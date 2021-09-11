Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Chelsea Berry in concert
BRANDON — Firm favorite Chelsea Berry returns to Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. She is a singer-songwriter with the edge, power, and finesse of legends.
Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor calls her vocals “world class” and says of Berry, “A voice of remarkable power and control with a joyous soul. Brave and bright, Chelsea Berry is the real thing.” A firm favorite of Brandon Music audiences, Berry’s beautiful voice and commanding stage presence has brought her across the U.S. as regular support for Livingston and others as well as headliner of her own shows. Born and raised in Alaska, she now makes her home in Maine with her fiancé.
Tickets are $25 (pre-concert dinner is available for $35; reservations are required — BYOB); call 802-247-4295, email info@brandon-music.net or go online to www.brandon-music.net Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
Mad River Chorale
DUXBURY — Due to the unpredictable COVID-19 situation, the Mad River Chorale has postponed the start of rehearsals for the fall/holiday 2021 season while the conductor and board of directors work on ways to make the singers’ time together as safe as possible.
The tentative plan is to start at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School. Full vaccination will be required with no exceptions. Rehearsal time, usually two hours, may be shortened, and masks may be required. Conductor Mary Jane Austin expects the traditional holiday concerts to go on as originally announced Dec. 11 in Waterbury and Dec. 12 in Waitsfield.
New chorale members are always welcomed as long as they can sing with their voice section and are willing to spend some time practicing outside of rehearsal. Dues are charged but scholarships are available.
For information, 802-496-4781, or go online to madriverchorale.net
Onion River Chorus
MONTPELIER — Onion River Chorus, the community chorus, is looking for more singers for all voice parts. No auditions required, but some music reading ability is helpful. Rehearsals for the winter program begin Monday, Sept. 13 and concerts will be Dec. 18-19. Rehearsals are held at Christ Episcopal Church on State Street, upstairs in the Taplin Auditorium 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Please arrive at 6:45 on the first Monday to register and get music.
At least for this fall semester, participation in the chorus will be limited to those who have been fully COVID-19 vaccinated. Please bring your vaccination card to the first rehearsal on Sept. 13.
The program for the winter concert will consist of two extended works by the prodigiously inventive, contemporary Estonian composer, Urmas Sisask: Magnificat and Te Deum. Larry Gordon will conduct.
Tuition for participation in the chorus is $75 for the semester, plus $40 for both scores, payable at the first rehearsal. For more information, contact Cherie Staples: email skyearth1@aol.com or call 802-476-2541.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO — For the opening of the BMC’s 2021-22 Season Guest Series, the Sarasa Ensemble presents “Points of Transition” in a concert at the Brattleboro Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Traveling through the many points of transition in music, the concert will feature the transformative energy of Arvo Pärt, Boccherini, Pohle and Beethoven, encompassing works from the 17th to 20th centuries.
Performers will include violinists Christina Day Martinson and Jesse Irons; violists Jessica Troy and Jenny Stirling; and cellists Timothy Merton and Jennifer Morsches. The program features Pärt’s “Summa” for strings, Luigi Boccherini’s String Quintet Op. 42 No. 4 in G minor, G351, and David Pohle’s Sonata à 5 in C major (1671). Beethoven’s String Quintet in C major, Op. 29, “Der Storm,” will close the program.
For everyone’s safety, proof of vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours is required for admittance. Masks must be worn at all times while at the venue.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students, and under 12, free; call 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.
Painting give-away
BARRE — FreeJOYart, the painting give-away project by Joelen Mulvaney, has been rescheduled to 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25.
After a 17-month effort to conduct this event safely and without any health anxiety during COVID there is a new plan. Paintings will be available outdoors in the yard around the studio building at Mathewson School, 65 Elm St.
Participants will be required to be masked, keep distance and follow the guidelines published at freejoyart.com. Check out the website for a sample of works.
Ah, but there’s a catch: The painting is never to be sold; it can only be given away. This sets each painting in motion for perpetual gifting.
To reach the artist, call 802-479-1931, or email joelemulvaney@gmail.com. For more information, go online to www.freejoyart.com
Goldings-Bernstein-Steward Organ Trio
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the Vermont Jazz Center kicks off its 2021-2022 concert season with a bang by presenting the vibrant organ trio of Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart, called “the best organ trio of the last decade” by the New York Times. To respect the health concerns of our community, the Jazz Center is asking all attendees to be vaccinated and masked.
The Goldings-Bernstein-Steward Organ Trio has been called “one of current jazz’s finest small groups” by JazzTimes magazine and “the longest-lived and most virtuosic organ trio in existence” by SFJazz. Together now for 30 years, they have recorded over a dozen albums and performed hundreds of concerts in festivals and celebrated venues around the world. Their grooving repertoire celebrates the funky sounds of the organ trio; influences include Larry Young, Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff. But they are unique — this trio stands out due to their brilliant musicianship, their ability to play difficult music and have it sound easy, and their commitment to the groove no matter what the tempo or style.
Tickets are $20-$40 sliding scale; go online to www.vtjazz.org
