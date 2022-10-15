Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’
BRATTLEBORO — Shoot the Moon Theater Company returns to live, in-person theater performances with a production of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” for its 2022 Annual Halloween Spectacular. Shows take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, in the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery.
“Jekyll and Hyde” will be the company’s first production in front of a live audience since January 2020, according to Shoot the Moon’s Artistic Director Joshua Moyse.
“We stayed in contact through COVID-19, did some online readings, and did a digital Halloween show in 2020,” he says. “We’ve mostly been waiting until the time was right to rev back up, and now is that time.”
Shoot the Moon staged a different version of “Jekyll and Hyde” in 2014. Moyse says this adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson story combines camp, comedy, and horror into an antic and nightmarish retelling that focuses on the theme of friendship, and how one’s circle of friends gets smaller as one gets older.
General admission is $13; tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved by calling 802-451-0523. The Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery is located at 139 Main St. For more information, go online to www.shootthemoontheater.com Masks are required.
MNFF Selects begins
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is is beginning its 2022-23 season of MNFF Selects, its monthly screening series at the Town Hall Theater, running October to April.
MNFF Selects has chosen a “Larger Than Life” theme this season and the Series will feature seven films about individuals whose lives and presence have genuinely impacted our culture: Maya Angelou, Kurt Vonnegut, Leonard Cohen, Toni Morrison, Ted Kaczynski (The Unabomber), Golda Meir and Yogi Berra. Three of the films will be having their Vermont premieres: “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” “Ted K” and “Golda.”
Opening the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 is “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” (Documentary, 114 min). Winner of the prestigious Peabody Award, the evocative documentary, from directors Rita Coburn and Bob Hercules, is the first feature film to be made about the incomparable Angelou, the singer, dancer, activist, poet and writer who inspired generations with modern African-American thought that pushed boundaries. The film presents her incredible journey, shedding light on the untold aspects of her prolific life with remarkable unmatched access.
Now on sale, MNFF Selects Series Passes are $90; $14 for individual advance tickets, and $16 at the door; go online to middfilmfest.org/selects-2022-23/
Savoy at VTIFF
MONTPELIER — The Vermont International Film Festival is celebrating its 37th year. The 2022 edition will take place from Oct 21-30 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington with a satellite venue at The Savoy Theater in Montpelier.
The 2022 Vermont International Film Festival will host its guest of honor Charles Burnett, who will be attending the festival with two of his classic films, “To Sleep With Anger” and “Killer of Sheep.” Burnett is the recipient of the VTIFF Award for Outstanding Contribution to American Cinema.
Burnett is a writer-director whose work has received extensive honors. Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, his family soon moved to the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. Burnett studied creative writing at UCLA before entering the University’s graduate film program. His thesis project, “Killer of Sheep” (1977), won accolades at film festivals and a critical devotion; in 1990, it was among the first titles named to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.
For information about the Vermont International Film Festival, go online to vtiff.org
Stone Valley Dance
WEST RUTLAND — “West Fall for Dance” is Stone Valley Dance Collective’s inaugural stage performance that will feature an inspiring program of new choreography to include modern dance, contemporary ballet, rhythm tap, jazz dance, hoop dance, and contact improvisation.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble St.
The Stone Valley Dance Collective is a newly formed group of dance professionals and enthusiasts dedicated to bringing quality dance classes and performance opportunities for adults in the Rutland County area. Classes and rehearsals are held at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney and at the West Rutland Town Hall.
Contributing choreographers for this program are: Yvonne Brunot, Denise Cupoli, Stephanie Jones and Margaret Dunn, Maria Girona, Zoe Marr Hilliard, Erika Schmidt, Nicole Ullman, and Maya Zelkin with an ensemble of 18 dancers to include Mary Barron, Erin Bodin, Alycia Hollister, Kris Jacoby, Candy Jones, Susan Wood, Alexandra Welych-Miller and Nikki Zullo.
General admission is $10 at the door, $5 for students (12 and younger free); go online to stonevalleyarts.org for tickets or information.
