Winter Solstice Mini-Fest
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an acoustic music Winter Solstice Mini-Fest featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner and folk/roots trio Low Lily Saturday, Dec. 17 (tonight) at Next Stage.
The four award-winning musicians, accompanied by double bassist Steve Roy, celebrate the solstice playing energetic instrumentals and songs for the season on mandolins, guitars, fiddle, and banjo, and singing in three and four-part harmony.
Flinner, the Grammy-nominated mandolinist, made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Over the past two decades, Low Lilly’s Liz Simmons and Flynn Cohen have crafted a signature sound that is deeply rooted in tradition yet refreshingly contemporary.
Tickets are $24, $20 in advance; call 802-387-0102, or go to nextstagearts.org online.
‘For a Winter’s Eve’
EAST MONTPELIER — “Stories for a Winter’s Eve” creates the magic and warmth of gathering around the fireplace with friends and family to share stories and songs of the season. Featuring original short stories by Vermont authors and songs by Vermont musician Patti Casey, this truly local production will grace the stage of the Old Meeting House at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
This year’s show features four of the most requested stories from past performances and highlights the legacy of Vermont’s beloved musician and raconteur Pete Sutherland. Former Vermont Stage Company artistic director Mark Nash is joined by actress Kathryn Blume to share funny, poignant, and heartwarming tales of friendship, generosity, and community — stories that remind us of the connections we feel during this special time of year.
Ornamented by Casey’s music, Stories for a Winter’s Eve brings warmth to the season’s long, cold nights and celebrates the turning from dark to light up here in the north country.
Tickets are $18, $15 in advance, $10 children 12 and younger; call 802-224-6040, or go to www.oldmeetinghouse.org online. The Old Meeting House is located at 1620 Center Road.
Paula Poundstone tonight
ST. JOHNSBURY — Finally, after years of pandemic-related postponements, Emmy-winning comedian Paula Poundstone will and perform at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall at 7 p.m. tonight (Dec. 17), as part of the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series, produced by Catamount Arts.
Famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, dubbed one of the “greatest stand-ups of all time” by Comedy Central, Poundstone has been a frequent guest on Leno, Letterman, and Prairie Home Companion and remains a beloved staple of NPR’s “Wait! Wait! Don’t Tell Me.” She draws from her own complex life: three kids, 13 cats, motherhood, a demanding job, a crazy travel schedule, her frustration at getting older, and a bag of neuroses, including her famous inability to ever shut up.
Then, add a year in quarantine, and imagine the outcome.
For tickets, visit www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org online.
Arts artifacts
MONTPELIER — Two artifacts representing Vermont’s performing arts will be exhibited at the Vermont State House through January: A saxophone belonging to blues legend Big Joe Burrell, and a commemorative quilt signed by generations of UVM Lane Series artists commemorating the series’ first 50 years.
The exhibit is presented by Big Heavy World, Vermont’s independent, volunteer-staffed music development office and curator of The Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History, located in Burlington.
Admission is free to the Vermont State House, located at 115 State St. Hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday; go to statehouse.vermont.gov/general-information for more information online.
