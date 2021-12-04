Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bloodroot Gap
BRANDON — For the final concert of 2021 Brandon Music welcomes Bloodroot Gap at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Performing its special combination of bluegrass, jazz, Celtic and traditional American string music, steeped in the hills of Vermont, this brand promises to provide an incredible night of entertainment from some of Vermont’s finest musicians.
Formed after a serendipitous jam session at a Vermont bluegrass festival, Bloodroot Gap is a musical collaboration between brothers Rob and Jim McCuen (Swing Noire), Freeman Corey (Catamount Crossing, Big Spike Bluegrass), and Jake Munson.
Tickets are $25 (a pre- concert dinner is available for $35; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, email info@brandon-music.net, or go to www.brandon-music.net online. Brandon Music is at 62 Country Club Road, opposite Neshobe Golf Club.
Mad River Chorale
WATERBURY and WAITSFIELD — The Mad River Chorale will present their holiday concerts, “Jubilant Reunion!": at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Waterbury Congregational Church; and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Waitsfield United Church.
This fall’s in-person rehearsals and concerts are indeed being greeted as a jubilant reunion by the chorale’s conductor Mary Jane Austin, accompanist Alison Cerutti, and all the singers.
The program of varied holiday music by Haydn, Brahms, Lauridsen, André Thomas, and Irving Berlin has been augmented by several of the choruses from Handel’s “Messiah” in addition to several Messiah solo movements sung by soprano Sarah Cullins and bass Erik Kroncke. For safety of the audience, the major thing missing from this year’s program will be the audience carol and Hallelujah Chorus sing-alongs.
Call 802-496-4781 or go online to madriverchorale.net for reservations (requested).
‘Ritual for COVID-19’
BRATTLEBORO — The virtuoso composer and Guggenheim Fellow Jin Hi Kim will present her multimedia performance piece “Ritual for COVID-19” at Epsilon Spires at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Inspired by elements of the Korean shaman ritual of the dead, called “ssitkimkut,” Kim developed this piece as a way to collectively grieve the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and purify the spirits of the deceased.
During the ritual, Kim will sing in the traditional kangok style, use a suspended barrel drum called a buk, and play the only electric kumongo in the world (an ancient Korean stringed instrument similar to a zither). She will also play her “virtual kumongobot,” an algorithmic computer program controlled by a laptop and MIDI pedal that Kim has been developing since the late 1990s.
The interactive performance incorporates the projection of hundreds of images related to the pandemic, which will be processed into sound by the kumongobot, as well as members of the audience humming and playing singing bowls. The central action of the ritual involves a processional and the unfurling of a long knotted white cloth, with the untangling of each knot symbolizing the release of pain, agony, sorrow and trauma.
Kim has previously performed her own compositions as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art and around the world. Her work has been commissioned by the Kronos Quartet.
Tickets are $18; go to www.epsilonspires.org online. Epsilon Spires is still seeking volunteers to participate in the performance; email Jamie.Mohr78@gmail.com.
Gospel Choir
MONTPELIER — The Thursdays at Noon concerts during the month of December at Christ Church Montpelier continue with The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir, directed by John Harrison, from noon to 1 p.m. at the historic sanctuary at 64 State St.
The popular local group is a nondenominational community choir whose members hail from all over the central Vermont area and from many different faith (and nonfaith) traditions. The choir is comprised of everyday people who share a love for inspiring and uplifting themselves and others through the singing of African American gospel music.
The Small Choir is an auditioned subset of MCGC that sings a cappella traditional gospel and recently composed choral music.
Admission is free; call 802-223-3631 or email administrator@christchurchvt.org.
Solstice mini-fest
RANDOLPH — Multi-award-winning bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner will team up with American roots band Low Lily to mark the Winter Solstice at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.
The high-energy show will feature instrumentals alongside songs to celebrate the season. Between them, the musicians play mandolins, guitars, fiddle, banjo, and double bass, and sing in three- and four-part vocal harmonies.
Chandler requires universal masking and reserved seating to allow for social distancing.
Tickets are $10-$50, $20 to watch the live-stream; call 802-728-9878 or go to www.chandler-arts.org online for tickets or information.
Calza & Leslie
MONTPELIER — “Climate of Change,” an exhibition by Susan Calza and Ken Leslie will be up through Jan. 16, at The Susan Calza Gallery at 138 Main St. There will be a closing reception to usher in the new year, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, with artist talks at 3 p.m.
Calza and Leslie team up for this multi-sensory exhibition, both responding in their own way to a timely topic that affects every aspect of our global community, “Climate of Change.” The artists explore the impact and dynamic nature of change in terms of both the earth’s climate and the resilience of the human psyche.
The exhibition offers works of mixed media, video and audio. Also included is a collection of the artists’ sketchbooks — revealing the intimate thought processes of these two artists and how each responds to the world around them.
Hours are: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays (closed Dec. 24, 25, 31), or by appointment; email susancalza@gmail.com.
