Highland celebrates
GREENSBORO — Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) kicks off 2022 with a grand re-opening of the Open Air Gallery: Ski and Snowshoe Trail featuring a lively fireside concert by Burlington Taiko today (Jan. 1). In addition to the seasonal gallery, HCA is working alongside the Town of Greensboro to open a community ice skating rink the same day.
Hours of fun await the entire family at HCA this winter. Born out of necessity during the pandemic, the Open Air Gallery trail unites the scenic winter landscape of Vermont with the sculptures of artists spread over its 2-mile route. These diverse, thoughtfully constructed outdoor sculptures are a true display of how art inspires and uplifts both the artist and the viewer, even in uncertain times.
The success of the Open Air Gallery created a strong desire at HCA to see what other outdoor activities could be offered to the community. This led to collaboration with the Town of Greensboro to bring a skating rink to the front lawn. Families can now ski, snowshoe or skate the day away at HCA.
The trail and rink are set to open today (Jan. 1) with a special performance at 1 p.m. by Burlington Taiko. A limited equipment library is available to visitors while the center is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Throughout the season, the HCA Café will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays serving up light fare and drinks fireside.
Go online to highlandartsvt.org for more information.
Palaver Strings return
BRATTLEBORO — The Palaver Strings Chamber Series returns to the Brattleboro Music Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 with “Painted Dreams.”
In the throes of a New England winter, Palaver Strings musicians hope that “Painted Dreams” helps audiences close their eyes and think of sunnier times. Performers include Domenic Salerni and Maya French, violins; Brianna Fischler and Lysander Jaffe, violas; and Ben Swartz and Kamyron Williams, cello.
The program begins with Adolphus Hailstork’s Divertimento for Violin and Viola, written as a wedding gift to two of his musician friends, Eva Cappelletti-Chao and Phillipe Chao. It is followed by Jeffrey Mumford’s beautifully layered and textured string quartet, “A Veil of Liquid Diamonds.” An avid painter as well as a composer, Mumford writes that his work is “inspired by cloud imagery, suspended structures that continually split off and recombine as analogous to the formation of layers of simultaneous musical development.”
The program concludes with Tchaikovsky’s dashing and daring “Souvenir de Florence,” Op. 70, which he wrote on one of his visits to Italy, drawing on both Italian themes and the Russian melodies of his homeland.
Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization based in Portland, Maine. Founded in 2014, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is to strengthen and inspire community through music. Palaver has toured widely throughout the United States, performing at the Kennedy Center and a celebration of the Lullaby Project at Carnegie Hall. The ensemble has enjoyed residencies at Rockport Music (2019-20), Boston Center for the Arts (2017-19), and Bay Chamber Concerts (ongoing).
Tickets are $20 general admission and are available by calling 802-257-4523 or going to bmcvt.org online.
Painter EJ Hauser
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present an artist talk with Painter EJ Hauser, as a part of the Visiting Artist Program. At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, the talk will take place at Vermont Studio Center in the Red Mill Building.
Hauser lives and works in Brooklyn and Ulster County New York, and is represented by Derek Eller Gallery in New York and Philipp Haverkampf Gallery in Berlin.
Hauser’s paintings are both graphic and open to interpretation, teetering between iconography and something familiar but abstract. This imagery shifts between omnivorous references both ancient and current, her paintings are mysterious talisman, employing buzzing pallets and marks that dance. Stuttering lines form a visual code like musical notes, which coalesce with atmospheric layers to create ineffable messages.
Hauser had her second solo show with Derek Eller Gallery, Voyagers, in April 2021. In 2020, she had her first solo exhibition, Forest Dwellers, with Philipp Haverkampf in Berlin, Germany. Her paintings and drawings have been shown in numerous group exhibitions in New York, including Cheim & Read, Sperone Westwater, Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, Regina Rex, The Journal Gallery, and Sargent’s Daughter’s, and recently at The Pit in Los Angeles.
Her work has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Frieze, BOMB magazine and Turps Banana among others. In 2021, EJ’s work appeared on the cover of The Brooklyn Rail, as part of her interview with publisher Phong Bui.
This event is free and open to the public; go online to vermontstudiocenter.org for more information.
Artist Michael Abrams
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) will present a free online talk by artist Michael Abrams at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Abrams will welcome viewers to his Jamaica, Vermont studio via Zoom and Facebook Live for a conversation about his installation “Arcadia Rediscovered” and his work as a landscape painter.
Abrams works primarily in oil on canvas, panel and prepared paper. Though rooted in Luminism, his idealized landscapes evoke fresh responses to experiences with Nature while giving the perception of something otherworldly. The viewer is often introduced to the picture plane as if hovering slightly above ground.
“Michael Abrams is known for misty, layered vistas suffused with light,” said BMAC Chief Curator Mara Williams, who invited Abrams to create an installation for BMAC that would surround the viewer. “His ability to capture atmospheric conditions imbues each painting with such tactility that the mist seems to extend between the painting and the viewer.”
Go online to brattleboromuseum.org to register or for more information.
