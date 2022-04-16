Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Logger
WATERBURY CENTER — Rusty DeWees comes “down from Elmore Mountain” to perform his 2022 Tiny Town Hall Tour in Water at Grange Hall Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.
The local actor/writer/comedian is known for his beloved ‘The Logger’ persona, offering comedy, music, and pathos mined from his long-earned full-on talents of comedian, musician, ad-libber, and storyteller. His shows have been described as: “blue collar comedy meets Prairie Home Companion” and the Boston Globe called him “inventive and exceptional.”
DeWees’ show load is heating up for 2022 and he says: “Looking forward to returning to the Grange Hall to play comedy and music smack dab in Waterbury Center — which I’ll say, the area audiences are like family at this point. No joke!”
Tickets are $20 (limited seating); call 802-244-4168, or go online to sevendaystickets.com The Grange Hall Cultural Center is located at 317 Howard Ave.
Burlington Choral Society
COLVHESTER — The Burlington Choral Society will present a Schubert Mass and more at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., at Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michael’s College in Fort Ethan Allen.
Artistic director Richard Riley will lead the chorus, with an orchestra of strings, winds, brass and timpani, in Franz Schubert’s dramatic Mass in E-flat Major, written in 1828, shortly before Schubert died at age 31.
Riley says, “This final Schubert Mass is a big work, at times haunting and at times exuberant. We are eager to surround our audience with this glorious masterpiece.”
Also on the program are two short instrumental works. The evening will begin with Tchaikovsky’s Andante Cantabile from the String Quartet Op. 11, arranged for string orchestra. The second half will begin with pianist Jenny Bower performing Schubert’s Impromptu Op. 90.
Tickets are on sale at sevendaystickets.com More information is available at www.bcsvermont.org
Poetry slam
MONTPELIER — Lost Nation Theater presents the “All Ages Anything Goes” Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the Lost Nation Theater Lobby Cabaret in City Hall Arts Center at 39 Main St.
Slam master Geof Hewitt hosts an “Anything Goes, All Ages!” slam giving writers and performers 3-minutes to wow the audience and vie for fabulous prizes. Audience members, chosen at random, will score the performances.
Can the single voice of an impassioned poet outscore a harp and guitar duet, a juggling linguistic, or a rapping martial artist?
Admission is free (donations appreciated); call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org Proof of COVID vaccination required for admission.
Stile Antico
GREENSBORO — Catamount Arts welcomes Stile Antico back to the Northeast Kingdom as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. Presented in partnership with Highland Center for the Arts, Stile Antico will appear at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 on the Highland Center for the Arts Main Stage.
A most accomplished and innovative a cappella choir, Stile Antico is 12 virtuoso vocalists working without a conductor to present fresh, vibrant and moving performances of Renaissance polyphony. They rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing artistically to compelling collaborative results and innovative programming, drawing out thematic connections among various works to shine new light on Renaissance music.
For tickets, call 802-748-2600, or go online to www.catamountarts.org
‘Grizzly Man’
MIDDLEBURY — MNFF Selects, the monthly screening series presented by the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, will present the celebrated and multi-award winning documentary, “Grizzly Man,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.
In keeping with the theme of this year’s Selects series, “Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds,” this stunning film, directed by the legendary German filmmaker Werner Herzog, is a heartrending docudrama that centers on amateur grizzly bear expert Timothy Treadwell who periodically journeyed to Alaska to study and live with the bears. Treadwell was killed, along with his girlfriend, Amie Huguenard, by a rogue bear whom he had never previously encountered in October 2003. Herzog deftly explores Treadwell’s compassionate life as he found solace among these endangered animals.
Tickets are $16, $11 for youth 12-17, $7 under 12; call 802-382-9222, or go online to middfilmfest.org
Brattleboro Camerata
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Camerata will perform an afternoon of Renaissance love songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Brattleboro Music Center.Titled “To Live in Pleasure,” the program will feature love-centric works in six different languages, just in time for spring.
The concert includes works by English, Italian, Spanish, and French composers, spanning the very early Renaissance to late Renaissance and Mannerist works, with music by favorite madrigalists like Thomas Morley and Jacques Arcadelt, as well as works by less familiar names, such as composers like Maddalena Casulana and Juan del Encina. It will be a roller-coaster ride through the pleasure and pain of love.
“Our spring program is a set of vibrant and lush pieces that explore the highs and lows of love, sex, and infatuation,” says Music Director Jonathan Harvey.
Tickets are $20, $18 in advance; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
Tempest Trio
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Tempest Trio — pianist Alon Goldstein, violinist Ilya Kaler and cellist Amit Peled — will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
The Trio captivated the audience in their performance here a few years ago, prompting many requests for a return appearance. Their program will include works of Schumann, Stutschewski, and Brahms.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.nekclassicalseries.org
