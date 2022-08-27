Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Dirt Road Theater
BARRE — Dirt Road Theater will present the world premiere of “The Ties That Bind,” by Vermont playwright Tamar Cole, Sept. 8-17 at the Barre Unitarian Universalist Church, 19 Church St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Past injuries, unresolved tensions, and current needs are all at stake for Rachel, ex-wife; Sasha, 16-year-old-daughter; and Kathryn, girlfriend; to Robert, a successful writer and longtime high functioning alcoholic. After too many drinks at a book party, Robert ends up in a life-threatening coma. The three women are confined to a private waiting room just outside Robert’s hospital bed where they grapple with what to do, who’s to blame, and how to relate to one another during this inevitable yet unplanned crossroads.
Directed by Dominic Spillane and starring Chris Caswell, Kate Shaw, and Maren Langdon Spillane, sound design is by Otto Muller, technical direction and lighting design by Joe Sanguinetti, scenic and venue support by David Sanguinetti.
Admission is $20 (pay-what-you-can Thursday); go online to www.dirtroadtheater.com
Orfeh & Andy Karl
MANCHESTER — Tony Award nominees Orfeh and Andy Karl will perform at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s (SVAC) Arkell Pavilion at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, as part of the Broadway in Vermont Concert Series, hosted by Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys).
After appearing in “Pretty Woman” (their third Broadway show together), this power couple is back again with their own concert “Legally Bound.” The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, R&B, and Broadway show tunes that are sure to excite and delight. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, music direction is by Steven Jamail.
Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressive run as one of Broadway’s greatest couples, both on and off the stage. She has a “powerhouse voice” (The New York Times). He is “a theater world heartthrob” (The New York Times).
Go online to www.svac.org for tickets or information.
Join the chorus
MONTPELIER — Onion River Chorus is looking for singers to join this fall. Rehearsing begins at 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept 12 at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St. The fall 2022 program is designed to capture both the legacy of founder and longtime director Larry Gordon, and the post-pandemic exaltation of the current chorus. The program includes some of the greatest hits by English Baroque composer Henry Purcell (“Hail, Bright Cecilia”), Italian Baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi (“Laetatus sum” and “Beatus vir”), and contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Pärt (“The Deer’s Cry,” “Da pacem Domine” and “Bogoróditse Djévo”). Vocal soloists and a small baroque orchestra will join the chorus for concerts Dec.17 and 18. Richard Riley conducts.
To join, call Cherie Staples at 802-476-2541, or email skyearth1@aol.com
