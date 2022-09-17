Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Pianist Philip Chiu
MONTPELIER — Capital City Concerts will open its 2022-33 season with pianist Philip Chiu at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier.
Lauded for his brilliance, color and sensitivity, Chiu has become one of Canada’s leading musicians. In March 2020, he substituted on short notice for the pianist of Paris Piano Trio and won acclaim and appreciation from the Capital City Concerts audience.
A busy and sought-after soloist and chamber musician, he has performed solo recitals, concerti and chamber music concerts in most major venues across Canada, as well as in France, Japan, and the US. His music partners have included violinists Régis Pasquier and James Ehnes, flutist Emmanuel Pahud, the New Orford String Quartet; and he also has a longstanding violin-piano duo with Jonathan Crow.
On Sept. 24, Chiu will use his pianistic storytelling abilities in an enchanting program called “Piano Fables,” which will include Liszt’s Two Legends, Ravel’s “Mother Goose” Suite, Schubert’s Impromptus, Op. 90, and Odawa First Nation composer Barbara Assiginaak’s “An Abundance of Insects,” captivating music that has become one of Chiu’s trademark pieces.
Tickets are $15-$30; go online to www.capitalcityconcerts.org There are currently no COVID protocols, and masks are optional.
‘City Without Jews’
BRATTLEBORO — At 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, the downtown Brattleboro multimedia venue Epsilon Spires will present the film “The City Without Jews” (1924) with a live soundtrack performed by Alicia Svigals, a top klezmer violinist, and the pianist and renowned silent film accompanist Donald Sosin. The score that will be performed live at Epsilon Spires was co-composed by the performers.
Based on a best-selling dystopian novel of the same name, “The City Without Jews” is set in a fictional version of Vienna in the decade following World War I. The new leader of the government believes that the Jewish population has become a threat to the prosperity of the city and orders all Jews to evacuate, unwittingly causing disastrous financial and cultural decline.
“Back when ‘The City Without Jews’ was made, we had a very similar situation to the one we are in now,” Nikolaus Wostry, the director of collections at the Austrian Film Archive, told the Guardian in an interview about the film.
“The City Without Jews” was shown in several countries between its release in 1924, when Nazism was still banned, and its final screening in 1933, when showing the film had become a politically rebellious act against the increasingly powerful Nazi party.
All copies of the film were thought to have been destroyed, but a badly damaged and incomplete version was found in 1991 in the Nederlands Filmmuseum. This was the only print until a full, nearly-pristine copy was discovered by a collector at a Paris flea market in 2015.
Tickets are $20, with sliding-scale tickets available for those experiencing financial hardship at www.epsilonspires.org
‘Milk with Dignity’
GREENSBORO — At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, musicians Kat Wright, Tish Hinojosa and Pía Zapata are joining in to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Migrant Justice’s Milk With Dignity Program at the Highland Center for the Arts.
Proceeds benefit the Milk with Dignity Standards Council.
In addition to the live music featuring Zapata, Wright (joined by Bob Wagner on guitar and Josh Weinstein on bass), and Hinojosa, there will be a photo gallery exhibition by local photographer Terry J. Allen, as well as presentations from Milk With Dignity Program participants.
The celebration will also include a dinner of Mexican food, Hill Farmstead brews, cocktails featuring Barr Hill spirits, and free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students; go online to highlandartsvt.org
Shidaa Projects
BERLIN — Shidaa Projects invites you to a free “Celebration of Community” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the First Congregational Church of Berlin at 1808 Scott Hill Road. (In case of rain, the celebration will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the same time and the same venue.)
The celebration will feature guest artists Akwaaba Dance Ensemble, which brings together a group of professional West African drummers and dancers with many years of experience in Ghana, United Kingdom, and the United States. The Akwaaba Ensemble’s energetic and engaging performances will collaborate with the host artists Shidaa Projects to perform Ghanaian and other rhythms from West Africa.
Shidaa Projects Inc. is a nonprofit organization with a dual mission focused on cultural education and diversity through West African dances, drumming and other activities, and improving the lives of families, students and schools through our Help the Needy Project, which supports the less fortunate in Ghana by collecting and shipping new and gently used goods.
For more information, call 802-498-5987, or go online to shidaaprojects.org
