Music in the Alley
WATERBURY — For three Friday nights this summer, the service alleyway at 5 Stowe St., downtown, will be transformed into a special performance venue. Under string lights and the newly installed Phoenix Rising artwork is an opportunity for friends and neighbors to experience new music and a deep sense of community. Music in the Alley is one of those unique experiences that make Waterbury so great.
Spearheading the series Friday, June 17 is KeruBo, a singer-songwriter and Afro-Jazz artist, originally from Kenya who now lives in the Burlington area. July 22 will feature the Gabe Jarrett Group, and on Aug. 26, Lovecraft returns to the series.
The 2022 Music in the Alley series is curated by TurnMusic and hosted by Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop.
Admission is free; go online to www.turnmusic.org online.
Chamber music begins
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Chamber Music Society, now in its 28th season, opens at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at the Federated Church. The afternoon program features the music of Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy, Lili Boulanger and Charles Koechlin with Mary Bisson, horn; Mary Rowell, violin; and Cynthia Huard on piano.
Bisson played horn with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for 34 years, before retiring in 2017. Huard has appeared as a featured soloist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Aston Magna Early Music Festival, and in recital as a pianist and harpsichordist throughout the United States and in Europe. Known for her work with the Grammy Award-winning Tango Project, the indie band The Silos and pop icon Joe Jackson, Rowell has carved an indelible place in the contemporary classical music world with post-classical quartet Ethel, which she co-founded.
Admission is by donation; go online to rcmsvt.org online. Masking and vaccination cards are required for admission.
‘Jazz Café’
POULTNEY — At 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Stone Valley Arts presents its first night for the “Jazz Café,” an evening of jazz music in the main gallery of SVA. This first concert will be hosted by SVA board members Gary Schmidt on piano and Zack Hampton on sax with Ron White on upright bass.
In addition to this trio of musicians, there will be an open jam later in the evening for all interested jazz musicians. Bring your horn, fake book and come to play! The “jazz café” nights will be held every second Tuesday of the month from June to November.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); for information, call Gary Schmidt, 802-325-2603 or email at greenhillartistretreat@gmail.com.
SPA workshops
BARRE — Michelle Lesnak, local artist and art therapist is organizing a series of expressive art workshops at Studio Place Arts (SPA). They are intended to provide creative outlets for people who have been working directly with others during the pandemic, and who themselves have experienced loss and not had the time or opportunity to address it.
There are three workshops at SPA during the summer season: (1) June 23 for mental health workers; (2) July 23 for EMT and fire/police department workers; and (3) Aug. 6 for teachers. The workshops take place in the SPA Classroom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a mid-day break.
Lesnak is a SPA Studio Residency Program Artist. She will demonstrate working with collage to make a simple booklet or other artwork using materials provided. Participants are encouraged to bring personal items to the workshop for their projects.
There is a $10 fee for materials and light refreshments. Advance registration is required, and spaces are limited. For more information and to enroll, call 802-479-7069.
Young voices
WILLISTON — The Youth Opera Company of Vermont (YOC) will present a voice recital of four graduating high school singers including Montpelier resident George Lane. The recital will be held at the Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Road, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 13.
The YOC participants will sing a mix of art song and opera accompanied by pianist Evan Allen. Proceeds from the recital will benefit the YOC Scholarship Fund which will open the door to training and performance opportunities for the next generation of talented Vermont teens.
Donations ($20 suggested, $10 for seniors and students, will be accepted at the (barn) door.For more information, email youthoperavt@yahoo.com. For directions, email ishamfamilyfarm.com
Northern Roots
BRATTLEBORO — Northern Roots presents Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Murphy and Falquet are masters of contemporary Celtic guitar, representing the compelling textures, harmonies and rhythms that the guitar has brought to traditional songs and instrumentals since the Celtic music revival in the 1970s. As singers, they bring a rich blending of the Franco and Anglo song traditions. Falquet comes with a wealth of songs from the French-Canadian tradition. He is probably best known for his work with the Quebecois trio, Genticorum, with whom he has been a driving force since the group’s inception.
Tickets are $20; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
