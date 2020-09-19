Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mr. Chris & Friends
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts and Rain or Shine Tents present Mr. Chris & Friends Live & Out! At 4 p.m. today (Sept. 19) at Farr’s Hill, 24 Elm St.
Chris Dorman is a musician, farmer and educator based Shelburne. He helped found Bread and Butter Farm with his wife and friends, and founded Music for Sprouts. He is the star of a popular VTPBS children's show, “Mr. Chris & Friends,” available Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.
Mr. Chris & Friends will perform on an outdoor stage in an open-air performance. His “Friends” for this event include several other notable local musicians: Caleb Bronz, Tyler Bolles and Emma Cook.
The audience will be required to wear masks, and each audience group/family will be assigned a separate, appropriately socially distanced seating area in which audience members can place lawn chairs or blankets.
Tickets are $10 for the live show or for the live-stream(children 2 and younger are free; all 802-728-9878, ext. 103, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org Parking is also limited so please carpool, walk, or bike ride when possible.
Mario Davidovsky
PUTNEY — Tuesday, Sept. 22, Yellow Barn Artistic Director Seth Knopp continues his “Patio Noise” conversations with a look back at last summer’s tribute to Mario Davidovsky. Joining Knopp will be double bassist Lizzie Burns, clarinetist Yasmina Spiegelberg, cellist Coleman Itzkoff, and violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton, as well as sound engineer Julian McBrowne. Listeners are invited to join the open discussion via Yellow Barn’s homepage 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Last July, Yellow Barn musicians offered a tribute to Mario Davidovsky, the father of electronic music, who passed away last year. Not wanting to wait another year to honor his colleague and mentor, Knopp decided to devote this year’s composer portrait to Davidovsky, who was a regular resident composer at Yellow Barn.
“Whether he was writing with acoustic instruments or electronically influenced tape in the studio, his music always reflected a wonderful human element and something that people connect to in the deepest ways,” said Knopp.
For more information, call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org
Fleming reopens
BURLINGTON — Following a five-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fleming Museum of Art is reopened its doors Tuesday with limited hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) and new exhibitions that contemplate and respond to our challenging times. Museum staff members have been preparing to safely open its doors and have implemented a suite of policies and procedures to keep both guests and staff safe.
The Fleming opens this semester with a unique exhibition crafted out of consideration of our challenging times. The exhibition, “Reckonings: Fleming Staff Reflect on the Collection and our Current Moment,” includes over 30 works that have inspired staff members and student interns to share their reactions to the events of 2020 by engaging with art and objects from the Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition will be on view throughout the fall semester, ending Nov. 21, as students return home.
For information, call 802-656-0750 (info line: 656-2090), or go online to www.flemingmuseum.org
Vaudeville sells out
GREENSBORO — Entertainment was one of the first industries to suffer under COVID-19 related shutdowns last March, and Vermont Vaudeville’s annual spring show went the way of many events to be canceled. But, here in the fall of 2020, the local troupe’s following did not miss the chance to see them again. Within one week of tickets going on sale, they were gone.
Vermont Vaudeville’s first ever outdoor production: “Hindsight Is So 2020” will take place at 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 24-27, at the Highland Center for the Arts.
For more information, go online to www.vermontvaudeville.com
Almost Led Zeppelin
MANCHESTER — At 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Taconic Music will present Led Zeppelin tribute band Better Off Led at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.
The band — Scott Fultz, vocals; Jonathan Newell, guitar; Michael Craner, bass; and Mike Mumblo, drums — will be joined by Taconic Music’s electric strings (Joana Genova and Deanna Baasch, violins, Ariel Rudiakov, viola, Jonathan Brin, cello) in an outdoor, 75-minute set of Led Zeppelin fan favorites and deep cuts from the iconic band’s eight studio albums.
The concert will be presented on the lawn behind SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion, with marked, designated areas for seating (BYO lawn chairs and blankets) and masks required. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Arkell.
Tickets are $25 (reservations required); go online to www.taconicmusic.org
Fine art glass
BELLOWS FALLS — Canal Street Art Gallery presents the third annual “A World Suspended In Color” Fine Art Glass show through Nov. 14. Artwork by Clare Adams, Lucy Burgamini, Robert Burch, Nicholas Kekic, Hans Schepker and Chris Sherwin is for sale as well as viewing.
Made even more eventful this year with the gallery’s reopening to walk-in visitors, the public may once again appreciate, in person, the many nationally renowned, awarded and multi-talented glass artists of the region. The gallery looks forward to carrying on its many initiatives and programs, fulfilling its mission to promote artists and offering an open space where all creative voices may be heard.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; go online to canalstreetartgallery.com
Call to dancers
BRATTLEBORO — A call to dancers has been made for a new dance film titled
“Love in An Age of Desire: Love in an Age of Plague.” This project is part of a broader work called “Ecology of Love,” questioning how we find connection and love in an age of crisis.
The video shoot will be about one to two hours. The length of the final performance will be about 15 minutes. It will be videotaped and photographed COVID-safe by mid-September. There will be a modest honorarium and a great deal of gratitude.
The project needs a variety of ages, men, women and experiences, to perform a loosely choreographed dance piece. Please send head photograph and note of interest.
One section of the dance, for adults, is clothed, requiring two to six adult dancers, modest experience is OK. Section two is the “couple” coming together, with face (COVID) masks, and with large rolls of saran wrap partially separating the dancers. Depending on the performers, there will be partial nudity.
For details, email info@b4peace.net or go online to www.namayaproductions.com
