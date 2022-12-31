Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Capital New Year’s Eve
MONTPELIER — Due to staffing changes, the increased cost of fireworks, and the complicated logistics of coordination, there will be no fireworks this year in Montpelier on New Year’s Eve. Montpelier Alive hopes to bring a New Year’s Eve event back next year, but in the meantime, there are a number of concerts and celebrations happening throughout the Capital City to ring in the New Year.
It’s almost tradition for Montpelier’s Dave Keller to perform on New Year’s Eve (tonight). He has appeared at Montpelier’s First Night celebrations, hosted festivities at City Hall, and played in local restaurants and pubs on this special night historically. This year, Keller plays at Bethany Church at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, with an intimate solo performance of his new original songs, including songs from his upcoming album.
Keller states: “It’s always a real treat for me to play in Montpelier on New Year’s Eve. I love playing in my community, getting to see so many friends and neighbors, and getting to ring in the New Year together.”
In addition to Keller’s performance, Myra Flynn will be playing at Hugo’s Bar and Grill. The new restaurant on Main Street will come to life with one of Vermont’s most popular musicians. Tickets are available at www.exploretock.com/hugosbarandgrill/event/374172 online.
For those who love to dance, check out the Montpelier Contra Dance at the Capital City Grange on Route 12 South. The dance begins at 8 p.m. and is open to all. Information is at www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing online.
For a list of holiday events in Montpelier, visit www.montpelieralive.com/holidays online.
Palaver Strings
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center’s Season Guest Series welcomes back Palaver Strings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at the BMC. Included will be a pre-concert “meet the composer” talk.
BMC Artist-in-Residence Ashleigh Gordon, one of the night’s performers, will give a pre-concert talk from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. in the BMC recital hall. She will be interviewing composer Jeffrey Mumford, whose work is on the program, via Zoom.
Titled “Painted Dreams,” the Jan. 6 concert recalls sunnier times in the depths of a New England winter. It begins with Reena Esmail’s “Nadiya” for Violin and Viola, and continues with the subtle textures of Mumford’s string quartet, “A Veil of Liquid Diamonds”. An avid painter as well as a composer, Mumford writes that his work is “inspired by cloud imagery, suspended structures that continually split off and recombine as analogous to the formation of layers of simultaneous musical development.”
The concert concludes with the epic “Souvenir de Florence,” Op. 70, written by Tchaikovsky on one of his visits to Italy. This epic piece is full of dashing escapades, romantic sentiments, and nostalgia for home, drawing on both Italian themes and the Russian melodies of Tchaikovsky’s homeland.
Performers include Brianna Fischler, Maya French, Ashleigh Gordon, Domenic Salerni, Matthew Smith and Nathaniel Taylor. Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble based in Portland, Maine.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; call 802 257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online. Masks are required.
Sohn Fine Arts
STOWE — Spruce Peak Arts Gallery presents “Housatonic” featuring photographs by John Clarke, and “Conversations with Nature” featuring photography by Seth Resnick. Both exhibitions are curated by Cassandra Sohn and featured through Sohn Fine Art. Both exhibitions are now on view through April 16, before/during events and by appointment.
Sohn Fine Art was founded in 2011 by photographer Sohn. The gallery specializes in contemporary photography and unconventional mediums and is dedicated to the development, promotion and exhibition of innovative contemporary artworks by international and local artists. It is the company’s mission to promote broader understanding of, and community engagement with photographic mediums through exhibitions, lectures and workshops.
For more information, email gallery@sprucepeakarts.org or go to www.sprucepeakarts.org online.
Artist John O’Connor
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will host a Visiting Artist Talk with John O’Connor as a part of its Visiting Artist Program, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the Red Mill Building.
O’Connor was born in Westfield, Massachusetts and received an MFA in painting and an MS in art history and criticism from Pratt Institute in 2000. He attended The MacDowell Colony, the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, was a recipient of New York Foundation for the Arts grants in both painting and drawing, the Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant, and the Marie Walsh Sharpe Foundation Studio residency. He was awarded a residency from the Celia & Wally Gilbert Artist-in-Residence Program at The Cold Spring Center for Humanities and History of Modern Biology.
O’Connor presented his work in discussion with Fred Tomaselli at The New Museum, and his work is included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, Weatherspoon Museum, Hood Museum, Southern Methodist University, and the New Museum of Contemporary Art. A catalog spanning 10 years of O’Connor’s work was published by Pierogi Gallery with essays by Robert Storr, John Yau, and Rick Moody.
O’Connor is a member of the visual and sound art technology collective called NonCoreProjector. He teaches and chairs the Visual and Studio Arts program at Sarah Lawrence College.
This event is free and open to the public. Go to www.vermontstudiocenter.org online for more information.
