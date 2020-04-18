Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Chaffee for youthRUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center will again showcase young artists in the Annual Student Exhibit. The theme, “The Arts Light Up the World,” expresses how art gives light to people in difficult times such as now as we cope with the current health crisis.
This year, the Annual Student Exhibit will be structured a little different. All young artists preschool through 12th grade are encouraged to submit one piece of art that they have made in their in-home classroom:
— Open to all who attend school or are home schooled, and this year, to preschoolers.
— Can be any form/medium.
— Must be school-appropriate.
— Must be the artist’s own work.
— Be sure piece has name, grade, school and phone number on the back.
- If it is to be hung on the wall, and needs other than pins, hardware must be included.
Tentatively the exhibit is planned for mid-June, and dates will be announced soon. In the meantime, work on your inspiring creations. Drop off dates will be announced.
For details, go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
Helen Day OnlineSTOWE — When the coronavirus closed the doors of Helen Day Art Center, the staff promptly opened the digital doors to Helen Day Online.
“Escaping the coronavirus isn’t just a matter of proper social distancing,” says Rachel Moore, executive director of the community’s center for visual arts. “You also need some mental distancing. Housebound adults and kids alike can escape to a refreshing emotional and aesthetic space through the daily art fix we provide.”
First-time visitors and longtime supporters are all invited to use Helen Day Online as their gateway to a panoply of visual arts by local and internationally known artists. Those who missed the current exhibition can still see “Love Letters” online via a 360-degree video tour. And then watch an art and technology panel discussion among the five featured artists. There’s no membership fee or admission charge required.
One tour stop that’s a must-see is the nine-minute video “Elegies,” produced with the support of Vermont PBS. Moore characterizes it as “a meditative soak in two profound experiences of loss. It might even nudge you toward a video project of your own.”
Helen Day Online is also the new home for art education including all adult and children’s classes. Sign-up for spring classes is going on now. And each week the staff creates a new activity for children and walks them through it online from the Jeff White Hands-On Room.
Also new this week: a studio visit with the Dutch digital artist Jeroen Nelemans, who’s now Chicago-based and teaching at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
For the latest, go online to www.helenday.com
Arts Recovery FundMONTPELIER — On Wednesday, the Vermont Arts Council and the Vermont Community Foundation announced the creation of an Arts Recovery Fund to respond to the devastating and rapidly evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vermont’s arts and culture sector.
The Arts Recovery Fund has two goals: to deliver fast-tracked support to Vermont’s struggling arts and culture sector and to provide a central place to coordinate philanthropic giving. Direct grants will be available to support both individual artists and cultural organizations that are experiencing financial distress due to the spread of the novel coronavirus across Vermont.
For donors, the Arts Recovery Fund is an opportunity to join a coordinated effort to facilitate the recovery of Vermont’s creative sector. Donations are now being accepted on the Community Foundation’s website at https://vermontcf.org/ArtsRecovery
Arts and culture are vital anchors for many of Vermont’s communities, providing more than 40,000 creative-sector jobs and sustaining vibrant downtowns that are critical to the state’s economy and shared community life.
For details, go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org
VAC artists’ supportMONTPELIER — The New England Foundation for the Arts has awarded $47,000 to the Vermont Arts Council to support emergency relief for Vermont artists hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19.
The funding is part of $282,000 in emergency relief from NEFA to be divided equally among the six New England state art agencies in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The funds will supplement the VAC’s Rapid Response Artist Relief Fund, which was established March 24 to provide grants of up to $500 to artists who are experiencing financial hardship due to the loss of a job or cancellation of concerts, festivals, theatrical performances and other arts events because of COVID-19.
In one week after the fund opened, the VAC received 183 requests for emergency relief funding from artists across Vermont. Thus far, the VAC has awarded 164 grants totaling $64,435 to artists. Private donations to the fund are also accepted and can be made at www.vermontartscouncil.org/get-involved/giving
While applications temporarily closed in order to process requests and ramp up fundraising efforts, the application will reopen for a new round of funding requests on April 22.
Guidelines and the application are posted at www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief
Vermont ShakespeareBURLINGTON — Vermont Shakespeare Festival, the state’s professional producer of Shakespeare’s plays since 2005, has decided to postpone its summer production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” until summer 2021.
“In order to ensure the safety of our community, and not knowing how soon people will be ready to congregate for performances and other events, VSF will reschedule our summer production for next year,” said Co-artistic Directors Jena Necrason and John Nagle. “We are reimagining what our 2020 season might offer later in the year – we will create smaller-scale programming this fall and winter – but we will pause on preparation for the big production.”
For the latest, as well as videos of past productions, go online to www.vermontshakespeare.org
Wagner canceledBRATTLEBORO – Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, TUNDI is canceling all of Wagner in Vermont 2020.
“We regret this, and we are primarily committed to everyone’s safety, certainly yours. The impacts of coronavirus and COVID-19 remain unknown,” TUNDI directors said. “Of all the different scenarios we have considered, we think the worst would be to inflict on you and our colleagues a series of postponements.
TUNDI will reinvent once it is thoroughly and societally agreed that it is safe to have a large number of people on stage and in a theater together. TUNDI is in the process of putting “Tristan und Isolde” from last summer up on YouTube to tide folks over.
For the latest, and links to performances, go online to www.wagnerinvermont.org
Chandler playwritingRANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its fourth Issues Playwriting Contest. With the renewed support of the Walter Cerf Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, Chandler will again be using the contest to promote excellent writing for the stage, giving particular focus to plays that address social issues.
“Social issue” plays are, for the purposes of this contest, plays that frame and delve into pressing topics important to Vermont communities, topics which either affect Vermonters today or have affected Vermonters in the past.
Writers from Vermont, or those with a strong Vermont connection, are invited to submit to Chandler original plays on social issues with a running time of at least 45 minutes. Submissions may be made electronically or by snail mail, and must either be received electronically by midnight on June 30, or be mailed with a postmark dated no later than June 30.
Each submission requires a $20 entry fee, a description of the play’s history of past public presentations (if applicable), and a statement confirming that the play has not yet been professionally produced. For an additional fee of $15, a second script may be submitted by the same playwright. If fewer than 10 scripts are submitted by June 30, the contest will be canceled and the fees will be returned.
To apply, or for information, go online to www.chandler-arts.org
