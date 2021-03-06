Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
EAST MONTPELIER — Brighten up a March weekend with the musical magic of Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas in “Highlander’s Farewell: A Virtual Concert.” At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, this dynamic musical duo will take to the Old Meeting House of East Montpelier’s virtual stage. A portion of every ticket sale benefits The Old Meeting House.
Fraser, long regarded as Scotland's fiddle ambassador, and cellist Natalie Haas create a dazzling sound with their driving rhythms, and shared passion for improvising on Scottish tunes. For over 20 years, they have been mesmerizing audiences at festivals and concerts worldwide with their unique sound.
Pre-recorded tunes will be coupled with the live online presence of Fraser and Haas speaking between the tunes and responding to comments in the chat. All ticket holders will also be invited to attend a Zoom after-party with Fraser and Haas.
Sliding-scale tickets are available at bit.ly/3swWvTx
‘Art of Technology’
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the new exhibit, “The Art of Technology,” through April 16. The Exhibit will feature:
— Peter Wallis, with animation and art in two first-floor galleries;
— Robert Gold, solo gallery with photography of images;
— Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., pieces of kinetic art;
— Castleton University Art Department with student work and a unique light display in many of the mansion windows.
— Chaffee artist members will also have work on display and for sale in the upstairs galleries, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe that is filled with handmade treasures.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private appointments available by request; call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org The Chaffee Art Center is located at 16 S. Main St.
Sarasa Mozart
BRATTLEBORO — The Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble presents one of Mozart’s most incredible works of chamber music in two concert performances, at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 12 at the Brattleboro Music Center.
The concerts, titled “Beauty through Adversity: Mozart’s Divertimento in E-flat Major, K. 563 for string trio,” feature Katherine Winterstein on violin, Jenny Stirling on viola, and Jennifer Morsches on the cello.
Composed in 1788, Mozart’s six-movement work showcases every element so admired in the composer: elegance, wit, pathos, virtuosity, profundity, earthiness and humor. (The BMC follows the State of Vermont and Town of Brattleboro COVID guidelines.)
Tickets for two limited-seating concerts are $20, $10 for students, and free for those under 12 years of age; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org A performance also will be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at www.sarasamusic.org
‘Barely Touching’
WATERBURY — Artists Susan Calza and Kelly Holt are exhibiting a collaborative project called “Barely Touching” at Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop through April 3.
The video installation along with photographic and sculptural pieces is the visual accounting of the artists’ experience since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The work navigates through new ways of connecting, as well as the major issues of 2020, including the murder of George Floyd and the collective racial reckoning, the political landscape in the United States, economic collapse at large, immigration crises and personal reflections.
“Barely Touching” is also an ongoing collaborative community project. The artists are asking community members to tell their 2020 stories which will be filmed and included in a video narrative. The completed video documentary will be exhibited at Axel’s Gallery in the fall of 2021.
Schedule a visit Wednesday-Saturday; go online to calendly.com/axelsgallery For more information, go online to www.axelsgallery.com
‘Zoom with Mermin’
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Senior Activity Center will present “Zoom with Mermin” 4:30 to 6 p.m. today (March 6).
Mermin, a local resident, founder of Circus Smirkus and former MSAC movement instructor, will introduce a dozen entertaining video clips from the early years of Smirkus, featuring his own clown and magic acts in the ring, and clips of performing mime on a popular Danish TV show from the ‘80s, including Rufus the famous pantomime pup.
This will be fun for the whole family — a behind-the-scenes look at Smirkus and Mermin’s early performances. He will answer your questions live with the assistance of an MSAC moderator.
This is just one of nine online events (plus a curbside pick-up meal) in March supporting Feast Meals on Wheels and Curbside Meals for Seniors.
For more information and to register for a Zoom link and call-in number; go online to www.montpelier-vt.org/1224/March-for-Meals
Artist Alice Kitchel
ST. JOHNSBURY – Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild will preset an exhibit to welcome the arrival of spring, “Poems in Pattern, Light & Color: Paintings by Alice Kitchel,” in the Back Room Gallery March 12-April 24.
Kitchel knew from early childhood that she wanted to be an artist, filling her indoor time drawing, coloring, painting, to capture to spirit of what she saw outside. She grew up on a farm in the Northeast Kingdom, loving the fields, woods, brooks and ponds, the sight, feel and colors, in all weather, at all hours, and in all seasons.
She set aside the childhood dream to be a “real” artist, although she did major in art history in college. Kitchel began working in tapestry and handloom weaving, and working for a drapery and upholstery company in New York City. Working with textiles sensitized Alice to the power of color and the eloquence of proportion and pattern. She then went on to become an art therapist and mental health counselor.
Memory of that childhood desire never left her, and now Kitchel has returned to her first love, taking up the brush to become that painter again, a hunter of beauty in the natural world right here in the Northeast Kingdom.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 802-748-0158, or go online www.nekartisansguild.com NEK Artisans Guild is located at 430 Railroad St.
Vermont art curators
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a virtual artist/gallery talk with Rachel Moore, executive director of Stowe’s Helen Day Art Center, in conversation with Janie Cohen, director of the Fleming Museum of Art at UVM, through Virtual VSC. Moore and Cohen will discuss the necessity of having transparent conversations within one's own community, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Moore is currently in the process of rebranding the Helen day Art Center, due to a marred history. “I look forward to it — lots to discuss. I love (the) thinking on Virtual VSC and the concept of responsible citizenry today. Grateful to be a part of the discourse!” states Cohen.
This event is free but registration is required as a private Zoom link will be provided, call 802-635-2727, or go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org
