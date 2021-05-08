Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Sarasa Vivaldi
BRATTLEBORO — The Sarasa Ensemble offers two concerts at the Brattleboro Music Center that celebrate the young orphan girls under Vivaldi’s tutelage, who due to their virtuosic talent put the composer’s name and the city of Venice on the proverbial map.
“Vivaldi’s Orphan Girls: Virtuosi della Pietà” is set for Friday, May 14, with performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the BMC.
Performers include soprano Kristen Watson; violinists Susanna Ogata, Susannah Foster, and Keats Dieffenbach; Jenny Stirling on the viola; cellists Jennifer Morsches and Timothy Merton; and John McKean on the harpsichord.
Call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org for tickets or information.
Pat Musick and Jerry Carr
MONTPELIER—The Vermont Arts Council’s Spotlight Gallery presents “Exploring Technology: An Artist and an Astronaut Look at the Future,” a virtual exhibit from artist Pat Musick and astronaut Jerry Carr.
The exhibit was conceived when Musick lay on the top of a hill on Nov. 16, 1973, and watched Skylab 4 arc across the skies above her. Six years later she would marry the Skylab 4 commander Carr, generating 40 years of creativity as Musick responded to the unique worldview that the space program gave to us.
“In 1990, 50 cosmonauts and astronauts were invited to celebrate Earth Day at the United Nations,” Musick said, describing the exhibit’s inspiration. “Six of them were asked to use their native language to describe their first view of earth from space. The response was stunning. They all said the same thing. They used the same words to describe the same object far beyond them.”
It took Musick 25 years to generate the images that would reflect this moment. Carr assisted in the engineering and fabrication of the work. Carr passed away Aug. 26, 2020 at age 88.
“The space program was arguably mankind’s most creative effort of the 20th century. Spin offs from digital computers opened vast new vistas in science and technology. From the lunar rover, which Carr helped design, came the electric wheelchair, and that was just the beginning,” Musick said.
Go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org to view the collection through Aug. 31 in the Art Council’s online Spotlight Gallery. A virtual artist talk with Musick will be held at 7 p.m. June 17; register online.
Artist Devon Tsuno
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a virtual artist talk with Devon Tsuno through Virtual VSC, to discuss how his work retraces his family history and its strong connections to specific non-native flora planted in the Los Angeles landscape, on Monday, May 10.
Tsuno is an LA-native. His spray paint and acrylic paintings, art books, community projects and print installations focus on native vs. non-native plants, water, labor, public space and Japanese American history. Tsuno considers “the beauty and tension that often comes with truths around me. I also think about color as a way to preserve its cultural connections to my own identity.”
This event is free and open to the public. Registration at vermontstudiocenter.org is required as a private Zoom link will be provided.
Keiser + Kekic
BELLOWS FALLS — Canal Street Art Gallery presents: “Keiser + Kekic Color Light Pattern Duo Show,” May 12-June 12. Featured are the paintings of Carol Keiser and the fine-art-glass from Nicholas Kekic of Tsuga Studios.
Canal Street represents Kekic with the artist’s completed move of his studio, showroom, and gallery, from Chester to Bellows Falls. The exhibit also recognizes Carol Keiser’s recent acceptance into the National Association of Women Artists. She has also accepted an invitation to her first showing in New York City at the esteemed Van Der Plas Gallery.
Keiser’s work is driven by the study of color, color relationship, design, and subject. Kekic is a third generation glass blower creating beautiful and functional designs with clean, strong, fluid lines and illuminating colors.
Go online to canalstreetartgallery.com to visit CSAG’s online Viewing Rooms. Save the date for 3rd Friday Gallery Night Live at 6 p.m. May 21.
Seeking Dance films
BURLINGTON — As part of the 2021 Vermont Dance Alliance “Traces” Outdoor Dance Festival, VDA is producing a Virtual Film Festival of dance films based on our theme of water and water conservation. Submissions are open to dance/film artists of any level. All artists are encouraged to fully embrace the theme of water as the initiative for this work. If works are not related to this theme they may not be appropriate for this festival.
The film festival will occur at 8 p.m. June 3-5 nightly on YouTube Live, free and available to the public. Submissions are open until 11:59 p.m. May 20.
Films should be under 10 minutes to allow ample opportunity for multiple artists to share their work. If the film is longer please be in touch. All films must use original sound or have licensed permission from the musician.
Go online to vermontdance.org for more information.
Call for artists
JEFFERSONVILLE — Bryan Memorial Gallery and Bennington Museum have announced a call for artists for the upcoming collaborative “Parks and Recreation” exhibition. Held conjunctively at these two locations during the summer 2022 season this exhibit will highlight historical and contemporary interpretations of Vermont’s 55 state parks and explore the diverse beauty of these protected wild-scapes in all seasons.
Artists will be invited to visit their choice of Vermont park(s), enveloping themselves in the creative inspiration to represent in their artwork.
Access to Vermont’s state parks has been generously made available through a partnership with Vermont Parks Forever, the Foundation for Vermont State Parks, whose donated vouchers can be used to visit a Vermont park of choice during peak season. Vouchers are limited, offered on a first come first serve basis, and are not required off-season.
All artists working in original two-dimensional artwork will be invited to submit up to three pieces to the exhibition jury in spring 2022. Complete exhibition specifications will be posted in June. Bryan Gallery and Bennington Museum will reserve the right to select the location where artworks will be shown during the duration of the show.
To claim a voucher or for more information, email info@bryangallery.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.