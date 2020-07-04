Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Taconic goes live!MANCHESTER — Taconic Music Artistic Directors Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov just announced Taconic Music’s fourth summer concert series, “Celebrating Beethoven,” which will be performed live July 11-Aug. 1.
The four-concert series will take place at Burr and Burton’s Riley Center for the Arts. Each hour-long concert will feature a Beethoven piece, in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday, along with a complementary or contrasting work by composers ranging from Piazzolla to Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Glinka.
Notes Rudiakov, “Although this fourth season looks a bit different from our usual schedule, we’re so thrilled to be able to present live performances, which the community has been clamoring for and which, until fairly recently, we weren’t sure we’d be able to do. We can’t wait to play for everyone at the Riley Center.”
Concerts will take place at 7 p.m. Saturdays, July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1. This year, among the acclaimed artists and ensembles are The Indianapolis Quartet, Avery Fisher career grant recipient pianist Drew Petersen, internationally renowned violinist Zachary DePue, Harlem Chamber Players principal violist Amadi Azikiwe, and award-winning pianist Asiya Korepanova.
Concerts are free, but reservations are required due to limited seating capacity (50 guests). To accommodate all who want to enjoy the concerts but who may not be able to attend, they will also be live-streamed (details will be announced via the website). State health guidelines are being closely followed, and all attendees will be expected to wear an appropriate face covering to comply with Manchester’s mask ordinance.
For reservations and more information, go online to www.taconicmusic.org
MMF goes onlineMANCHESTER — The countdown is on for Manchester Music Festival’s original online festival, that delivers world-class chamber music through a mix of live-stream performances, pre-recorded lectures, select samplings of past performances, and spotlight interviews with artists, beginning July 9, all at no charge. Every video in its Digital Concert Hall will be available to view on the festival’s YouTube channel at the scheduled time.
MMF is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th United States constitutional amendment. Join in appreciating the monumental achievements of female composers such as Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, Lili Boulanger, and more, whose works and contributions were often downplayed by a historically misogynistic society. Yet, through their determination to transcend societal barriers and achieve acceptance as serious classical composers, these trailblazing women helped to secure the now widely accepted place of female composers in the music world.
Don’t forget to subscribe to MMF’s YouTube channel so that you don’t miss a beat this summer. Follow on Facebook for updates and events information. Check out “Your Guide to the MMF Digital Concert Hall” for various ways to view the digital offerings on YouTube. Any questions, email office@mmfvt.org.
For information, or to access the concerts, go online to www.mmfvt.org
Carving Studio reopensWEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is hosting artist in residence Tim Lehmann during the months of June and July.
The Montpelier artist is fascinated by the “stark and varied forms” of withered foliage in winter. He has enlarged an Elecampane (Elfdock) leaf in clay and will translate it into stone while he is at the studio. Visit www.timlehmanncarver.com to see his work.
Lehmann will present an artist talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, free and open to the public. The event will be held outdoors and people attending are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The gallery in The Gordon Marshall Coping Shop features a variety of works from the CSSC collection and is open to the public during business hours. Please note that there is an occupancy limit of five people and the main building is for use by staff and artists in residence only.
For more information, call 802-438-2097, Go online to www.carvingstudio.org for details or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Pride returnsRANDOLPH — Vermont Pride Theater has announced the lineup for its 10th annual summer pride festival at Chandler Center for the Arts. It includes Jon Gilbert Fox’s photo exhibit “At the Right Place at the Right Time,” available both online and in the Main Gallery, plus a silent auction of books appropriate to this pride celebration and theater arts at Chandler. And three plays, each presented live online twice, the eastern premieres of “Cloudburst” and “Immediate Family” and the reprise presentation of “The Homosexuals,” a hit from the 2012 festival.
“At the Right Place at the Right Time,” an exhibit of 50 photos taken over five decades in the career of Fox, a Hanover, New Hampshire resident, will open online at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. At this opening, arts writer David Corriveau will interview Fox about the back-stories of the photos. There is no charge for attending, but advance registration is preferred. A selection of prints from the online exhibit will also open in Chandler’s Main Gallery at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
Fox’s freelance photography has often centered on theater and dance, but he is also known for his more than 25 years as a photographer for Vermont Life magazine. He has worked for and been published in such diverse periodicals as The New York Times, US News & World Report, Yankee Magazine, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Sesame Street Magazine, House and Garden, Der Spiegel, Vogue, and Popular Photography, to share a short list.
Included in “At the Right Place at the Right Time are photographs of such gay icons as Franklin Kameny, Gore Vidal, David Hockney and Paul Cadmus, as well as others in the arts and activism who ended up in front of Fox’s lens: for example, Glenn Close, Jesse Jackson, Liza Minelli, Donald Hall and Tony Bennett.
Fox is also donating two dozen signed first editions of books by major gay authors, and by other luminaries he has photographed, to a silent auction supporting pride events. Details of the auction items and how to bid on them will be available on the Chandler website.
Go online to www.chandler-arts.org to find a performance schedule for the plays and information about ticketing.
‘Fabulous Favorites’SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is presenting “Fabulous Favorites,” a new show of works by 12 exceptional artists. Alongside each piece is a statement by the artist about the piece and why it is special to them. The show will be up until Aug. 5.
