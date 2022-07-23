Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Burlington Taiko
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in cooperation with the Plainfield Recreation Committee will present the third performance of its annual Outdoor Summer Series.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, the Burlington Taiko Group will present a performance of this incredibly vibrant and energetic art form in the Plainfield Rec Field. The concert will move to the Opera House in the event of inclement weather.
With the power of an elemental force of nature, men and women play with the passion of complete abandon, fully committing their bodies and spirits to the beautiful, precise choreography and powerful, surging rhythms expressed by taiko. Using a background of thunderous drums, graceful movement and colorful pageantry, Burlington Taiko provides a unique opportunity for entertainment and education.
Taiko— Japanese for “big drum” — is a relatively modern revival of ancient Japanese drumming traditions. Since 1987, Burlington Taiko has been mesmerizing audiences with the powerful, spellbinding, and propulsive sounds of the taiko.
This informal, outdoor concert will last about an hour and feature an opportunity to talk with the artists.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); call 802-498-3173, or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org Bring a blanket, chair, picnic, kids, friends, family!
Bald Mountain TheaterROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater will present the return of the annual family friendly summer favorite “There Once Was …” on July 29-31 at Spice Studio. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
This year, you are invited to the steppes of Asia with folktales from Kazakhstan. These stories from small, nomadic villages trying to survive in this wild, starkly beautiful landscape have a common thread: they celebrate the underdog. Those who are young, old, poor, female, kind, or otherwise overlooked use ingenuity and a little bit of magic to get a leg up and make the world a better place for themselves.
“There Once Was …” is the culmination of a weeklong creative intensive between actors, directors, and musicians to adapt these stories to Bald Mountain Theater’s unique brand of colorful, imaginative storytelling. Bald Mountain Theater specializes in bringing short stories, fables, folktales, and novellas to vivid life.
Tickets, $15, are available at the door, but reservations are required; Go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org Spice Studio is located at 482 S. Main St.
La Soirée SucréeBARRE — After a two-year COVID hiatus, sweet desserts and Franco-American music return to the historic Old Labor Hall when La Soirée Sucrée launches the Barre Heritage Festival Thursday, July 28. Along with music by Michele Choiniere and her band and a French Dessert Tasting and Competition, the Soirée will include a tourtière category. The savory pork or meat pie is a French-Canadian staple throughout Canada and New England.
The doors at 46 Granite St. open to the public at 5:30 p.m. for the contest and tasting. Starting at 6, award-winning Smithsonian Folkways recording artist Choiniere will perform traditional Franco-American and Quebec folk songs, original compositions, jazz standards, and an occasional French classic.
Contestants should bring their handmade French desserts and tourtières to Delicate Decadence, 14 N. Main St., Barre by 4 p.m. or to the Old Labor Hall by 5 p.m. on July 28. No late entrants will be allowed.
Labor Hall COVID policy requires that attendees be vaccinated and wear masks when possible.
Tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance. Children’s tickets are $8. Seating is limited, so advance tickets are recommended. Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/barre-heritage-festivals-la-soiree-sucree-tickets-305878389497
Bridgerton garden party
MANCHESTER — The public is cordially invited to join the social event of the season at the grand hilltop estate of Lady Wilburton, Lady Bridgerton’s American cousin, amid the mountains in Vermont. The Bridgerton Wilburton Garden Party and Dance, inspired by the second season of the Netflix hit “Bridgerton,” will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at The Wilburton.
Innkeeper and event producer Tajlei Levis says, “The Wilburton’s historic mansion is the perfect setting for vintage events and celebrations. We welcome the community to enjoy the gardens and views at The Wilburton. Bring your dance card and go back in time to experience a real ball with authentic Regency dances.”
Guests are encouraged to dress in Regency finery or festive garden party attire. Prizes will be awarded for best costume. Regency era dances and promenades will be taught by Ms. Lillian Pritchard in The Wilburton’s marble pavilion.
Tickets are $50; call 802-362-2500, or go online to www.wilburtoninn.com The Willburton is located at 257 Wilburton Drive.
‘Urinetown the Musical’
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Northern Stage’s Summer Musical Theater Intensive returns
this year with the hilarious satire of capitalism, bureaucracy, and politics, all surrounding the privilege to pee. “Urinetown the Musical” will be performed by Northern Stage’s talented young education department students, July 20-31, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts
Northern Stage’s Summer Musical Theater Intensive (SMTI) is a celebrated five-week, professional-level theater training program that culminates in a fully produced musical. It
is an audition-based program designed to extend the professionalism of Northern Stage’s main stage to young actors and is intended for serious theater students ages 12-18.
“Urinetown the Musical” tells the story of a not-so-distant future in which water is so scarce it is rationed by forcing people to use public facilities for their private business — and to pay for the privilege. When street urchin Bobby Strong falls for the optimistic heiress Hope Cladwell, she inspires him to lead a revolution against those controlling the water supply.
Tickets are $25, $19 for students; for schedule or tickets, call (802) 296-7000 or go online to www.northernstage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.