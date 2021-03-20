Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Vivaldi Explosion’
MIDDLEBURY — Experience the peerless artistry of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS), at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, virtual and free, with this extraordinary HD concert, featuring archival CMS video recordings of some of Vivaldi’s most beloved concertos and sonatas. The program will remain available to watch on demand for one week (through April 2).
In “Vivaldi Explosion,” an extraordinary assemblage of musicians grace the stage, including Israeli mandolin virtuoso Avi Avital. The broadcast includes a Q&A hosted by Middlebury friends — and chamber music power couple — David Finckel and Wu Han.
Go online to www.middlebury.edu/college/arts/performing-arts-series for free access.
Cabin Fever Follies
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present the 33rd annual Cabin Fever Follies (Virtual Edition), one night only, at 7 p.m. tonight (March 20), through the conferencing site Zoom.
Singing, fiddling, banjo playing, storytelling, magic and skits are just some of the acts scheduled to be presented. The World Famous Raisinettes will dance in to share messages from the audience for a donation. The community variety show known as Cabin Fever Follies started in March 1986, when a group of Mad River Valley thespians decided to put on a show. It had been a hard winter and people were getting restless for spring. The group of theater enthusiasts got organized and recruited some local talent.
Admission free (donations to support the Valley Players while their doors are closed are appreciated; go online to www.valleyplayers.com for more information.
Chandler puppets
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts has formed an exciting Collaboration with No Strings Marionette Company providing an opportunity for the community to learn puppet making and to craft a star character for the upcoming puppet performance of “How Chipmunk Got His Stripes.”
It began on a Zoom talk back after Chandler’s presentation of No Strings Marionette Company’s recorded production of “Treasure Hunt” back in November. One of the children on the Zoom call suggested they would like to make puppets such as the ones in the show.
Karen Dillon, executive director of Chandler and Barbara Paulson and Dan Baginski of No Strings Marionette Company began to mull this over. How to create a COVID-safe collaboration with the local community? And what story should the puppet performance tell?
The story seems to come from the Joseph Bruchac’s deep relationship with nature, grounded in our present moment. Dillon, Paulson and Baginski were excited by the story structure, which is a tale of anticipation about the future. It features two primary characters, a Plucky Squirrel and an Egotistical Bear, but there is an entire social network in the story of many other forest animals who bear witness to their rivalry. It was this aspect of the story that was most important for this project. The original impulse was to encourage community participation by asking the audience to create all these unique animal puppets, which would then be used in the final performance to give voice to the community’s ideas about what the future holds.
A call for puppet-making collaborators is happening now. Those who want to make a puppet for the show can fill out a registration form on the Chandler website.
Go online to www.chandler-arts.org to find information and registration forms.
Animation Festival
LYNDONVILLE — The sixth annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts and the Vermont Curators Group, will be held virtually March 26-28.
A full slate of activities is planned for beginners and experienced animators, including workshops, a video screening and an artist talk by keynote speaker and Vermont-bred Boston-based experimental animator Alan Jennings.
“Animation is often described as magical,” said Kate Renner, NVU-Lyndon visiting assistant professor and director of the Vermont Animation Festival. “Part of this magic is the potential for animation to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together during a year when community connections can be harder to come by. The festival will bring new animated shorts by New England artists to residence halls and households all over the country.”
This year’s festival includes a more involved partnership with Catamount Arts, Renner said, offering the opportunity to present more community-based workshops along with a venue to highlight Jennings’s work.
Visit www.vtanimationfestival.org to find complete festival information.
‘Resilience’
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the VAULT is presenting a new Open Wall show. “Resilience” includes photographs, paintings, sculpture, stitchery and mixed media.
Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Enjoy a variety of fine art and fun fantasy created by neighbors and friends. The works will be on display until July 25.
Hours are: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; for information, go online to www.galleryvault.org or call 802-885-7111. The gallery is at 68 Main St.
Youth musical film
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts has announced that it will proceed with a filmed version of this year’s summer youth musical, “Bye Bye Birdie.” Last year, Chandler had to forego the annual summer tradition of having dozens of local youth come together to entertain and enliven the Fourth of July weekend.
This year, in order to keep everyone safe and still create a great experience, the show will be recorded instead of being produced as a stage play. Most numbers will be staged outdoors on location, so social distancing will be possible while singing, dancing and acting. The completed production will be screened in a safe, outdoor location sometime in the late summer.
The schedule will differ from the SYM schedule of the past. The performers will rehearse in small groups in May on the weekends — mostly by Zoom, and once school is out in June, will meet with the director and crew (again in small groups) for recording/production. The beginning of July will be used for pickup shots and voiceovers and the video will be edited over July. Final screenings will be held outdoors in early to mid August.
Chandler will host auditions virtually for “Bye Bye Birdie.” The virtual audition video submission due date is Saturday, March 27. Virtual callbacks will be conducted via Zoom on April 3.
Go online to www.chandler-arts.org for information and to register.
