Arts News

Buster Keaton and Natalie Talmadge star in “Our Hospitality” (1923), a classic silent comedy film to be screened with live music by Jeff Rapsis at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St. in Brattleboro.

 Courtesy Epsilon Spires

Keaton's 'Our Hospitality'

