Viola & piano
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in cooperation with the Plainfield Recreation Committee will present the second performance of its second annual Outdoor Summer Series. At 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the Craftsbury Chamber Players will present a concert of music for piano and viola by Kenji Bunch and Monica Ohuchi outside in the Plainfield Rec Field. The concert will move to the Opera House in the event of inclement weather. (Note: this concert is on Saturday, not Sunday.)
Titled “An Afternoon of Song and Dance” the program will include works by Prokofiev, Schubert, Rebecca Clarke, Kenji Bunch, Cole Porter and more.
Bunch enjoys an active career as both a composer and performer. As a violist, he is widely recognized for his own groundbreaking works for viola, many of which are included on his 2011 debut CD “Unleashed!” He actively seeks out musical connections with artists of different genres and has a deep interest in American folk traditions and improvisation.
Ohuchi maintains an active career as a soloist, chamber musician, and pedagogue. She has appeared as guest soloist with orchestras across the country and abroad including the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Marin Symphony Orchestra, and the New Millennium Symphony Orchestra of Spain.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); call 802-498-3173, or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org
Shelburne Museum closed
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum will be closed to the public Tuesday, July 12 for the recording of “Antiques Roadshow.” The recording of this sold-out antiques appraisal event will take place all day throughout the museum campus.
Only those who hold tickets issued by “Antiques Roadshow” will have access to the museum campus that day. Aside from those who already have tickets for the event, there is no public access to the museum. Around 3,000 pre-ticketed visitors are expected to be at the museum on timed intervals throughout the day to have their prized antiques appraised and for a chance to be on the show. “Antiques Roadshow” will produce three one-hour episodes from the event at Shelburne Museum that will air on public television in 2023.
For information, go online to shelburnemuseum.org
Riverfolk
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, Northern Stage hosts Riverfolk, a brand-new music festival and variety show that brings together artists from across the Upper Valley and beyond to Northern Stage’s outdoor Courtyard Theater.
The festival features performances by Ida Mae Specker, The Western Terrestrials, Beecharmer, Jes Raymond, Jakob Breitbach, Tommy Crawford, Ben Kogan, Alex Kelley, Marcus Copening, and more, plus a house band dubbed Route 5 Revival with music direction by Ed Eastridge. It is hosted by Jakob Breitbach and Tommy Crawford. Barbecue and beer truck are on site by Wicked Awesome BBQ.
Tickets are $25 (13 and younger free); go online to hereinthevalley.org/riverfolk Northern Stage’s Courtyard Theater is located at 74 Gates St.
Mayfly in concert
CALAIS — The trustees of the historic Old West Church invite you to “Music Under the Steeple” with Mayfly at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Enjoy an afternoon of old-time New England and Appalachian music as you sit back and step back into an 1823 church. The community is invited to come early and picnic on the lawn before moving inside for the concert.
Mayfly is a Vermont-based band of Katie Trautz on fiddle and vocals, and Julia Wayne on banjo, guitar, and vocals. The duo has been performing for over 15 years, touring throughout the United States and Canada performing old-time New England and Appalachian music, as well as original songwriting on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and vocals. Mayfly intersperses close harmony vocals with instrumentals influenced by blues, ballads, and American roots music.
A donation of $20 at the door is requested to support the musicians and the preservation of the Old West Church.
Benefit woodwinds
POULTNEY — A benefit recital for Stone Valley Arts will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 E. Main St.
The evening’s performers are Lyndon Moors, principal oboist of the Sage City Symphony, Diane Bargiel, principal clarinetist of the Sage City Symphony, and Sandra Nikolayevs, principal bassoonist of the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra. The trio will perform works for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon by Mozart, Jacques Ibert and George Gershwin, and also solo unaccompanied pieces by Malcolm Arnold, Benjamin Britten and Willson Osborne.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go to stonevalleyarts.org online.
Theater auditions
The Dorset Players will open their 95th season this fall with a production of “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon. Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20 at the Dorset Church.
Director Elisabeth Hazelton is looking for actors to fill two female roles: Corie Bratter (20-30) and Ethel Banks (late 40s-early 60s); and four male roles: Paul Bratter (mid 20s-early 30s), Harry Pepper (mid 30s-late 50s), Victor Velasco (mid 50s-late 60s) and Delivery Man (40s-late 60s+).
Tarot night
MONTPELIER — Lost Nation Theater presents “A Touch of Chaos,” tarot night with Avalon Dziak at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at City Hall Arts Center at 39 Main St.
Dziak, actor and tarot-reader, offers a night of tarot readings in the Lost Nation Theater Lobby Cabaret. Live music and libations round out the evening – which features readings for the room followed by individual mini-readings for those who want them.
Admission is by donation; call 802-229-0492, or go to www.lostnationtheater.org online.
