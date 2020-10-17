Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Lost Nation sings
MONTPELIER — Today (Oct. 17) at 5 p.m., Lost Nation Theater brings together a party of powerful women performers led by singer-songwriter and producing artistic director Kathleen Keenan for a concert showcasing musical theater tunes, on the steps of City Hall. Joining Keenan will be award-winning singer-actor-dancer Taryn Noelle, fiddler Susan Reid and gospel-singer Shanda Williams.
The outdoor concert will feature songs heard on the Lost Nation stage, from favorites like “Always Patsy Cline,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Woody Guthrie”) and recent Broadway hits, including Noelle’s cover of “Flowers” from “Hadestown,” and will run about 45 minutes.
Audience members are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, bring their own seating, and to wear a mask at all times.
Admission is free (donations accepted); go online to www.lostnationtheater.org
Comedian Kristina Wong
BURLINGTON — Right at the peak of election season, the Flynn Theatre is excited to host fearless comedian Kristina Wong for a virtual performance of her bold, topical one-woman show/over-the-top campaign rally, “Kristina Wong” for Public Office, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. This live event is held via Zoom.
Performance artist, comedian, and elected representative Wong is taking her unruly campaign online to arouse civic engagement and counter-hijack our democracy. An actual elected representative of Koreatown in Los Angeles, she was once a scrappy performance artist with a bright future in reality television. Now she’s a part of the political system she used to ridicule.
Tickets are pay what you wish ($10 suggested); go online to www.flynnvt.org
‘Kafka Fragments’
PUTNEY — From 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, Yellow Barn Artistic Director Seth Knopp leads an open discussion of György Kurtág’s “Kafka Fragments” together with the Yellow Barn musicians who performed the song cycle last summer.
Kurtág’s immense work is comprised of 40 fragments, ranging from less than 20 seconds to more than four minutes, all of which are excerpts from Kafka's diaries, letters and notebooks. Together these fragments express something both in themselves and as part of a larger context.
Joining Knopp for this segment of Yellow Barn Patio Noise are celebrated soprano Tony Arnold and violinist Mark Steinberg of the Brentano String Quartet, as well as sopranos Elaine Daiber and Lucy Fitz Gibbon and violinists Alice Ivy-Pemberton and Adelya Nartadjieva.
Patio Noise conversations take place by Zoom, each Tuesday through Oct. 27, via Yellow Barn’s homepage. Those participating are invited to share insights and questions in advance by sending them in advance, or by using the Zoom chat option.
For more information, call 802-387-6637, or go online to go to www.yellowbarn.org
Violinist Arnaud Sussmann
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present violinist Arnaud Sussmann in a free, virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The concert program will include Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 and Chausson’s Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet.
An impressive group of collaborators will play alongside Sussmann: flutists Sooyun Kim and Tara Helen O’Connor; violinists Bella Hristova, Francisco Fullana, Kristin Lee and Yura Lee; violist Richard O’Neill; cellists Dmitri Atapine and Nicholas Canellakis; double bassist Xavier Foley; pianist Wu Han; and piano-harpsichordist Hyeyeon Park.
This concert is part of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s CMS: Front Row a series. Audience members are invited to tune in early for a 7:15 p.m. “opening act” by Middlebury College alumnus Matt LaRocca, violist and composer who is also Creative Projects chair for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director of the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra.
Admission is free; the broadcast and live chat can be accessed online at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Digital Stages, at go.middlebury.edu/digitalstages
Artist Carol Keiser
BELLOWS FALLS — Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Carol Keiser: Represented Artist Spotlight” on view through Oct. 31. The Represented Artist Spotlight is the Canal Street Art Gallery’s new way to feature individual artists and continue its mission of finding innovative ways to support the making, sharing, and seeing of art.
Keiser shares paintings done “Out and About — Three Miles From Home,” while quarantining during stay at home orders.
“During this COVID pandemic, I have enjoyed walking in my local area of Vermont,” Keiser said. “I have been observing the change of seasons, the change of light, from spring to summer and now to fall. Looking closely at what is near to home has inspired these recent paintings. They are a kind of meditation as well as a visual diary of my daily life during quarantine.”
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, or by appointment; call 802-289-0104, or go online to canalstreetartgallery.com
‘Drawing on the Past’
MIDDLEBURY — The Henry Sheldon Museum presents the online exhibit “Drawing on the Past” by Miriam Adams. The Sheldon’s website, includes a virtual tour of the exhibit with Adams and Bill Brooks, executive director of the Sheldon. All drawings in the exhibit are featured online.
Through the juxtaposition of natural and man-made objects, Adams creates images of striking intimacy. Her graphite and watercolor drawings on paper depict a variety of everyday domestic objects: scissors, tools, timepieces, sewing materials, hand fans, clothing and ribbons. Adams places these household items in conversation with objects from nature — including flowers, feathers, fruit, leaves, and stones.
Drawings of her father’s tools, of garments sewn by her mother, of a wedding fan that belonged to her husband’s grandmother are matched with more ephemeral items to suggest family relationships and insights.
In addition, yarns and needles used in knitting challenge the viewer by their often double meanings. Are needles and pincushions merely utilitarian or do they warrant deeper interpretations?
For more information and reopening updates, go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
