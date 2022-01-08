Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Vt. Mandolin Trio
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of bluegrass, jazz, Gypsy, classical, and roots music by three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists — Matt Flinner, Will Patton and Jamie Masefield — accompanied by acoustic bassist Pat Melvin at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Jan. 8). The Vermont Mandolin Trio performs the music of Bill Monroe, Django Reinhardt, J.S. Bach, and everything in between — all with flair, virtuosity and originality. Fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger will open the show.
Flinner, a Grammy-nominated mandolinist, has made a career of playing acoustic music in new ways. Whether it's with his own Matt Flinner Trio or with Phillips, Grier, and Flinner, the Frank Vignola Quartet, Darrell Scott, Steve Martin, the Ying Quartet, Tim O'Brien, Leftover Salmon, or the Modern Mandolin Quartet, Flinner's style and compositional ability have established him as one of the most accomplished and musically diverse mandolinists in the world.
Multi-instrumentalist Patton has been leading bands since he was 13. He has performed in Rio, Paris, and the Caribbean, as well as across the U.S. and Canada, playing rock ’n’ roll, folk, bluegrass, Brazilian music, and jazz. Masefield's background playing traditional New Orlean jazz on the tenor banjo has influenced his playing over the years on his way to becoming one of the most widely-recognized jazz mandolinists in the country.
Tickets are $18 advance, $22 at the door, $5 virtual; call 802-387-0102 or go online to nextstagearts.org Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours, and masks are required. Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.
Chaffee Black History
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening of a new nxhibit, “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” with solo featured galleries of work by photographer Lowell Snowden Klock and fine artist Heather Wilson, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. This exhibit will be up until Feb. 25.
There will also be an installation to celebrate Black History Month with artist works and historical content. February is National Black History Month, which started as a method of remembrance of vital events and people in the history of the African diaspora.
Chaffee artist members will also have work on display and for sale in the upstairs galleries, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe.
For more information, call 802-775-0356 or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org The Chaffee is located at 16 S. Main St.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s 2021-22 Season Guest Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, with the Sarasa Ensemble presenting “Music from the Heart.”
Performers include Reginald Mobley, countertenor; Elizabeth Blumenstock and Christina Day Martinson, violin; Keats Dieffenbach and Jenny Stirling, viola; Jennifer Morsches and Timothy Merton, cello; and Michael Beattie, organ.
The program focuses on the resurgence of music following the devastation of Germany’s 30 Years War in the 17th century, a rich lineage that led to the likes of Johann Sebastian Bach. The program will include works by Bach, as well as Philipp Heinrich Erlebach, Johan Adam Reincken, and Clamor Heinrich Abel.
The Sarasa Ensemble is a collective group of international instrumentalists and vocalists who perform classical music of outstanding quality, spanning the 17th to the 21st centuries, on both period and modern instruments, and bring this music to diverse communities.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students, and under 18, free; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org (COVID policies on the website.)
Artist Heather Bernek Guptill
WATERBURY — “Musings from the Nurses Room,” an exhibition of abstract paintings by Heather Bernek Guptill is up at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop through Feb. 5. Meet the artist and be inspired, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Working from a small studio, once the Nurses Room in a converted school in Kittery, Maine, Guptill lets her instincts guide her artwork. The results are raw, deeply visceral, mostly non-representational, and full of emotion and color.
On view at Axel's are large-scale original acrylic works on ram board — a material choice that supports the artist’s intention of exploration and spontaneity without the restriction or seriousness of the typical and expected.
For more information, go online to www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
Calling for creative artists
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Refugee Action Network (CVRAN) is looking for creative artists at every level — first-time, long established and everything in between — to join its second March Arts Marathon, a fundraiser for the asylum seekers and Afghan refugees it is supporting in Central Vermont.
Everyone participating in the 2022 Arts Marathon will commit to a daily creative practice. Paintings, sculptures, photographs, prose, drawings, fabric art, music, multimedia and multi-genre pieces — anything is possible. In turn the artists’ sponsors will commit to supporting the artists in their daily practice and will receive copies of the artists’ work each day over email, Instagram, or in a blog.
In the first March Arts Marathon, 39 artists with their sponsors raised more than $47,000 and in the process created a unique and vital creative community.
All money raised will go toward housing, living expenses, and legal fees for the asylum seekers that CVRAN is supporting in our local communities.
Registration will be open later this month online at cvran.org For more information email Nicola Morris at nicolamorris@mac.com or call 802-477-2143.
