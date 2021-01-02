Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Northern HarmonyRANDOLPH — Northern Harmony, an ensemble of 10 young singers led by Larry Gordon, presents a concert of seasonal songs from world harmony traditions as well as Renaissance works, which will be streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Chandler Center for the Arts.
All the singers are COVID tested, and have been quarantining in Marshfield, preparing this concert program so that they can perform together safely under the state guidelines.
Northern Harmony is the highest level of performing group under the umbrella of the world music organization Village Harmony, which sponsors singing camps and workshops in New England and many parts of the world. Through 25 years of international touring the group has won wide recognition for its exciting command of very diverse singing styles and timbres. All the singers in the present ensemble are veterans of many years of Village Harmony and Northern Harmony programs and have toured widely in Western Europe, Caucasus Georgia and South Africa.
The concert program presents a selection of music from many different countries and vocal styles including: 15th and 16th century Spanish and Italian renaissance work; traditional songs from Bulgaria, Georgia and Corsica; traditional English carols; and American Appalachian and shape-note songs
On several numbers the voices will be accompanied by a brilliant band of fiddles, accordion, guitar and drum.
Tickets are $15; go online to www.chandler-arts.org
Artist Ned RichardsonMONTPELIER — The Front will present its fourth solo show, “untitled [recent work]” by Ned Richardson. Join gallery members and the artist for a limited occupancy opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
A Front member since 2018, Richardson has been exploring the connections between digital and natural worlds through a variety of methods and media, from intuitive analog ink drawings to glass layered collaborations with deep learning systems. The name of the show follows Richardson’s convention for naming his works — all are untitled, with some identifier in brackets. The stories and interpretations are to be generated by the viewer.
Join us for Richardson’s artist talk via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 (email info@thefrontvt.com for the link).
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment; call 802- 552-0877, or go online to www.thefrontvt.com The Front is located at 6 Barre St.
All-Vermont Band GuideBURLINGTON — Big Heavy World has launched a new interactive directory of Vermont’s bands and solo musicians and welcomes Vermont-based bands to add or update their information.
The new All-Vermont Band Guide is searchable by state region, genre, and artist. It was programmed by Warren Rich and Nick Floersch of Stone Environmental in Montpelier using Esri’s ArcGIS platform. Stone Environmental donated a great portion of the labor to develop the guide. The interactive ArcGIS code is hosted by Code for America (codeforamerica.org). The project is a pilot that — with future funding — will expand to become a guide to the other industries of Vermont’s music sector.
“We’re excited to help update the All-Vermont Band Guide and we hope Vermont’s bands will take advantage of this resource,” said Nick Floersch, senior web/GIS application specialist at Stone Environmental. “Our team worked hard to make sure the application is accessible and intuitive for users. Vermont is home to so many talented musicians and groups and we want the All-Vermont Band Guide to be a reliable and engaging resource to help Vermonters discover more music and to support the musicians.”
James Lockridge, executive director of Big Heavy World, said, “The new interactive band guide helps us introduce Vermont’s diverse talent to a wider audience of residents and travelers and will build the connections that restore a healthy economy. We’re grateful to the people of Stone Environmental for contributing their world class talent to serving Vermonters.”
Big Heavy World is an independent nonprofit music development office working to archive and promote the original music of Vermont. With a crew of volunteers it publishes information about Vermont’s music industry, archives thousands of Vermont-made recordings, photographs and artifacts, and operates 105.9FM, a radio station highlighting the region’s creative community. In 2020 it was awarded “Best Global Music Office” by an international jury.
For information, call 802-865-1140, or go online to bigheavyworld.com The guide can be found at bigheavyworld.com/band-guide
New VSC board memberJOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center has welcomed John Yau to the VSC board of trustees. The trustees provide leadership and support to VSC staff and community.
Yau is the author of 13 books of poetry, including a National Poetry Series “Book for Corpse and Mirror” (1983), “Radiant Silhouette: New & Selected Work 1974-1988 (1989),” “Borrowed Love Poems (2002),” “Ing Grish (2005),” “Further Adventures in Monochrome (2012)” and, most recently, “Bijoux in the Dark” (2018). His next book of poems, “Genghis Chan on Drums,” will be published in the fall of 2021.
Yau has a long history with Vermont Studio Center, and has visited the Johnson, Vermont campus a number of times as a visiting poet and/or critic, as well as promoting VSC to young writers and poets.
For more information, go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org
