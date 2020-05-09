Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Marlboro Music cancelsMARLBORO — Trustees of Marlboro Music have decided to cancel its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The health of the musical community, the audiences, and its Vermont neighbors are our highest priorities, and this decision was made to help ensure that everyone remains safe and well.
“We will so miss being with you in Vermont and enjoying all that Marlboro offers: the joyous, impassioned music-making; the chance to experience masterworks and unknown gems of the repertoire; the lovely and calming Vermont countryside; the inner workings of the groups as they search together for musical inspiration and expression; and the friendly, welcoming environment,” the announcement said.
Throughout the summer, Marlboro will share videos and recordings of past performances, artist interviews, photos, and — in print and online — a special 70th anniversary publication: “A Cause that Transcends Time: Discovery and Renewal at Marlboro.”
For the latest, go online to www.marlboromusic.org
Explore virtual artSAXTONS RIVER – Main Street Arts isn’t letting the current situation stifle creativity. MSA is reaching out to its community to help overcome social distancing with virtual artistic connection. Free of charge.
Consider sharing your talents through MSA via the realm of virtual possibility; and help MSA in supporting its mission: fostering creative expression through artistic experiences, accessible to all. There are two ways to do this:
Ongoing offering facilitator – Propose an idea for an ongoing offering; this is a course or small group creative project that has regular meeting times and programming, such as a playwriting group, or stress-relief exercise sessions. It must be free of charge.
Art moments contributor — Contribute a one-time experience to one of the following regular programming events:
On the Record Studio Tours: record a walk-about of your art studio and share your work, inspirations, creative process, hopes and dreams.
Cooped-up desk concerts: In the vein of NPR’s popular Tiny Desk Concerts; short performance format (2-3 minutes) of song, instrumental, poetry reading, dance, storytelling, etc.
Community arts challenge: Design a challenge to have members of the community complete a creative project within a certain amount of days.
For the latest, go online to www.mainstreetarts.org
Scrag Mountain cancelsMARSHFIELD — Due to continued circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Scrag Mountain Music had to cancel the remainder of its spring-Summer season — the May program celebrating the words of David Budbill and the June program of early music scheduled to highlight our beloved Vermont Town Halls.
For the latest, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org
Shakespeare in the WoodsMANCHESTER — Shakespeare in the Woods is postponing its summer season to next year, 2021. This doesn’t mean this season’s programming disappears, however.
“One of the last bits of planning I was able to carry out prior to COVID-19 bringing us to a halt, was to finalize the directorial team,” explained Katharine Maness, founding artistic director.
“In anticipation of all there is to come in 2021, I will be introducing these three incredibly creative individuals in the coming weeks, inviting you to begin seeing “Coriolanus,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Titus Andronicus” through their eyes. I cannot wait for you to meet them, and get a peek at what’s in store.”
For the latest, go online to www.shakespeareinthewoodsvt.com
Shelburne Museum closesSHELBURNE — For the first time in its 73-year history, Shelburne Museum will not open for summer due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Museum Director Thomas Denenberg announced. All exhibition buildings, the grounds and the museum store will remain closed through the spring and summer months. A date has not been scheduled for the museum to reopen.
Exhibitions will be cancelled or postponed. Events and activities, educational programming and rental events will be cancelled or rescheduled. The museum’s administrative offices are also closed, with staff working remotely until public health officials advise it is safe to return to offices.
“The decision to extend the closure of Shelburne Museum was a difficult one. We followed guidance from state and federal health officials. While we weighed that advice with our paramount concern for the safety of our extended Shelburne Museum family — staff, volunteers and visitors — we really saw no other alternative. We also took into account the lead time necessary to bring the museum’s 45-acre campus with 39 buildings and galleries safely back into full operation,” Denenberg said.
“We look forward to the day we can get back to doing what we do best — engaging and inspiring through our beautiful and storied collections, buildings and gardens.”
For the latest, go online to www.shelburnemuseum.org
SVAC reschedulesMANCHESTER — As stay-at-home restrictions are modified, Southern Vermont Art Center is working on a revised summer schedule.
Southern Vermont Arts Center will be implementing all of the governor’s recommendations to make the SVAC experience as safe as possible for our community. While some details are still in flux and some of the changes will depend on the mandates from the state, SVAC announces following changes:
— The “2020°F: Glass And Technology” exhibition, scheduled for May-July, will be postponed until 2021.
— Wilson exhibitions will begin in July with the “Women Take Wilson” exhibition series.
— Solo Shows #1 will be postponed to July and run through mid-August.
— Solo Shows #2 will continue as scheduled.
— The Summer Member Show will happen in the fall and the Fall Juried Show will transition into the Winter Wonderland Exhibition.
- The Manchester Music Festival’s summer concerts in the Arkell Pavilion have been cancelled. MMF is creating new digital resources. Check the website for more information.
For the latest, go online to www.svac.org
Levitt AMP seriesST. JOHNSBURY — Given the ongoing uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic about the safety of public gatherings, Catamount Arts and KCP Presents have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. “Concern for community health, public safety, and well-being means erring on the safe side, and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation has assured the community that the series will return in 2021,” organizers said in a news release.
For the latest, go online to www.catamountarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.