New opera online
MIDDLEBURY — It’s been a challenging year for the Opera Company of Middlebury. Two major productions were planned for its 17th season: Tchaikovsky’s rarity “The Maid of Orleans,” an epic based on the life of Joan of Arc, and Leonard Bernstein’s glittering comedy, Candide. The two shows were cast, designed, and ready to go into production.
And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both were postponed.
“We’ll bring those operas back to Town Hall Theater as soon as the virus allows,” says OCM Artistic Director Douglas Anderson. “But for now, we’re doing what many companies are doing — exploring online presentations.”
The fruits of that experiment can be seen starting Sunday (Nov. 15), when OCM presents a striking new mini-opera, “Completing the Picture,” by Michael Ching and Victoria Panella Bourns, in a new video adaptation by Anderson.
“We wanted to start with something short,” says Anderson, “so we could hone our skills in this new medium. But we also wanted to find a work that somehow contributes to the national conversation about history and race.”
“Completing the Picture” takes as its starting point the famous photograph of the Golden Spike, the scene at Promontory Summit, Utah, in 1869, when the eastern and western sections of the railway came together, forming the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. Twenty thousand Chinese workers labored in impossible conditions to finish the western leg of the project. But the photograph, which includes literally hundreds of faces, does not include a single Chinese face.
“It’s only a 10-minute opera,” says Anderson, “but it packs a wallop. It’s about history, and who gets to write it, and who gets left out of it. It’s about the stories that the country tells about itself, and the shock when we learn that many crucial parts of a story have been left out of the frame.”
Anderson and production manager Mary Longey worked closely with local videographer Tim Joy to completely rethink how an opera can be presented.
“Making a video opera can’t mean simply pointing a camera at some singers,” says Anderson. “If we’re going to use this new medium, we need to explore all of the wonderful things it can do.” Using period photographs and a great deal of visual invention, the company hopes to present a completely different operatic experience.
Performing will be four of OCM’s longtime favorites: baritone Leroy Davis, tenor James Flora, mezzo Olga Perez Flora, and soprano Emily Michiko Jensen.
“It’s a diverse cast, which is appropriate for an opera abut diversity,” says Anderson. OCM’s principal guest conductor Michael Sakir and Montpelier pianist Mary Jane Austin round out the company.
“Completing the Picture” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, streaming free on OCM’s YouTube channel. It will then remain available via YouTube and the OCM website, where anyone can not only access it for free but also forward the link to others who may be interested in this unique operatic event.
Following the broadcast will be two bonus videos: Middlebury College student Sabian Edouard will interview Middlebury College professor David Bain, who wrote “Empire Express,” an important book on the making of the Transcontinental Railroad, and director Anderson will chat with his diverse cast about diversity and opportunity in the world of opera.
Both videos will remain on YouTube and the OCM website for free access in the future. Go online to ocmvermont.org
A new play
MONTPELIER — Lost Nation Theater will present the first reading — ever — of “Going Up the Country,” online at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The new musical play by Eric Peterson and composer John Foley (of Pump Boys & Dinettes) is based on Yvonne Daley’s book “Going up the Country.”
The play begins when the hippies, dreamers, freaks and radicals moved to Vermont and explores how the counterculture changed Vermont and offers hope for America.
Lost Nation Theater’s Founding Artistic Director Kim Allen Bent leads a cast of four: G. Richard Ames, Erin Galligan Baldwin, Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. The music will be performed by composer. There will be a talkback with the creators and actors after the reading.
Pre-registration is required to get the link to the live reading; admission is free (but donations are appreciated); go online to www.lostnationtheater.org
Artist Rachel Portesi
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents an online talk by photographer Rachel Portesi, via Zoom and Facebook live, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. The talk is presented in connection with the exhibit “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” a series of tintype photographs on view at BMAC through Feb. 14.
Curated by BMAC Chief Curator Mara Williams, “Hair Portraits” reflects on the fact that since the beginning of human history, hair has held symbolic, cultural, and emotional significance. Although meanings and rites vary from culture to culture, most relate to key life events. Hair’s inextricable link to identity is rooted in the fact that it is one of the only aspects of an individual’s appearance over which they can have near-full control. It can be dyed, cut, braided, worn in the form of a wig or extensions, concealed, shaven off, or styled endlessly. In the context of “Hair Portraits,” this notion of control takes on an exaggerated visual form, in that models’ hair is literally pinned to a wall for an effect that often appears, in the tintypes’ final state, to defy physics.
A link to attend the talk will be available at www.brattleboromuseum.org
Creative ‘IdeaJam’
WATERBURY — Pandemic or not, the creative sector matters. In Vermont, it supports 41,000 jobs and contributes $1 billion to the state’s economy.
The “4-County” is calling all creative sector artists, businesses, workers, supporters and entrepreneurs to join in a critical statewide conversation on Tuesday, Nov. 17 about how to advance Vermont’s creative sector, how the creative sector can contribute to a vibrant Vermont, and to identify our regional needs.
The free event will run from noon to 1 p.m., with an optional “speed networking session” at 11:30 for participants to meet other creative peers from around the state.
The Vermont Creative Network is creating an action plan to identify ways to support, market, and grow the creative sector and help ensure that the creative sector can help grow Vermont’s overall economy. “4-County Zone” will host a breakout conversation for this region, to identify regional needs and priorities to be included in Vermont’s first statewide action plan.
The event will bring together people who work in and support Vermont’s “creative sector,” which includes everything from visual and performing arts to specialty foods, design, film and media, culture and heritage and literary arts.
Registration is open at createvt.org/events
