. Their albums have made Top-10 charts in New York and Chicago, individual songs have been released in the U.K. and Korea (where they scored with a near-million-selling #1 hit). Twangtown Paramours are three-time Kerrville Folk Festival finalists and winners of Texas’s Wildflower Contest.
Tickets are $25 (pre-concert dinner is available for $35; reservations are required); call 802-247 4295 or email info@brandon-music.net for reservations or for information. Brandon Music is at 62 Country Club Road.
‘Spotlight Tuesday’
ANDOVER — Little Yellow House Studio “Spotlight Tuesday,” a virtual conversation series, returns for a second season throughout the month of October, featuring Vermont theater artists Barbara Lloyd Oct. 5 and Reva Stover Oct. 19. Hosted by Broadway and Weston Playhouse veteran and Andover resident Susan Haefner “Spotlight Tuesday” connects artists and community through intimate performances and conversations.
Lloyd, a professional actress and longtime Weston resident, will share an excerpt from “A Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. Following will be a conversation about her life, career, and seeing Weston Playhouse grow from a summer stock company to the regional professional theater under four administrations and one flood.
Reva Stover, a professional actor, director and playwright will premiere a first draft of her videoed play “Hungry for Paint,” followed by a discussion about the play, her career, the process of playwriting and more.
Admission is “pay what you can” $15 recommended; go online to littleyellowhousestudio.com/spotlight-tuesday to register for a link.
Psychedelic Cinema
BRATTLEBORO — Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, the Psychedelic Cinema Orchestra will play along live to a collection of movies by Ken Brown, who in the late 1960s created light shows and animations that were projected over bands such as Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead and the Velvet Underground.
Brown’s Super 8 films, which were made entirely in-camera without the use of editing equipment, collage images from magazines like LIFE and Look with trippy patterns and lighting effects to create an immersive viewing experience that mirrors the tumult and creative energy of the 1960s.
“The films are a complicated stew of imagery that are propulsive to watch because it happens so quickly,” says Ken Winokur of the Psychedelic Cinema Orchestra. “It sends you into a reverie when you play along with them,” he adds.
Tickets are $18; go online to www.epsilonspires.org for tickets or information.