Participating artists are: Jeanne Carbonetti, Richard Cofrancesco, Len Emery, Richard Emery, Peter Huntoon, Bradley Jackson, Dolores Kuhn, Robert O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Gene Parulis, Gil Perry and Lynn VanNatta. If you are unable to visit, each artist will in turn be featured on the website, Facebook and Instagram.
Temporary reopening hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday; call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go online to www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the Vault is at 68 Main St.
VPR Classical changesCOLCHESTER — Vermont Public Radio made changes to its schedules June 29, broadening its music lineup with more local programming and new shows. VPR Classical will offer more hours of locally hosted classical music 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday:
— 6-10 a.m.: Helen Lyons
— 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Walter Parker
— 3-7 p.m.: James Stewart
VPR Classical will also add two new programs from WFMT: “Fiesta,” which is devoted to Latin American and Iberian music from the 16th to 21st century, can be heard at 9 p.m. Tuesdays. “Early Music Now with Sara Schneider” showcases music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and early Baroque and will air at 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Leaving the VPR Classical schedule is “Performance Today with Fred Child.”
Go online to www.vpr.org for more information.
Dorset Players awardsDORSET — The Dorset Players annual meeting of members and Golden Circle Awards were held June 28 as a virtual event with members attending online. The community theater’s Golden Circle Awards recognize special achievements in acting, direction and production. Award winners for the Players’ 2019-20 season of shows at the Dorset Playhouse were announced at the meeting by Dan Silver, who also entertained with his humorous lyrics set to popular music.
The Golden Circle Awards for leading actors in a full-length play went to Donna Murray for “On Golden Pond” and Paul Michael Brinker for “Gaslight.” Elisabeth Hazelton (“On Golden Pond”) and Jeff Cox (“Gaslight”) received awards in the supporting actor category, and Paul Bremel (“A Christmas Carol”) received the cameo performance award.
“On Golden Pond” (Richard Grip, director) was named best play. Christopher Restino was recognized for acting in a special event in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” Julian Pirie (“On Golden Pond”) earned the young male acting award and Molly Harper (“A Christmas Carol”) received the young female acting award.
Awards were also presented to Suzi Dorgeloh and Cherie Thompson (costumes, “Gaslight”), Drew Hill and Mona Wightman (set design, “Gaslight”), and to Leslie Bremner (“Gaslight”) as debut actor on the Players’ stage. Retiring board member Angie Merwin received the Special Production award for her contributions to the organization.
No awards were presented this year in the one-act or musical categories because of show cancellations as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the uncertainty of resuming live performances in the coming months, the Players are planning virtual performances, workshops, readings and similar events until productions can resume at the Playhouse.
Go online to dorsetplayers.org for more information.
Andy Warhol grantSTOWE — The Helen Day Art Center won an $80,000 multi-year grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Over the next two years, the grant will support artists and bring new visual arts programs to the community as HDAC continues to expand its public offering and bring meaningful, formative art experiences to all people regardless of age, class, race, ability, and geography.
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced grantees for the Spring 2020 grant cycle June 24, and the Art Center is one of 47 arts organization recipients. The grant is the largest donation to the Helen Day Art Center from a private foundation and represents a significant contribution to the Art Center’s capacity to present future exhibitions and programming spanning the personal to the political.
“The Helen Day Art Center is an important outpost for creative experimentation and artistic engagement with contemporary issues in Vermont,” says Warhol Foundation Program Director Rachel Bers. “Its commitment to connecting artists and audiences in its rural New England community with a diverse array of contemporary practitioners from around the country supports dialogue and exchange around shared issues, struggles and creative solutions, which is more important now than ever before.”
Established in 1981, Helen Day Art Center grew out of a community project to save a historic building and use it for the benefit of the public. Nearly 40 years later, the Art Center’s mission to enhance the human experience through the visual arts continues to resound in its engaging and dynamic exhibitions and programming and plays an important role as the primary contemporary art resource in Vermont’s Lamoille County where it serves more than 75,000 visitors each year.
Go online to www.helenday.com for more information.
Seeking Vermont creativesMONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council and the Vermont Creative Network are collecting videos from across the state so that they can tell a story about the resourcefulness and resiliency of Vermont’s creatives. Will you send a short video or photos about your work and talk about what you’re up to?
The two organizations are crafting a series of short videos that will profile Vermont’s creative individuals, organizations, and businesses. The videos will feature creative work and highlight the important social, cultural, and economic benefits that they collectively contribute to the state — especially during this very challenging year.
Your submissions would be included in an archive and edited into a video that would be posted to the Vermont Arts’ Council website, social media, and shared with other Vermonters, including legislators and other local and state leadership.
Go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org for more information.
Stowe Theatre GuildSTOWE — Have you been involved in a Stowe Theatre Guild production?
Remember that moment when it clicked and you were hooked doing theater? Was it acting, playing music, designing lights, sets or costumes, sound, stage management, directing or even producing? Stowe Theatre Guild is celebrating #25yearsofSTG because you got hooked and added to the tapestry of the theater quilt!
Help celebrate by posting your behind-the-scenes pictures, funny stories, special memories and whatever else you’d like to share on your Facebook and/or Instagram. Post between now and July 10, and don’t forget to tag it with #25yearsofSTG.
Then STG will curate a “25 years in review” collection by reposting your memories over a four-week period, focusing on a different element of theater production each week (actors, musicians, tech/crew, and directors/producers).
For more information, email info@stowetheatre.com
