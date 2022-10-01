Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘The Great Gatsby’
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play” Oct. 7-23 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street (Route 100).
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. The show will be styled as a 1940s live radio broadcast, with an ensemble of six actors bringing to life more than two dozen characters from the novel.
The show was adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and draws from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved classic, telling the story of triumph and tragedy that reflects the decadence of the Jazz Age and the perils of the American Dream.
For tickets or information, 802-583-1674, or go online to www.valleyplayers.com
Brahms’ Requiem
BRATTLEBORO — The Blanche Moyse Chorale, conducted by Mary Westbrook-Geha, will perform Brahms’ German Requiem at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in a concert at Marlboro College’s Persons Auditorium. The program also features Brahms’ “Nänie,” Op.82.
Composed between 1865 and 1868, Brahms’ German Requiem is one of the composer’s most beloved works. While the soaring melodies and rich harmonies of this masterwork had immediate appeal, it was the fact that Brahms wrote it in German, rather than the more traditional liturgical Latin text, that made the work truly accessible to the audiences of the time.
For this performance, the Blanche Moyse Chorale presents a more intimate version for choir and piano. Accompanying the Chorale will be pianist Claire Black.
Tickets are $25, $22 in advance, $10 for students; call the Brattleboro Music Center, 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
Open studio tour
The statewide Vermont Crafts Council’s Fall Open Studio Weekend Oct. 1-2 will open studios to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and visitors will have the chance to see demonstrations, purchase handcrafted items, talk to the professional artisans who made them and see the environment where their creative work happens.
The council’s website describes the event: “Open Studio Weekend is a celebration of the creation of craft and artwork and the work life of Vermont artists. With a focus on the studio, including workspace and materials, the event aims to illustrate both that creating art requires an investment of time, specialized tools and equipment, and that the process is accessible and rewarding.”
For a complete list of all 97 participating sites, as well as information to help plan your itinerary for the weekend, visit www.vermontcrafts.com
Pianist Clayton Stephenson
MIDDLEBURY — Fresh from the Van Cliburn Competition finals, pianist Clayton Stephenson makes his Vermont debut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall at Middlebury College.
This first concert of the Middlebury Performing Arts Series’ 2022-23 season boasts an opulent program including Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Schumann’s “Carnaval” and Beethoven’s “Appassionata” Sonata. At the young age of 23, Stephenson has garnered national and international attention for his musicianship, and he is also impressive in the academic arena — he’s currently pursuing joint degrees at both Harvard and the New England Conservatory.
The concert is open to on- and off-campus audiences, and also will be streamed.
Tickets (with assigned seating) are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433) or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts
Fall Art Walk
MONTPELIER — Join in for Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Susan Calza presents stories and images from the “Red Oculus,” along with live music by Ras Moshe Burnett, and at the Vermont State House card room, don’t miss “knit Democracy together,” as well as a collage and sculpture by Axel Stohlberg at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery. Attendees at October’s Art Walk will enjoy art around every corner, by local and regional artists.
Art Walk provides a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore downtown Montpelier shops, restaurants, and galleries. Participants can pick up an Art Walk guidebook and begin their walk at any of the 21 presenting venues.
For more information on participating venues and artists, go online to montpelieralive.org/artwalk
Schumann Quartets
PUTNEY — Yellow Barn’s Artist Residencies concert series continues Sunday, Oct. 2, with a double-bill of free concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. in the Big Barn.
“Over the course of two distinct concerts the performance of Schumann’s three quartets, intertwined with wisps of Schumann’s own sketches for these works and the music of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven from which he took inspiration, sheds light on how we define what is ‘new’ in art, and why that is important,” said Artistic Director Seth Knopp
Led by violinist Anthony Marwood, Yellow Barn musicians include So-Young Choi, Julia Mirzoev, and Grace Park, violins; Natalie Loughran and Rosemary Nelis, violas; and Natasha Brofsky, Edvard Pogossian, and Aaron Wolff, cellos.
Admission is free, but can be reserved by calling (802)-387-6637, or going online to www.yellowbarn.org Audience members must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, including recommended boosters, and masks are required.
