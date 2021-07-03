Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Sunset Scorsese
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival (MNFF) presents “The Sunset Series at Swift House Inn: Summer of Scorsese,” a new social event in partnership with Swift House Inn and Town Hall Theater. Every Thursday, July 8-Aug. 5,” MNFF will screen a classic film by master director Martin Scorsese outdoors under the big tent at the Swift House Inn. Screenings will begin at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.):
— July 8: “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” starring Ellen Burstyn.
— July 15: “Raging Bull,” starring Robert De Niro.
— July 22: “The Last Waltz,” the final concert of The Band.
— July 29: “Cape Fear,” starring Robert De Niro.
— Aug. 5: “Goodfellas,” starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.
Prior to each screening, starting at 6:30pm, Swift House Inn will be offering picnic dinners and drinks from Jessica’s, the Inn’s restaurant, on the expansive lawn behind the main house (or under the tent should it rain).
The Five-Film Series Pass is $70, $16 for individual tickets; call the Town Hall Theater box office, 802-382-9222, or go online to townhalltheater.org for tickets or information. Go online to middfilmfest.org/sunset-series for information about pre-ordering food (one day in advance) and parking.
TURNmusic premiere
PLAINFIELD — TURNmusic, directed by Anne Decker, will present “Kingsbury Branch,” a world premiere by Vermont composer Otto Muller, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Goddard College’s Lower Gardens.
The work is a set of pieces about rural space and the acoustic traces of colonial geography. Tracing the watershed from Pekin Brook to the Winooski River, this piece weaves together field recordings, local history, folk song archives, invasive species, and haunted rafters in a 35-minute composition for ensemble and electronics.
The performance will be followed by a story-sharing circle where members of the community are invited to speak of their own experiences of boundary lines, waterways, places, and ghosts. Performers are: Anne Decker, conductor; Steven Klimowski, clarinet; Jesse Metzler, trombone; Elizabeth Reid, viola; and Evan Premo, double bass.
Go online to www.turnmusic.org for information.
Enerjazz returns
FAIR HAVEN — The big band sound of Enerjazz returns to Concerts in the Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8. This is the second in this series of eight summer concerts.
Enerjazz has been a staple each year and always brings a crowd to the park. You will hear classics from Glenn Miller and Count Basie in addition to a few more modern tunes. Enerjazz promises that you may feel like dancing, your toes will be tapping and you may even want to clap and sing along! Concert-goers are encouraged to do just that. So, feel free to wear your dancing shoes.
The park has plenty of picnic tables and a few benches for folks who may want to come early and enjoy the park. The Farmer’s Market is also at the north end of the park 3 to 6 p.m. each Thursday.
The concert committee hotline is 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
Dance ‘2020-2021’
MONTPELIER — Vermont-based Loom Ensemble has gathered together local dancers and professional theater makers to devise an outdoor dance-theater performance, to share with local community.
“Twenty-Twenty/Twenty-Twenty-One,” an outdoor dance theater performance will be presented:
— July 10-11: White River Junction — Lyman Park, 6 p.m.
— July 16: Montpelier — Hubbard Park, 6 p.m.
— July 17-18: Brattleboro — Park TBA, 6 p.m.
“Twenty Twenty”: Wildfires choke the air, police steal breath, and disease invades the lungs. Can your lizard-brain tell the difference between the national threat of fascism and low-grade personal conflict? Mine can’t.
“Twenty Twenty-One”: We are coming back together, to heal through song and laughter, and dance-into-being a more beautiful world.
Tickets are $15, $10 for students (BIPOC pay what you wish) available for cash at the door. Go online to www.eventbrite.com/e/twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty-one-dance-theater-performance-tickets-160818182513 for advance tickets.
Douglass speaks
FERRISBURGH — At 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, Rokeby Museum & Ferrisburgh Historical will host a community reading of Fredrick Douglass’ speech “What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?” The reading is free, and will be held at Rokeby Museum rain or shine.
Douglass gave this speech at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester, New York on July 5, 1852. The event commemorated the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but in his speech, Douglass reminded the crowd that not all people celebrated freedom on the Fourth of July. He says, “The blessing in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common”.
Following the reading, visitors will have an opportunity to reflect on the speech in a public discussion led by Rokeby Museum’s education programs manager.
Go online to www.rokeby.org for more information.
Authentic Baroque
ROCHESTER — “Angels, Devils and Visionaries” is a Baroque concert celebrating the music of the French Court of Louis XV. The Rochester Chamber Music Society presents a concert filled with the sensuous sound of period instruments at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at in the Rochester Federated Church.
Joining with RCMS is renowned viola da gamba performer, Sarah Cunningham, who has won worldwide recognition for her eloquent, expressive and communicative playing. She was a founder-member, with Baroque violinist Monica Huggett, of the acclaimed Trio Sonnerie, with whom she made many recordings and toured on three continents.
Na’ama Lion is known in the Boston area as a versatile performer on early flutes. She has explored Medieval music, playing with Sequentia; Renaissance music with the Renaissance flute quartet Travesada; Baroque, Classical and Romantic music with numerous groups including La Donna Musicale, Boston Baroque, Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Cecilia, Arcadia Players, Grand Harmonie, Cappella Clausura, and overseas with Academia Daniel and Barrocade orchestra.
Call 802-767-9234 or go online to www.rcmsvt.org for tickets or information.
‘Epicentro’
BRATTLEBORO — The Backlot Cinema Series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 when Epsilon Spires will screen the 2020 feature-length documentary “Epicentro” and the 1977 animated short “Powers of Ten” in the parking lot of the historic First Baptist Church. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows, and chairs to make themselves comfortable during the screening.
“Epicentro” is a vivid journey through modern-day Cuba, where the legacy of Spanish and American imperialism — including its current incarnation in the form of the tourist economy — have scarred a nation still grappling with its history and its place in the world.
“The film does such a good job of critiquing different methods of foreign intervention, including media, while celebrating the Cuban people’s creative resiliency,” says Jamie Mohr, programming director of the Backlot Cinema Series.
The evening with open with the short film Powers of Ten, which takes viewers on a journey from a picnic on the shore of the Great Lakes to the outer reaches of the galaxy before zooming back in to explore life on a cellular level, all in increments of a meter multiplied by a factor of 10 every 10 seconds.
Tickets are $10; go online to www.epsilonspires.org/backlotcinema for tickets and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.