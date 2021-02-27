Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Danish String Quartet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present the first event of its Spring 2021 Virtual Season: the extraordinary Danish String Quartet in a free, exclusive virtual broadcast at 7:30 p.m. today (Feb. 27). The concert program will include Classical works by Bach and Webern, as well as a jaunty selection of Nordic folk music, all recorded in one of the quartet’s favorite Copenhagen venues.
Since the Danish String Quartet’s sold-out Middlebury debut in 2017, the group was named Musical America’s 2020 Ensemble of the Year. Middlebury also has another special connection to the quartet: its violinist Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen returned to the Mahaney Arts Center in early March 2020 with folk trio Dreamers’ Circus. In addition to Sørensen, the quartet is Frederik Øland; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello.
This event is free and open to everyone, and the broadcast will remain available online for a week to enjoy. Pre-registration is available at go.middlebury.edu/pas
Virtual VSC
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center has announced the Virtual VSC line-up for March 2021. Virtual VSC offers a rich variety of new online readings, artist talks, book discussions, craft conversations and gallery shows. Virtual VSC is open to the public and engages an international community of artists and writers in a diversity of compelling, thought provoking online experiences designed to create meaningful connections and encourage creative exploration. Some notable Virtual VSC offerings in March include:
— Thursday, March 4: Writer to Writer: Kerrin McCadden & Matthew Lippman reading and conversation, 7 p.m.
— Monday, March 8: Virtual Visiting Artist & Gallery Talk: Rachel Moore of Helen Day Arts Center in conversation with Janie Cohen, director of UVM’s Fleming Museum, 7 p.m.
— Thursday, March 11: VSC Book Discussion: “Good Talk” by Mira Jacob. 7 p.m.
— Wednesday, March 17: Virtual Visiting Writer Reading: Crystal Wilkinson, 7 p.m.
— Thursday, March 18: Writing Craft Talk: Crystal Wilkinson, 10 a.m.
— Monday, March 22: Artist to Artist Talk: Las Hermanas Iglesias. 7 p.m.
— Thursday, March 25: Writers on the Rise: Chekwube Danladi, a special featured reading sponsored by The Rona Jaffe Foundation, 7 p.m.
Go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org to find more information on all of Virtual VSC’s offerings.
‘The American Musical’
MIDDLEBURY — Town Hall Theater will present THT Artistic Director Doug Anderson’s “A History of the American Musical” four-class series, beginning Monday, March 8. The course is a celebration of the legendary composers, lyricists and performers who forged a distinctly American art form, illustrated by archival footage from vaudeville to Hamilton. Anderson also sees the course as a study of nearly two centuries of American social history, as the musical reflects and amplifies the political, racial and sexual attitudes of its day.
The class will meet via Zoom 7 to 9 p.m. on four Monday evenings: March 8, 15, 22 and April 5. There will be a break in the middle of each session for some chat and refreshments.
Doug Anderson is the founder and artistic director of Town Hall Theater. He has directed more than 70 musicals and operas and has taught this course at Middlebury College and elsewhere.
“A History of the American Musical” is an entertaining and at times startling look at what we’ve been singing about since 1840.
— March 8: Minstrelsy to “Show Boat”
— March 15: Rodgers & Hart to Rodgers & Hammerstein
— March 22: 1940-60: The Golden Age
— April 5: The Contemporary Musical
Go online to www.townhalltheater.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Individual series tickets are $40, $60 for household series ticket.
Young Traditions
RANDOLPH — The Young Tradition Touring Group will perform a 45-60 minute online concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, from the Chandler Center for the Arts. Featured will be the 20 teen members of the touring group. An opening set will feature the 2020-21 Youth Commission ensemble led by Maeve Fairfax and four other touring group members. Artist leaders Oliver Scanlon, Fern Tamagini-O’Donnell and Hilary Menegaz Weitzner will be featured as well.
The Young Tradition Touring Group was the last group to perform a regular event at Chandler prior to the COVID-related March 2020 shutdown measures by the state and therefore the final performance of last year’s tour. Chandler is delighted to host their chosen “premiere” event for this year’s tour.
This group is comprised of regional teens who focus on learning and performing traditional music and dance over the course of nine months — early September through early May, including an April performance tour. Group members learn from and are supported by artist leaders, visiting and guest master musicians and dancers and dance leaders, in addition to musical exchanges with master artists, young musicians and dancers while on performance tours. Touring Groups have previously traveled to Scotland, Cape Breton, England, Ireland, Japan and New York/New Jersey.
A $7 per stream donation is requested; go online to www.chandler-arts.org for more information or call 802-728-9878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.