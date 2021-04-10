Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Kingdom All Stars
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is presenting the first general audience live performance at ArtPort in St. Johnsbury’s Green Mountain Mall. The Kingdom All Stars will celebrate ArtPort’s public debut at 7 p.m. tonight (April 10).
“We’re thrilled to bring indoor live performance back to St. Johnsbury,” says Catamount Executive Director Jody Fried. “And who better to open ArtPort than everyone’s homegrown favorites, the Kingdom All Stars? It’s going to be a magical night.”
The new venue, 24,000 square feet of multipurpose arts and entertainment space, has been host to two pilot concerts already. These invitation-only events allowed the Catamount Arts team to run a couple of live trials in the new space in compliance with evolving COVID-19 guidelines. With those two 75-person shows under their belt, Catamount will double the audience to 150 for Kingdom All-Stars.
Response from testers at the first ArtPort concerts, featuring singer-songwriter Audrey Drake, was overwhelmingly positive and, for many, unexpectedly emotional. The shows looked quite a bit different from the live concerts most are used to: patrons sat in pods of two, four, or six in circles 6 feet apart, with no mingling between circles and no milling about before or after the show.
Nevertheless, enthusiasm was palpable among both audience and performers, and Catamount’s production team, exhilarated by ArtPort’s triumphant debut, is eager to book more shows.
Local superstars the Kingdom All Stars are eager themselves to get back onstage after a long year of not being able to rehearse together in one space, never mind perform live. Their last performance, an online broadcast for First Night North in which they debuted three new songs, required band members to record in five separate rooms, some in literal plastic isolation bubbles, at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
Go online to www.catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600 for tickets or more information.
More Bob Marley
ST. JOHNSBURY — Thanks to enthusiastic ticket sales, Catamount Arts has added two more shows to comedian Bob Marley’s scheduled ArtPort appearance. Originally booked to perform two shows, at 5:30 and 8 p.m., Thursday, April 15, Marley will perform 5:30 and 8 p.m. shows Wednesday, April 14, as well.
Known for his irreverent impersonations of Maine folks and his wry take on life in New England, Marley stayed in the public eye throughout the pandemic with his daily “Corona Watch” videos on social media, keeping people laughing even when live shows weren’t possible. Now that venues nationwide are slowly opening back up, Marley’s back to performing in person, albeit to smaller audiences in social distance-friendly environments.
Go online to www.catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600 for tickets or more information.
500 works of art
BENNINGTON — Bennington College has received a gift of some 500 works of art to benefit Art for Access, an innovative fundraising program launched in 2018. Art for Access celebrates the college’s pioneering legacy in the visual arts by pursuing dual goals: to expand and enhance Bennington’s art holdings for teaching, enrichment and enjoyment, and to raise funds for scholarships through the sale of art, advancing the college’s commitment to equity, diversity, and access.
The gifted works — including prints, photographs, paintings, drawings and sculpture — are from the collection of noted art patron and curator Melva Bucksbaum (1933-2015). In assembling her private collection, Bucksbaum was a risk-taking collector who focused on the artist, not art-world trends, and supported artists through her philanthropic work as well as studio acquisitions. She served as a trustee of the Whitney Museum of American Art and on many other boards including the International Council of the Museum of Modern Art, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, The Drawing Center and the International Council of the Tate, London.
The artworks were donated by Mary Bucksbaum Scanlan, Melva Bucksbaum’s daughter. Scanlan, an alumna from the class of 1991, serves on the Bennington College board of trustees and is co-chair of the Art for Access Committee. Scanlan previously donated 120 works of art from her mother’s collection to the college in 2019.
“My mother believed that art was part of our shared cultural heritage and collected what she loved — works by emerging or local artists, as well as work by artists of great renown. I am so happy that her collection will benefit both today’s Bennington students and future generations of students. I know she would be too,” Scanlan said.
The gift includes works by emerging and established artists from across the globe, including John Bankston, William Copley, Enrique Martínez Celaya, Douglas Gordon, Sabine Hornig, Virginia Lavado, Rosa Loy, Raul Martinez, Tracy Moffat, Aurie Ramirez and Sandra Vásquez de la Horra among many others.
Official arts
STOWE — Stowe Arts and Culture Council has officially been named a board of the town of Stowe.
Stowe Arts and Culture Council (SACC) empowers and connects artistic communities to promote Stowe as a global center for the arts and was formed to establish and promote Stowe as an arts and culture destination to enhance quality of life and economic development. SACC works to collaborate with the local community to explore and promote ways to address cultural, social and environmental issues through arts education and integration, as well as encourage commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all sectors of the community.
SACC was originally created by Stowe in 2014 to operate as an independent group promoting the arts and other cultural activities in and around Stowe. Long known as the “Ski Capital of the East,” Stowe is home to a vibrant and diverse arts and culture community as well. To this day, SACC continues to channel events and highlight arts and culture organizations in an online platform where ideas can be shared, spread and organized in order to draw arts lovers to Stowe.
“We are so pleased to be an official town board — an important step in Stowe’s continued commitment to arts and culture,” said Rachel Moore, chair, SACC, and executive director of Helen Day Art Center. “We are looking forward to being more involved as council for town planning and in seeking new cross-sector partnerships to make the arts more visible, inclusive, and accessible to all the residents and visitors of this wonderful community.”
Go online to www.stoweartsandculture.org for a full list of partnering organizations and more information about SACC.
