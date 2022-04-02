Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Going Up the Country’
MONTPELIER — They say you’ve got to know the past to move forward, and with Eric Peterson and John Foley’s stage adaptation of Yvonne Daley’s book “Going Up the Country,” presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, as an in-person staged-reading at Lost Nation Theater, we get to do just that!
This new play by Eric Peterson and music by John Foley (“Pump Boys & Dinettes”) begins when the hippies, dreamers, freaks, and radicals moved to Vermont and explores how the Counterculture changed Vermont.
“When I (re)read about what happened in Vermont, and the country at large, I’m again excited by Yvonne’s story that we are privileged to tell. For those of us who lived it, it still has new discoveries for us — and for the audience!” John said.
Kim Allen Bent once again directs. (LNT previously hosted two sit-down readings, one for just the writers, one for the public in 2020 and ‘21.) For this staged reading, Bent leads a cast of four actor-singer-musicians: Sorsha Anderson, Ann Harvey, Robert Nuner and David Ruffin. They are being led through an intensive workshop and rehearsal process by Bent, aided by stage manager Marissa Mattongno, to shape the stage reading, which will be followed by discussion with the audience.
Tickets are $10 (in person or livestream); call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org
Mad River Story Slam
WAITSFIELD — At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, the Valley Players will present the second annual Mad River Story Slam, at the Valley Players Theater on Route 100 in Waitsfield. The theme of the evening is “Feeling Foolish.” Masks are optional.
Six storytellers were selected to participate in the evening. These six engaged in two workshops to refine their stories. Workshops were run by Moth storyteller and organizer Suzanne Schmidt and experienced storyteller Susan Loynd. In addition to the six practiced stories, two lucky audience members will get a chance to tell their stories as well. The evening will be hosted by Valley Players board members Doug Bergstein and Loynd.
“The Valley Players are thrilled to continue this new tradition,” commented Bergstein. “There is no better way to understand someone than to hear one of their stories.”
For tickets or information, 802-583-1674, or go online to www.valleyplayers.com
‘Disney’s Frozen JR’
BRATTLEBORO — New England Youth Theatre will present its 2022 spring musical, “Disney’s Frozen JR,” with music & lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee. This production, directed by NEYT Administrative Director Jeff Seabaugh, with music director Bob Thies and choreography by Malia’Kekia Nicolini, runs April 8-10 and 15-16 at NEYT, at 100 Flat St.
“It has been such a delight to work with these talented young people,” says Seabaugh, “Watching them grow as performers throughout this rehearsal process has been such a gift.”
As always at NEYT, students play integral roles in all aspects of the production — not just on stage, but backstage as well, from stage management to lighting, set, and prop design. This collaboration between professional artists and student apprentices results in a production that is not to be missed.
Step into the enchanted world of Arendelle, and join Elsa, Anna, and all of their magical friends in this modern classic. Full of courageous adventure, whimsical magic, and rollicking humor, “Frozen JR” is a touching and empowering story for anyone who has forgotten that they are magic.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10 for students, $13 for adults, and $12 for seniors; go online to www.neyt.org COVID restrictions are on the website.
Call for photography
RUTLAND — The upcoming photography exhibit at the Chaffee Art Center is titled “Images of Our World” and will be on display from April 15 to May 27.
There are opportunities for solo photography feature galleries and wall spaces. Solo photography featured galleries on the first floor available at $140 per room; solo wall spaces are available on the first floor at $90. Deadline April 9.
The Annual Photo Contest (deadline April 9) will also be on display for voting. Guidelines are: amateur photographers only, all ages welcome; all photos must be 8-by-10 inches and taken by the person submitting the form. Please mount/ frame your photos. (Let the Chaffee know if this causes difficulty.)
All photos submitted will be listed for sale at $40 with 50% of the sale paid to the artist. Photos in the theme “Images of our World” are preferred.
For more information, call 802-775-0356 or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Film & live performance
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, the multimedia arts venue Epsilon Spires will host a cinematic experience featuring the work of filmmaker Roger Beebe, who combines found images running through several 16mm projectors at once to create a unique, interactive live performance. Beebe will also present short “video essays” with live narration on topics ranging from the racial politics of font choices (“The Comic Sans Video”) to the real spaces of the virtual economy (“Amazonia”).
“Live-ness is a central component to my work,” says Beebe, adding that he’s “interested in what happens when a screening is more of a singular event than just an exhibition of previously-made works.” Unlike with conventional screenings, Beebe’s involvement with his films while they are in the process of being shown becomes an important element of the work itself, adding a performative dimension to a medium that is typically confined to the screen. “My work with the projectors in the room becomes an integral part of the experience for the audience,” Beebe explains.
Beebe has screened his work at a diverse array of venues, from the CBS Jumbotron in Times Square to the McMurdo Station in Antarctica. He has also presented his films at the Museum of Modern Art, Anthology Film Archives, The Laboratorio Arte Alameda in Mexico City, Los Angeles Filmforum, and many other venues.
Tickets are $15; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
