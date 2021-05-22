Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bees & Friends
MIDDLESEX — Ballet Vermont is bringing its Bees & Friends ballet to Camp Meade Sunday, May 30 to celebrate spring with its ballet depicting bees, bugs and bird and their spring rituals. Shows take place at 2 and 5:30 p.m.
The show is set to Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” and features dancers costumed as caterpillars, fireflies, lady bugs and others. The show illuminates the small creatures that are critical to a healthy Vermont and explores pollination, metamorphosis, bio-luminescence and more.
Katie Decker, executive director of the ballet said that the 45-minute show that is staged outside on the grass, is appropriate for children and adults alike as both an educational opportunity but also an opportunity for kids to dance right along!
“We’re really trying to make this accessible, especially for kids,” Decker said. “Kids love to dance. They’re not self-conscious and they don’t get many chances to see dance. At our shows they can dance along and then have pictures taken of themselves with dancers in bee costumes and tutus.”
In addition to the dance performance, Bees & Friends shows generally highlight some aspect of farming in Vermont along with local food. The Camp Meade show will have stations for kids to explore, including a ladybug station and butterfly screen-printing for kids. Camp Meade organizers are working with local honey-makers and others on a variety of attractions for the show.
Go online to www.campmeade.today for more information. Camp Meade is located at 961 Route 2.
Vt. art at Christie’s
NEW YORK — Christie’s “Fields of Vision: The Private Collection of Artists Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason” totaled $8,122,375 and was 96% sold by lot and 152% hammer sold above low estimate. The auction saw bidding from America, Europe and Asia and 56% of lots sold exceeded their high estimates. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Wolf Kahn | Emily Mason Foundation and the Emily Mason | Alice Trumbull Mason Foundation.
The top lot of the sale was Georgia O'Keeffe’s “Autumn Leaf with White Flower,” which sold for $4,950,000. New world auction records were achieved for Wolf Kahn with “Down East Sunset I,” which sold for $206,250, above its estimate of $50,000-70,000, as well as for Emily Mason with “Aquifer,” which realized $93,750, selling for more than six times its estimate of $10,000-15,000. Additional notable lots include Richard Diebenkorn’s “Cups II” (1957), which sold for $1,470,000, and Milton Avery’s “Interior with Yellow Lamp,” which totaled $362,500.
The online portion of “Field of Vision” will continue through May 20.
Go online to www.christies.com/auctions/fields-of-vision for more information.
Barbecue Quartet
DORSET — The Dorset Players will present an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Saturday May 29 featuring The Dorset Barbecue Quartet in the South Parking of The Dorset Playhouse. (The rain date is Sunday May 30.)
Formed in January 2015, the group consists of Richard Grip (lead), David Chandler (tenor), Henry Chandler (baritone) and Roger Squire (bass). Originally singing classic barbershop, they have expanded their repertoire and now sing modern songs including hits from the Beatles.
Chairs will be preset at 6-foot intervals in the parking lot and masks will be required. Parking will be in the lot across from the Playhouse.
Admission is by donation.
Artist Anna Schuleit Haber
BRATTLEBORO — Why would an artist choose to fill an abandoned psychiatric hospital with 28,000 potted plants and 5,000 square feet of sod? And having decided to do so, how exactly would she go about pulling that off?
Artist Anna Schuleit Haber will answer those questions and more in a free Zoom presentation hosted by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Originally from Mainz, Germany, Haber graduated from the Northfield Mount Hermon School, earned an undergraduate degree in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design and a graduate degree in creative writing and book arts from Dartmouth College. She served as a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard, and in 2006 she received a MacArthur “Genius” Award in recognition of the “conceptual clarity, compassion, and beauty” of her work. She currently lives and works in New Hampshire.
Go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org to register.
Catamount summer
ST. JOHNSBURY — Fifteen months after closing its Eastern Avenue arts center to the public, Catamount Arts is gearing up for an ambitious summer of arts programming, education opportunities, and live performance.
Catamount Arts will re-open in June with a new art installation in the Fried Family Gallery and a return to weekend film screenings, but after a year of thinking outside the box, the box can no longer contain them. Catamount’s pandemic-inspired innovations, including walkable outdoor art galleries, moving sidewalk fairs, and a newly refurbished 20,000 square foot arts and entertainment venue, are here to stay.
Live in-person performances have already begun at Catamount ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall, 20,000 square feet of versatile former retail space outfitted with state-of-the-art ventilation and pod-style seating. Genre-defying rock sensation The Adam Ezra Group, whose summer tour is selling out nearly as fast as they can schedule it, will be at ArtPort Saturday, June 11.
Live music is the mainstay of Catamount’s summer programming, and organizers are specifically prioritizing Vermont musicians in an effort to secure paying gigs for bands that couldn’t tour last year. The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will bring free, family-friendly live music to St. Johnsbury all summer long.
Starting June 12, Hey, St. J! #GetDownTown will bring three monthly live performance street fairs downtown. Each event staggers three live shows, ranging from music to puppetry to poetry, among downtown locations, encouraging patrons to enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment while strolling among local shops and eateries.
Call 802-748-2600 or go online to www.catamountarts.org for information summer classes, camps, and workshops and entertainment.
Carving members
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will present its Annual Members’ Exhibition June 5-27, 2021 at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. Current members have the opportunity to show their work.
There will be a reception for the artists, open to the public, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with the dedication of Josie Dellenbaugh's “Seven Sisters” installation, live music and refreshments. Please follow Vermont Department of Health guidance.
Members who wish to show their work and will be delivering it in person may do so by appointment, Monday-Friday, May 24-28.
Call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org for more information.
