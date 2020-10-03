Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Mammals
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present their sixth socially distanced, outdoor concert with roots, old time and Americana quintet The Mammals (featuring Mike and Ruthy), plus Billy Wylder solo, at 3:30 p.m. today (Oct. 3) at Cooper Field. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating in distanced pods on the ball field, and face masks to wear whenever you leave your pod. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 4.
The Mammals are a warm-blooded party band with a conscience, led by songwriting multi-instrumentalists Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar, with dynamic drummer Konrad Meissner and Will Bryant and Brandon Morrison of The Restless Age. Wylder’s music weaves together American folk and rock with sensibilities from the Sahara Desert, with Mother Earth is at its center, surrounded by stories of love, conflict, change and dreams.
Tickets are $20 (infield) and $15 (outfield) in advance, $20 at the door (12 and younger (free); call 802-387-0102, or go online to nextstagearts.org Cooper Field is located on Sand Hill Road.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 59th annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11 in Main Street Park at the Junction of routes 4 and 7.
Juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers will be featured. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, and demonstrations of works in progress held throughout the weekend.
Opening the festival with live music on Saturday will be Melissa D, followed by Moose Crossing, and Dirty Red Hearts. Sunday will open with Dirty Red Hearts followed by Moose Crossing.
A voluntary donation is appreciated. Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
The Next Generation
RANDOLPH — Chandler's 22th annual The Next Generation concert was scheduled for May 15 but then the pandemic happened, meaning the auditions and the concert had to be cancelled. But now, in spite of the pandemic, 12 teenage classical musicians from nine towns in Vermont and New Hampshire have moved through the auditions and will showcase their performing artistry.
The Next Generation concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Chandler Music Hall.
On the program will be works for solo flute, for solo piano, solo tenor saxophone, solo oboe, as well as duos for piano and violin and violin and cello. The composers represent a range from the 15th century to the present, and include Albinoni, Bach, Chopin, Fauré, Mussorgsky, Rachmaninoff, Johan Halvorsen, British composers Arthur Woodall and Paul Harvey, French composer Paul-Agricole Génin, and contemporary Russian composer Lera Auerbach.
Audience size is limited to 75 (reservations, masks and social distancing required). Tickets are $20, live or live-streamed; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org
Aretha Franklin
LUDLOW — At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium will present Aretha Franklin in her masterpiece concert “Amazing Grace.” The 2019 nationwide release, 47 years after it was made, means audiences at last will see the Queen of Soul’s transcendent masterpiece “Aretha Franklin in Amazing Grace.”
“Amazing Grace” captivates, says the Smithsonian’s Christopher Wilson from the National Museum of American History. It is 90 minutes of “living the genius of Aretha and the passion of the tradition she embraced and represented.”
In 1970s Detroit, Franklin’s “Amazing Grace,” the best-selling gospel album of all time, chronicles the two-day, live-recording session at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in January 1972.
Admission is free (donations are appreciated); call 802-228-3238. Water will be provided by the United Church of Ludlow. Attendees are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
‘On the Patio’
PUTNEY — From 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Ferdinand” are among the guests on Yellow Barn Patio Noise, moderated by Artistic Director Seth Knopp. The “room” will be open via Yellow Barn’s homepage.
Taking a look back at Yellow Barn’s July 25th concert stream, which included performances on Yellow Barn Music Haul at the Grammar School’s playground in Putney, musicians talk with audience members and each other about a program inspired by children’s books, and the child in all of us.
Also included are works for two percussionists: Mark Applbaum’s “Gone, Dog. Gone!” (a reference to P.D. Eastman’s “Go, Dog. Go!”) and Fredrik Andersson’s “The Lonelyness of Santa Claus,” and John Cage’s “Solo for Voice 57”, interpreted through several well-known children’s songs.
Those participating are invited to share insights and questions in advance by sending them in advance, or by using the Zoom chat option. For more information, go online to www.yellowbarn.org
Gibson + Recoder
JOHNSON — The Vermont Studio Center is presenting “The Parallax View of Pearl Street from the Red Mill Gallery” by Gibson + Recoder, through Nov. 4, by appointment only.
Gibson + Recoder will turn The Red Mill Gallery into a room-sized camera obscura allowing viewers to look out onto Pearl Street, an ongoing project influenced by Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Notebooks.” Gibson + Recoder state, this “installation reproduces a lesser known experiment that Leonardo sketched in which two apertures perforate the space, thus multiplying the same view along a horizontal axis with a slight overlap in “parallax” fashion. It is not clear what the double projection was designed to illustrate in light of the analogical model undergoing investigation, namely: “The function of the eye as explained by the camera obscura.”
For appointment or information, go online to vermontstudiocenter.org
