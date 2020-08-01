Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Art in the ParkRUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 59th annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9 in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the Junction of routes 4 and 7. Juried fine artists, craftspeople and specialty food producers will be featured. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, and demonstrations of works in progress held throughout the weekend.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a few changes this year to ensure a safe and successful event as noted below.
— The limit is 150 in Main Street Park at a time (not including volunteers, staff or exhibitors).
— There will be one entrance and one exit, both with hand-sanitizing stations.
— Booths will be at least 6 feet apart.
— Arrows will direct visitors on one-way flow.
— Masks will be required to be worn by everyone.
— No kids activities or public portable toilets will be offered.
— Dogs must be on leashes and practice social distancing.
New hours are: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A voluntary donation is appreciated. For information, go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org.
VJC Jazz WorkshopBRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will celebrate its 45th season by offering an online version of its annual Summer Jazz Workshop Aug. 9-14, 2020. In the spirit of moving forward, the VJC has developed a structure to share the love of jazz and the wisdom of the faculty as a temporary replacement for its traditional summer jazz workshop in Putney. This year’s program features an expanded faculty, a new take on master classes, plus two new features: “Hot Topics” and “Zoom Tunes,” as well as a composition course led by Helen Sung as part of our theory curriculum.
Called “Zoom Into Jazz,” 2020’s workshop welcomes a handful of new master-class instructors on bass (Linda Oh, Genevieve Rose, David Picchi), drums (Clarence Penn, Corey Fonville), piano (Shamie Royston, Maya Keren, Miro Sprague), trumpet (Rachel Therrien, Ray Vega) and saxophone (Felipe Salas) to complement VJC’s faculty. The master classes will focus on different, daily topics — transcribing, comping, improvising, electric or acoustic instruments, note sets. Each teacher will define the parameters of their own offerings.
Go online to www.vtjazz.org for more information.
Taconic Music finaleMANCHESTER — The final week of Taconic Music’s summer concert series, “Celebrating Beethoven,” features award-winning pianist Asiya Korepanova at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts. To accommodate those who are unable to attend, all concerts will be live-streamed via the Taconic Music Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Korepanova will be featured in Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53, “Waldstein,” and Glinka’s Grand Sextet in E-flat Major. She will be joined in the Sextet by Heather Braun and Joana Genova, violins; Ariel Rudiakov, viola; Nathaniel Parke, cello; and Steven Moran, double bass.
For health and safety considerations, seating is limited, and reservations for the free performance are expected to sell out quickly. State health guidelines are being closely followed, and all attendees will be expected to comply with Manchester’s mask ordinance.
Go online to www.taconicmusic.org for reservations or information.
‘Arts Unite Windham’BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center is joining six other local arts organizations to present “Arts Unite Windham,” a unique multi-venue event that will be live-streamed 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
The event will raise awareness as well as contributions for two area social justice organizations, The Root Social Justice Center and the Windham County NAACP.
Designed to showcase the quality and diversity of the arts scene in the community, “Arts Unite Windham” will feature performances at the BMC, the Latchis Theatre, New England Center for Circus Arts, New England Youth Theatre, Next Stage Arts, Sandglass Theater and the Vermont Jazz Center.
The event will be broadcast at bit.ly/ArtsUnite live from BCTV’s YouTube Live Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.