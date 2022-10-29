Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Castalian String Quartet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present the Castalian String Quartet in a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 11 in the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. The performance will also be streamed for a 48-hour window. Free tickets for the stream are available online via advance registration.
Named the inaugural Hans Keller String Quartet in Residence at the University of Oxford and Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artist of the Year, the Castalian Quartet first visited Middlebury on its U.S. debut tour in 2019. The quartet returns with a program of exceptional works: Janácek’s Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer Sonata”; Sibelius’ Quartet in D Minor, “Voces intimae”; and Beethoven’s Op. 130 Quartet, with the epic Grosse Fuge finale.
Recent debuts include New York’s Carnegie Hall, the Berlin Philharmonie, Vienna Konzerthaus, Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, Paris Philharmonie, and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. The Castalian String Quartet performs frequently at the Wigmore Hall in its home city of London.
Admission is free; call 802-443-MIDD (6433) or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts Vaccinations and boosters are required; masks are optional.
Marlboro Musicians
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series features Musicians from Marlboro at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the BMC.
This is the first of the group’s three tour programs this season and features nine outstanding musicians performing works from three centuries. They include Lauren Pearl, soprano; Abigail Fayette, Alina Kobialka, Anna Lee, and Scott St. John, violins; Kei Tojo and Sharon Wei, viola; and Tony Rymer and Judith Serkin, cello. The program includes Respighi’s “Il Tramonto”; Brahms’ Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 67; Orth’s “You Shattered My Deafness”; and Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20.
Tickets are $30; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
Ariel Quartet
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Classical Series welcomes back the Ariel Quartet to begin its 33rd season of presenting fine chamber music in the region. Formed in Israel and performing throughout the U.S. and Europe, the Ariel will appear at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at South Church Hall.
The Washington Post praised the Quartet’s “… ear-melting tenderness … seething passion … (and) deft and precise touch.” All these qualities will be on display in a program of Haydn, Bartók, and Schubert quartets.
Tickets are $20, $16 for seniors, $6 for students and special rate, at the door or online; call 802-748-7135, or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org
‘Rising Seed’
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center’s EOS Project presents “Rising Seed” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the BMC.
Featured will be Junko Watanabe, soprano; Susan Dedell, piano; Greg Diehl, violin; Heather Sommerlad, violin; Ashleigh Gordon, viola; and Julie Carew, cello. The program will include Tania Leon’s “Oh Yemanja”; Jessie Montgomery’s “Source Code”; Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “I made up my mind not to move”; Adolphus Hailstork’s Two Romances for Viola and Piano; and Florence Price’s “Dawn’s Awakening, Hold Fast to Dreams, We Have Tomorrow.”
As BMC Artist-in-Residence Ashleigh Gordon, who curated the concert, explains, “Drawing inspiration from Zimbabwean author Matshona Dhliwayo’s reminder: ‘When people try to bury you, remind yourself you are a seed,’ ‘Rising Seed’ explores lineage, memory, and resilience.”
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
For women musicians
RUTLAND — A Sound Space and singer-songwriter Melissa D Moorhouse will host an open house and networking event for working women musicians – and those aspiring to be — at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The event will be an opportunity for women in the music industry to meet others, share successes and challenges, and plan for future events. It will be hosted by Moorhouse.
“I would like A Sound Space to be a welcoming and safe space for all musicians and hope to continue to help build the scene in the Rutland area and beyond,” stated A Sound Space owner, George Nostrand. “We hosted a few events prior to COVID and now we’re looking to get back to more.”
“Like many aspects of our society, the playing field is still not even. I hope this event will provide networking opportunities, sharing and support to local women musicians as well as give us ideas for future events.”
Admission is by donation; pre-register (requested) at melissadmusic.com For information, call Nostrand, 802-417-7411, or email asoundspacevt@gmail.com.
‘Hooked in the Mountains’
MONTPELIER — The Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild is will present its 20th “Hooked in the Mountains” Show Nov. 3-6 at the College of Fine Arts. A reception and premier viewing of the hooked pieces will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, with an opportunity to meet the two featured artists, Sandra Grant and Grace Collette.
The show, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday- Saturday and 10 to 2 Sunday, will offer about 200 rugs and wall hangings featuring contemporary designs, mixed mediums, traditional styles, all by members of the guild, most of them Vermonters. Classes, vendors selling supplies, and live demonstrations are also offered daily in the “hook-in” room.
Admission: $15, $20 for a multi-day pass; go online to gmrhg.org
