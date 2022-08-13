Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Britton & The Sting
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — JAG Productions, a Vermont and New York City-based theater company centering on Black and Black queer storytelling, is partnering with King Arthur Baking Co. at their picturesque Norwich campus for another year of JAG’s Theatre on the Hill — for four outdoor performances.
Recent Tony Award winner Britton Smith, the self-identified Black gay mega pastor, is bringing his funk liberation band Britton & The Sting to King Arthur’s outdoor space for four performances.
Funk, gospel, soul and testimony will echo through the Vermont landscape as Britton spreads the gospel of authenticity and inclusion, bridging the way to radical liberation. The band’s anthem, “Let’s Get Drunk and Go to Church,” speaks volumes about the mission and identity of this talented pack of musicians, who preach to the congregation out loud and without apology.
This year’s Theatre on the Hill builds upon the success of 2021’s plays and musicals, distilling all the joy and audacity that reverberated throughout the Upper Valley last summer into a spectacular new show, performed live for four nights only.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 19-20 and 26-27. Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 7 p.m. each night, made daily by local favorite Munchie Rollz.
Tickets are $33 general admission; go to www.jagproductionsvt.com online. The King Arthur Baking courtyard is at 135 Route 5 South.
Bread and Puppet Theater Circus
HANCOCK — The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread and Puppet Theatre’s “Our Domestic Resurrection Circus,” that is. For the first time ever, Town Hall Theater will host Bread and Puppet at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl in Hancock. The Thursday, Aug. 18 show, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature a mountainous backdrop and the iconic Bread and Puppet hand-painted bus. Bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor.
“Our Domestic Resurrection Circus” is a spectacle of protest and celebration that addresses the urgent themes of the moment using papier-maché, dance and a live brass band. A Bread and Puppet Circus is a large-scale political puppet show, which borrows from traditional circus tropes and is performed in-the-round. Made up of a bright, raucous melee of short acts using diverse puppetry styles, it spans many moods, from slapstick to the sublime.
“This year’s circus’ central theme is ‘Homosapiens Reform,’” says founder and director Peter Schumann. “Insidious Homosapiens, representative of the Accumulated Evil of the Whole, will be arrested, taken to court, and condemned to a rehabilitation facility where he has to take classes in totally new behavior: how to be an Earthling instead of an engineer of the humanity machine, how to cry like a bird and speak like a thunderstorm and then graduate with a Dr. degree to cure the species from its life threatening diseases like war, capitalism, fossil fuel addiction, weapons obsession, etc.”
Tickets (required) are $20; go to townhalltheater.org online. If you need assistance with the price of the ticket, email tickets@townhalltheater.org.
Hitchcock’s ‘The Lodger’
LUDLOW — A half-century of murder has to start somewhere. And for movie director Alfred Hitchcock, it began with “The Lodger” (1927), a silent thriller that stunned audiences when it was first released and contained many of his trademark touches.
“The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in historic Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 South Depot St. The screening will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based silent film musician.
“The Lodger,” produced in England and based on a story and stage play by Marie Belloc Lowndes, concerns the hunt for a serial killer in London. British matinee idol Ivor Novello plays Jonathan Drew, a quiet, secretive young man who rents a room in a London boarding house. Drew’s arrival coincides with the reign of terror orchestrated by a mysterious “Jack the Ripper”-like killer, who murders a blonde woman every Tuesday evening.
Admission is free (donations support the movie series run by the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium); for information, call 802-855-8883. Visit www.jeffrapsis.com for details about the live music.
Brass Balagan
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in cooperation with the Plainfield Recreation Committee will present the fourth performance of its annual Outdoor Summer Series. At 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Brass Balagan will present a wild and super energetic concert of brass band street music in the Plainfield Rec Field. The concert will move to the Opera House in the event of inclement weather. Bring a blanket, chair, picnic, kids, friends, family!
Balagan is a Russian/Hebrew word meaning bedlam, chaos, pandemonium, topsy-turvy-ness — a state of extreme confusion and disorder as in, “it was utter and complete balagan!”
Founded in 2010, Brass Balagan is a street brass band with roots in klezmer, Balkan and banda music. They play for weddings, birthday parties, anti-imperialist causes, bar mitzvahs, shopping mall ribbon-cutting ceremonies, corporate functions, gun shows and the Friends of the Plainfield Opera House. Get ready to clap, stomp and dance!
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); call 802-498-3173, or go to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org online.
