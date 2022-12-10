Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Larry Gordon memorial
BARRE — One year after the death of co-founder Larry Gordon, Richard Riley will direct the 60-voice Onion River Chorus in two holiday concerts in his memory, featuring music from the 17th and 21st centuries, repertoire that always attracted Gordon.
The concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at at the First Church in Barre, Universalist (19 Church St.), which has recently had its interior renovated to support live performances of music and theater.
Featured in the concerts will be works for chorus and vocal soloists by English Baroque composer Henry Purcell, Italian Renaissance composer Claudio Monteverdi, and one of the most frequently performed living composers of choral music, the Estonian Arvo Pärt.
Vocal soloists will be sopranos Lillian Broderick and Sudie Marcuse, countertenor Timothy Parsons, tenor Adam Hall, and baritones David Rugger and Tevan Goldberg. Accompanying will be violinists Ira Morris and Pam Reit, violist Elizabeth Reid, cellist Perri Morris, and organist Lynnette Combs.
Admission is $20 at the door, free under 18; go online to www.onionriverchorus.org
‘Werther’ postponed
BRANDON — “At Barn Opera, when the world gives us lemons, we do better than lemonade… we make Limoncello!”
The company that beat the odds and brought you “Opera Under the Stars” at the height of the pandemic, is coming to you, unstoppable, with a musical experience to delight, thrill, and start your holidays right! Headlined by an artistic dream team — Joshua Collier, Cailin Marcel Manson and Nicholas Tocci — you don’t want to miss this concert of operatic, musical theater, and holiday favorites!
Due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, Barn Opera was forced to postpone its production of “The Letters of Charlotte,” Collier’s rethinking of Massenet’s “Werther,” until later in the. However, your BARN OPERA refuses to be knocked down, and is determined to give a great show at the BARN on the same weekend as “The Letters of Charlotte” was supposed to have happened, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.
Tickets are available at www.barnopera.com/tickets
Vermont’s ‘Nutcracker’
BARRE — “The Green Mountain Nutcracker,” Vermont’s only interpretation of the classic holiday tale with a local twist, returns to the Barre Opera House for two shows, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Now in its 16th year, this one-of-a-kind production features an all-ages, 45-member cast of professional company dancers and local students, all-original choreography by Christine Harris, Brandy Perez, Bridget Wheeler and Willow Wonder, set to both Tchaikovsky’s familiar score and original music by Vermont musician Colin McCaffrey, as well as an array of locally made sets and costumes.
Set in the 1970s in Vermont, this familiar-made-fantastical rendition of the classic ballet delights audiences with its many local references, from the boisterous loggers to the Maple Sugar Fairy.
Tickets are $28, $18 for students, $25 and $15 in advance; call 802-476-8188 or go online to barreoperahouse.org For additional information about Moving Light Dance, visit movinglightdance.com
Brattleboro Camerata
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Camerata presents “Ensalada: Renaissance Music of Latin America” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Brattleboro Music Center.
The Brattleboro Camerata, with Music Director Jonathan Harvey, is a vocal ensemble devoted to exploring the beauty and power of Renaissance-era and Renaissance-inspired music.
As Harvey explains about the Dec. 11 concert, “Our exploration of Renaissance-era music in Latin America will include pieces by colonial composers who worked in modern-day Mexico, Guatemala, and Peru, and pieces in Latin, Spanish, and the Indigenous languages Quechua (associated with Inca culture) and Nahuatl (associated with Aztec culture).”
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions for the mystery-comedy “Murder By Membership Only” by Thomas Hischak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14 at at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100). Rehearsals start Jan. 3, with days/times tbd; show dates are weekends, March 3-19.
Auditions will consist of reading from the script; no advance preparation is necessary. This show has roles for nine women (no male roles) stage-ages 20-70, and takes place in the (fictional) exclusive Orczy Club, an “inner sanctum” for women mystery writers in London.
When the most successful female mystery writer of the day is found dead in the club, these specialists in murder try to solve the case themselves — at the risk of their own lives, since obviously the murderer is one of them.
Email director Ruth Ann Pattee with questions at ruthann@valleyplayers.com
