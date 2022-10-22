Arts News

Pianist Diana Fanning will perform a solo recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 in Robison Concert Hall at the Mahaney Center for the Arts, 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury. Repeating last June’s program in Paris, she will perform Schubert’s wonderful Sonata in A Major, D. 959, plus works by Chopin, Lili Boulanger, and Ravel. Admission is free; for information, go online to www.middlebury.edu/~fanning Vaccinations are required, but masks are optional.

 Photo by Tad Merrick

Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.

Upper Valley Baroque

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.