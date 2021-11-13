Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Showing Up’
MIDDLEBURY — When the musical “Showing Up” had its first workshop performance at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater, it drew prolonged standing ovations — and a lot of passionate comment.
“The audience was completely absorbed in the piece,” says director Douglas Anderson. “They sensed how unusual it was — a truly delightful musical, entertaining in every way, that explores serious women’s issues.”
That first workshop in November 2019 was followed by an intensive revision of the show. Miranda Ferriss Jones and Vanessa Dunleavy, the writers and performers, worked with THT Artistic Director Anderson and orchestrator Simon Broucke to sharpen the piece, clarifying the issues and tightening scenes.
The group went into rehearsal again in March 2020, but just days before the performance, it was canceled due to COVID. The extra year gave them time for more fine-tuning, and the much-anticipated new draft will finally be presented at Town Hall Theater from Nov. 18-20.
“We like to walk a line between humor and serious subjects,” says Ferriss Jones. Dunleavy adds, “It feels like this show allows us to shine a light on the messier sides of women’s relationships that have been stigmatized. There’s something beautiful about that.”
“Showing Up” will be presented at Town Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18 and 19, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 20.
Call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org for more information.
Snake Mountain Bluegrass
BRANDON — Bluegrass is the ultimate good-time music so Brandon Music is delighted to welcome back Snake Mountain Bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Always a firm favorite Snake Mountain’s “toe-tapping tunes combine the best of modern and traditional bluegrass” (Seven Days) with harmonies and songs that vary in tempo from hard driving ‘breakdowns’ to softer, folk-type arrangements.
Founding members Gregg Humphrey (guitar and vocals) and Mike Connor (banjo and vocals) are joined by Earle Provin (mandolin and resophonic guitar), and their new bass player Glenn Goodwin.
Tickets are $25 (pre- concert dinner is available for $35; reservations are required); call 802 247-4295 or go online to www.brandon-music.net for reservations, tickets or information. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s 2021-22 Season Guest Series continues with the return of the Sarasa Ensemble, presenting “Kaleidoscope” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The concert will feature colorful, ever-changing shapes in music with youthful Rimsky-Korsakov, timeless Purcell, and the genius of C.P.E. Bach. Two new short works by Mariel Mayz and Li Qi, co-commissioned by David Stern and Sarasa Ensemble, round out the program.
Performers include Zenas Hsu, Katherine Winterstein, violins; Marka Gustavsson, Jason Fisher, violas; Timothy Merton, Jennifer Morsches, cellos.
Tickets are $20 (under 18 free); call 802 257-4523 or go online to bmcvt.org for tickets or information.
‘Out of Control’
ANDOVER — Little Yellow House Studio Events presents “Out of Control,” a virtual album release weekend featuring singer-songwriter Eva Rainforth at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21.
Hosted by Broadway veteran and Andover resident Susan Haefner, Rainforth will perform songs from her new album Out of Control, as well as other favorite songs from her repertoire. Currently living in Pittsburgh, Rainforth has performed with Pittsburgh Symphony, River City Brass Band, Pittsburgh Concert Chorale, The Mendelssohn Choir, and currently sings with The Pittsburgh Opera Chorus.
"Most of the songs on Out of Control were written before the pandemic, when I was unable to create the time and space to arrange and record them.” says Eva about her new album. “But, as you know, our world drastically changed in 2020, and the much needed slow down and time to focus presented itself. Within this craziness, I am grateful. It is definitely a 'COVID 19 baby.’ These songs are different perspectives on where I'm coming from and where I am now, spiritually. I hope these sounds and words give viewers some enjoyment."
“Eva’s music is surprising and thought provoking,” says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. “When I began forming a team of Studio artists, Eva was one of the first people I thought of. Not only is she a gifted musician, her songs are humorous, gut-wrenching, and often-times delightful.”
Tickets are “pay what you can”($15 recommended); go online to littleyellowhousestudio.com for tickets or information. Upon purchase, a zoom link will be provided.
Open Sesame Sextet
PUTNEY — Joe Fiedler, Emmy-nominated music director and staff arranger for the famed children’s show “Sesame Street,” will perform at Next Stage Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 with his project Open Sesame. The sextet will perform music from the group’s two releases, which explore diverse arrangements of classic Sesame Street songs.
In 2019, trombonist Joe Fiedler released Open Sesame, packed with inventive jazz readings of material drawn from his longstanding “day job” at Sesame Street. The effort was equally beloved by lay listeners and the jazz world alike. DownBeat praised the music’s “diverse aesthetic,” in which Fiedler blends “elements of funk, rock, free-jazz and New Orleans polyphony into a potent mix that gives depth and texture to the lighthearted compositions.”
The sextet is comprised of Fiedler on trombone, Steven Bernstein (of Sex Mob fame) on trumpet, Jeff Lederer on tenor/soprano sax and clarinet, Sean Conly on bass, and Michael Sarin on drums, plus guest vocalist Miles Griffith.
Go online to nextstagearts.org for tickets or information.
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions for “Clue: On Stage” at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Nov. 14 and 15. Auditions will consist of reading from the script. Those coming to audition do not need to prepare anything and may come one night or both. Performances will be Fridays-Sundays, Jan. 28-Feb. 13.
“Clue: On Stage” takes place on a dark and stormy night at a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit?
Questions may be emailed to director Ruth Ann Pattee at thespians19@gmail.com, or call 802-583-1674.
